Los Angeles, CA

The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

4/20 is a smoke it up, toke it up kind of holiday centered around the celebration of marijuana on the 20th of April. Even if you're not a fan of cannabis, you can still get high on these 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yjfi_0fDnaMas00
The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Gusto Green (DTLA)

Gusto Green from restauranteur Janet Zuccarini specializes in hemp-based dining with dishes like the Sourdough Puffed Pita with homemade hemp za’atar served with smoked baba ghanoush and Milk and Hemp Chocolate Chunk Cookies served with cinnamon cardamon horchata ($10). Stop into Gusto Green at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20 to take advantage of their 4:20 Happy Hour until 6 p.m., when a Sourdough Pizza and a Pint of Beer are just $20.

Best of all, this deal will be lingering in the air every Tuesday to Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYj4W_0fDnaMas00
Hemp PitaPhoto Credit: Jess Stark/Stark Contrast Media

Hobdoddy Burger Bar (Playa Vista/El Segundo)

Got a case of the munchies? Hobdoddy Burger Bar is taking the guesswork out of fast food choices by serving a burger and pizza combo they call the Hobdoddy Pizza Supreme Burger on 4/20 only. It features a Piedmontese beef patty stacked with a fried mozzarella and red chile flakes patty and then topped with sauteed peppers, onions, Pomodoro sauce, and a sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpfOd_0fDnaMas00
Hobdoddy Pizza Supreme BurgerPhoto Credit: Hobdoddy Burger Bar

Yeastie Boys Bagels (Silverlake/DTLA/Westwood)

Get a FREE Yeastie Boys Signature Sandwich when you purchase their KIVA X Yeastie Boys Cannabis-Infused Dark Chocolate Bar on 4/20 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Their truck will be out at dispensaries Mota in Silverlake and Sweet Flower in DTLA and Westwood during those times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQoM2_0fDnaMas00
KIVA X Yeastie Boys BarPhoto Credit: Yeastie Boys Instagram

Did I miss your favorite 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles? Be a bud and leave me a comment below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 420# 420 Food Deals# Marijuana Day# Cannabis restaurants Los Angel# food deals for 420

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1160 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Glendale, CA

Digging into the new Composting Law for Glendale

The new composting law in Glendale, California, went into effect on January 1st, 2022, but we are just now getting word of what is expected of residents. We're going to break it all down right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This weekend, you'll have what she's having

Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get food at odd hours in Los Angeles

Angelenos are curious people. Many of us work odd jobs to live life in pursuit of art above all else. Here's where to get food at odd hours in L.A. to match your bohemian lifestyle choices. Your big break just might happen over breakfast at 3 a.m.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Every Bunny Loves a last minute Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up, and if you're anything like me you probably wait to make your Easter brunch reservations last minute... Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Beverly/West 3rd) Nothing says Easter like big tables and Southern hospitality. Make things extra decadent at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar with Chicken and Waffles with bourbon maple syrup and chilled spiced watermelon during brunch ($44)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Things you Need to be doing in April

It's officially spring in Los Angeles, and the city is absolutely blooming with in-person activities! Here's everything you need to be doing in L.A. in April to come out smelling like a rose.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

9 Things to Drink Instead of Alcohol

Why do you drink alcohol? Is it to uplift you? To escape reality for a bit? To fit in? There are countless reasons, but past the first few minutes of a buzz, we're all left with nothing more than a body working its hardest to return to a state of equilibrium against a powerful depressant; and one that stays in your system for at least a week. Plus most of us don't even make it a week before we're drinking again! Well, if you're a little "sober curious" and eager to wake up in the morning refreshed instead of confused, here's what to drink instead of alcohol that still makes you feel all the good stuff.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why you don't need more than $20 to have your best day in L.A.

It's no secret that the cost of living is high in Los Angeles, but then how can this be a city of almost 12 and a half million people? It's because they know you don't need more than $20 to have the best day in L.A. Do you want to start your own journey? Read on for tips on how to start living for less in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Celebrity Owned Restaurants just in time for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is coming up this Sunday and it always gets me thinking; What are all the other actors doing? For some it's opening up restaurants right here in our own city of stars that just might outshine their own careers. Here are the best celebrity owned restaurants just in time for the Oscars!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for National Pi Day in Los Angeles

While you could celebrate today by doing math problems, wouldn't you rather add an E and enjoy a slice of heaven?. Here are a few places where you can stuff your pie hole!. Winston Pies (West Hollywood/Brentwood/Santa Monica)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Eat like a lady this International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a recognized day to be discriminatory worldwide, taking place on March 8th, 2022. For this story, I'll be profiling the best female chefs in Los Angeles in a way I usually wouldn't: by gender.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

5 Reasons you need to be at the 5th Annual Masters of Taste

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 5th Annual Masters of Taste is returning to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 3rd, with over 100 Masters! Here are 5 reasons why you need to be there too!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Fried Fish Sandwiches for Fish Fry Friday in Los Angeles

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals under $4

I know what you're thinking...the best street tacos are always under $4 chica!! But where do you go if you don't want to eat your tacos standing up on the side of the road? I've got those 6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to go for Mardi Gras in L.A. for 2022

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, takes place on March 1st this year, along with National Pancake Day. Here's where to go for Mardi Gras in L.A. for 2022 - and I'm not talking about Louisiana :)

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Pancakes in LA for National Pancake Day

As if you need an excuse to order a stack of the good stuff, here's where to find the best pancakes in LA for National Pancake Day on March 1st - or any other day of the week!. The Griddle Cafe (Hollywood)

Read full story
3 comments

6 Oreo flavors you need to get your hands on

This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that I have forsaken the original for years now. After reading this post, you might have the same change of heart too.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles

The origins of the Margarita cocktail are widely debated, but L.A. has certainly made it feel like it was invented here. Your next olé is just a sip away! Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles, which falls on the very cosmic 2.22.22 this year.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy