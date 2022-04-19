4/20 is a smoke it up, toke it up kind of holiday centered around the celebration of marijuana on the 20th of April. Even if you're not a fan of cannabis, you can still get high on these 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles.

The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles Banner Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Gusto Green (DTLA)

Gusto Green from restauranteur Janet Zuccarini specializes in hemp-based dining with dishes like the Sourdough Puffed Pita with homemade hemp za’atar served with smoked baba ghanoush and Milk and Hemp Chocolate Chunk Cookies served with cinnamon cardamon horchata ($10). Stop into Gusto Green at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20 to take advantage of their 4:20 Happy Hour until 6 p.m., when a Sourdough Pizza and a Pint of Beer are just $20.

Best of all, this deal will be lingering in the air every Tuesday to Friday.

Hemp Pita Photo Credit: Jess Stark/Stark Contrast Media

Hobdoddy Burger Bar (Playa Vista/El Segundo)

Got a case of the munchies? Hobdoddy Burger Bar is taking the guesswork out of fast food choices by serving a burger and pizza combo they call the Hobdoddy Pizza Supreme Burger on 4/20 only. It features a Piedmontese beef patty stacked with a fried mozzarella and red chile flakes patty and then topped with sauteed peppers, onions, Pomodoro sauce, and a sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise.

Hobdoddy Pizza Supreme Burger Photo Credit: Hobdoddy Burger Bar

Yeastie Boys Bagels (Silverlake/DTLA/Westwood)

Get a FREE Yeastie Boys Signature Sandwich when you purchase their KIVA X Yeastie Boys Cannabis-Infused Dark Chocolate Bar on 4/20 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Their truck will be out at dispensaries Mota in Silverlake and Sweet Flower in DTLA and Westwood during those times.

KIVA X Yeastie Boys Bar Photo Credit: Yeastie Boys Instagram

Did I miss your favorite 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles? Be a bud and leave me a comment below.