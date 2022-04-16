Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

See: I'll Have What She's Having

“I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli at the Skirball Cultural Center explores the cultural importance of the delicatessen to unite generations through food. This is both a Jewish immigrant story as much as an American story, and viewers will delight in pop culture references where the deli played a significant role, as well as be able to trace the historical importance of the deli across decades through artifacts and through your own story. It's almost impossible to explore the galleries without hearing the whispers of the shared experience, from Katz's Deli in New York City to Canter's Deli in Los Angeles.

The exhibition will be on view from April 14th to September 4th, 2022. Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for children from 2 to 12. Visit skirball.org for tickets.

I'll Have What She's Having Signage Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Feel: Talking Back to Power

Talking Back to Power by Aram Han Sifuentes gives voice to the immigrant story of those commonly overlooked through the fabric of her own experience. The artist is the daughter of Korean immigrants in the garment industry, and the installations you'll see were created collectively using items like safety pins and blue jeans. Many of her works are meant to be touched, and you can even borrow protest banners much like you would a library book. The exhibition also includes DIY workshop sessions where you can craft messages on fabric and talk back to power yourself.

The exhibition runs at the Skirball Center from April 14th to September 4th, 2022, and workshops must be booked along with your ticket.

Protest Banner Lending Library Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Eat: n/soto

Izakaya-inspired restaurant n/soto from n/naka Chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama is officially open this Saturday, April 16th. The dishes from Executive Chef Yoji Tajima are meant to be enjoyed family-style, and you can expect offerings to rotate with the California seasons.

Currently, you can enjoy dishes like Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi ($18) and Brussels Sprouts and Salmon Skin Salad ($16). Beverages from Jason Lee include a Hoshigaki Highball with barley shochu sake ($14) and zero-proof cocktails like an Umericano with umeshu, red bitter, and soda ($10).

Reserve here.

Scallop Sashimi Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Play: Dave and Buster's

“We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”

-George Bernard Shaw

Dave & Buster’s is an "adult" arcade that's fun for the whole family. Enjoy games like a giant Hungry Hungry Hippos alongside the more traditional Minecraft Dungeons Arcade. Add a little more excitement to family dinner with The Eat & Play Combo, which includes a choice of one of seven entrées plus a Power Card that's good for games. Pricing for a meal and a $10 card is just $19.99 and can go up to a meal plus a $75 Power Card for just $78.99. This promotion ends May 1st, 2022.

Your kids are guaranteed not to complain about this night out - so no matter who wins in the arcade - you're already winning at parenting. Don't be surprised if you find the wandering eyes of desperate parents all around you glancing over to your table and saying, "I'll have what she's having."