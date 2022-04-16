Los Angeles, CA

This weekend, you'll have what she's having

EatDrinkLA

Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

See: I'll Have What She's Having

“I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli at the Skirball Cultural Center explores the cultural importance of the delicatessen to unite generations through food. This is both a Jewish immigrant story as much as an American story, and viewers will delight in pop culture references where the deli played a significant role, as well as be able to trace the historical importance of the deli across decades through artifacts and through your own story. It's almost impossible to explore the galleries without hearing the whispers of the shared experience, from Katz's Deli in New York City to Canter's Deli in Los Angeles.

The exhibition will be on view from April 14th to September 4th, 2022. Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for children from 2 to 12. Visit skirball.org for tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9WSa_0f9vwL4q00
I'll Have What She's Having SignagePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Feel: Talking Back to Power

Talking Back to Power by Aram Han Sifuentes gives voice to the immigrant story of those commonly overlooked through the fabric of her own experience. The artist is the daughter of Korean immigrants in the garment industry, and the installations you'll see were created collectively using items like safety pins and blue jeans. Many of her works are meant to be touched, and you can even borrow protest banners much like you would a library book. The exhibition also includes DIY workshop sessions where you can craft messages on fabric and talk back to power yourself.

The exhibition runs at the Skirball Center from April 14th to September 4th, 2022, and workshops must be booked along with your ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAdeR_0f9vwL4q00
Protest Banner Lending LibraryPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Eat: n/soto

Izakaya-inspired restaurant n/soto from n/naka Chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama is officially open this Saturday, April 16th. The dishes from Executive Chef Yoji Tajima are meant to be enjoyed family-style, and you can expect offerings to rotate with the California seasons.

Currently, you can enjoy dishes like Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi ($18) and Brussels Sprouts and Salmon Skin Salad ($16). Beverages from Jason Lee include a Hoshigaki Highball with barley shochu sake ($14) and zero-proof cocktails like an Umericano with umeshu, red bitter, and soda ($10).

Reserve here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0mzz_0f9vwL4q00
Scallop SashimiPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Play: Dave and Buster's

“We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”
-George Bernard Shaw

Dave & Buster’s is an "adult" arcade that's fun for the whole family. Enjoy games like a giant Hungry Hungry Hippos alongside the more traditional Minecraft Dungeons Arcade. Add a little more excitement to family dinner with The Eat & Play Combo, which includes a choice of one of seven entrées plus a Power Card that's good for games. Pricing for a meal and a $10 card is just $19.99 and can go up to a meal plus a $75 Power Card for just $78.99. This promotion ends May 1st, 2022.

Your kids are guaranteed not to complain about this night out - so no matter who wins in the arcade - you're already winning at parenting. Don't be surprised if you find the wandering eyes of desperate parents all around you glancing over to your table and saying, "I'll have what she's having."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12e4M5_0f9vwL4q00
Mario Brother CharactersPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weekend in Los Angeles# skirball center Los Angeles# passover Los Angeles# restaurants in Los Angeles# weekend plans

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1155 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Where to get food at odd hours in Los Angeles

Angelenos are curious people. Many of us work odd jobs to live life in pursuit of art above all else. Here's where to get food at odd hours in L.A. to match your bohemian lifestyle choices. Your big break just might happen over breakfast at 3 a.m.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Every Bunny Loves a last minute Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up, and if you're anything like me you probably wait to make your Easter brunch reservations last minute... Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Beverly/West 3rd) Nothing says Easter like big tables and Southern hospitality. Make things extra decadent at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar with Chicken and Waffles with bourbon maple syrup and chilled spiced watermelon during brunch ($44)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Things you Need to be doing in April

It's officially spring in Los Angeles, and the city is absolutely blooming with in-person activities! Here's everything you need to be doing in L.A. in April to come out smelling like a rose.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

9 Things to Drink Instead of Alcohol

Why do you drink alcohol? Is it to uplift you? To escape reality for a bit? To fit in? There are countless reasons, but past the first few minutes of a buzz, we're all left with nothing more than a body working its hardest to return to a state of equilibrium against a powerful depressant; and one that stays in your system for at least a week. Plus most of us don't even make it a week before we're drinking again! Well, if you're a little "sober curious" and eager to wake up in the morning refreshed instead of confused, here's what to drink instead of alcohol that still makes you feel all the good stuff.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why you don't need more than $20 to have your best day in L.A.

It's no secret that the cost of living is high in Los Angeles, but then how can this be a city of almost 12 and a half million people? It's because they know you don't need more than $20 to have the best day in L.A. Do you want to start your own journey? Read on for tips on how to start living for less in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Celebrity Owned Restaurants just in time for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is coming up this Sunday and it always gets me thinking; What are all the other actors doing? For some it's opening up restaurants right here in our own city of stars that just might outshine their own careers. Here are the best celebrity owned restaurants just in time for the Oscars!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for National Pi Day in Los Angeles

While you could celebrate today by doing math problems, wouldn't you rather add an E and enjoy a slice of heaven?. Here are a few places where you can stuff your pie hole!. Winston Pies (West Hollywood/Brentwood/Santa Monica)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Eat like a lady this International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a recognized day to be discriminatory worldwide, taking place on March 8th, 2022. For this story, I'll be profiling the best female chefs in Los Angeles in a way I usually wouldn't: by gender.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

5 Reasons you need to be at the 5th Annual Masters of Taste

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 5th Annual Masters of Taste is returning to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 3rd, with over 100 Masters! Here are 5 reasons why you need to be there too!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Fried Fish Sandwiches for Fish Fry Friday in Los Angeles

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals under $4

I know what you're thinking...the best street tacos are always under $4 chica!! But where do you go if you don't want to eat your tacos standing up on the side of the road? I've got those 6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to go for Mardi Gras in L.A. for 2022

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, takes place on March 1st this year, along with National Pancake Day. Here's where to go for Mardi Gras in L.A. for 2022 - and I'm not talking about Louisiana :)

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Pancakes in LA for National Pancake Day

As if you need an excuse to order a stack of the good stuff, here's where to find the best pancakes in LA for National Pancake Day on March 1st - or any other day of the week!. The Griddle Cafe (Hollywood)

Read full story
3 comments

6 Oreo flavors you need to get your hands on

This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that I have forsaken the original for years now. After reading this post, you might have the same change of heart too.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles

The origins of the Margarita cocktail are widely debated, but L.A. has certainly made it feel like it was invented here. Your next olé is just a sip away! Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles, which falls on the very cosmic 2.22.22 this year.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Harold and Belle's does Vegan Creole Family Style

Harold and Belle's is the kind of restaurant that's open even when it's not. The 50-year Jefferson Park institution had to cut down on its daytime hours and fast-track a to-go window during the pandemic, but that doesn't stop customers from knocking on the door to get a peek inside the iconic dining room anyway. Third-generation owners, couple Ryan and Jessica Legaux, recognize their responsibility to the community of South Los Angeles. They are honored to be the home of generations of events and memories. Harold and Belle's Vegan Creole menu is just one way the couple is taking this 1969 treasure into the 21st century.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy