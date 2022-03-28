Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Food Meets Fashion Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What is Row DTLA?

ROW DTLA was once a 32-acre historic produce marketplace created in the 1920s in the Downtown Arts District. Today it is still a marketplace, but instead of just fruit, you have an array of delicious retail stores, creative office spaces, fantastic restaurants, and incredible lifestyle offerings.

Row DTLA Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Start with Coffee

Caffeine is a big deal at Row DTLA, with two different coffee spots to choose from. Go Get Em Tiger is good for fancy nut milks and superior coffees, while Café Dulce “Dulce Dos” specializes in Vietnamese Iced Coffee and Green Tea Donuts. Both open as early as 8 a.m. most days.

Coffee Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Now, what are you wearing!

Row DTLA has over a dozen retail shops, including Pantora, Bodega, and OMAMImini for the kiddos.

ROW DTLA Stores Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

More than just a regular shopping experience, all of these spaces are designed to help you create an entire lifestyle picture that begins with sustainable clothing, incredible scents, and items that have a backstory to them.

Shopping Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Time for Lunch!

Pikunico from Chef Kuniko Yagi (Hinoki & the Bird and Top Chef) offers housemade karaage served in a basket, salad, or bowl along with delicious sides and drinks.

A former banker and fine dining chef, Chef Kuniko wanted to expand her reach to everyone and not just the 1%, which inspired her to create a Japan meets America fried chicken restaurant focusing on local ingredients and free-range chicken.

Pikunico is open for lunch, dinner, and takeout most days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pikuniko Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

You can also expect a new Artisanal Pizza on the block when Phoenix favorite Pizzeria Bianco opens in the coming months.

Explore the Arts

Since it is the arts district, after all, be sure to check out the events they might be having to help ignite your left brain. Currently, you can sign up for Still Life Ceramics Class (BYOB) and Jewelry and Flower Workshops with Makers Mess. Free events also occur regularly.

Previous events have also included art installations like the VT Pro Design studio's captivating experience, Telestron. It was created for the Day for Night Music Festival in Houston and was the first time the robotics show had been shown in its hometown of Los Angeles. Lasting only 8 minutes, it imprinted the rest of my day and had me rethinking my idea of robots...

Telestron Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Is it Happy Hour yet?

Rappahannock Oyster Bar (try saying that 3 times fast...), helmed by Chef Nick Erven, is open starting at 11 a.m. (11:30 a.m. on weekdays) for lunch, dinner, and brunch. Pre-pandemic, they had a Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. DAILY, and I'm good authority that we will see a return to that soon.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Now it's time to round out your look

I told you this is a lifestyle thing, right? So be sure to check out one of the Lifestyle & Design retailers like KINTO or A+R if you want your everyday items to look as good as you feel.

KINKO Mugs Photo Credit: KINKO

Speaking of looking good, you can make yourself over on the outside at Nova Arts Salon and Bartholomew Method, as well as Inside-Out Skincare from The Things We Do.

NOVA Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What's for Dinner

Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Hayato is yours for the "tock-ing" with their intimate 10-seat tasting-menu-style dinner now open again for in-person reservations.

Also, on the Michelin menu, Taiwanese Omakase restaurant Kato from Chef Jon Yao is the ultimate date night.

The best part about Row DTLA

FREE PARKING FOR TWO HOURS!!!!! I've lived in L.A. for almost two decades, and this has become the most important thing to me when I decide where to go anymore. You'll even get one hour of free parking during the popular weekly Smorgasburg Sunday Food Festival.

Consider your lifestyle updated Los Angeles.