6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals under $4

I know what you're thinking...the best street tacos are always under $4 chica!! But where do you go if you don't want to eat your tacos standing up on the side of the road? I've got those 6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals right here.

Best Taco Tuesday Deals in Los Angeles Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

El Torito (various locations)

I'll admit I had my reservations when I took part in my first Taco Tuesday at the well known chain El Torito in Sherman Oaks. But as I watched my tortilla being handmade in front of me and then overfilled with fresh carnitas before I took over with toppings, I quickly became a convert. Oh, and did I mention they are only $2.99 each ! Taking place every Tuesday from 3 PM to close in the cantina, you can stuff yourself for six bucks and still have money left over for a Black Diamond Margarita. Made with Patrón Roca Silver Tequila, Hennessy, and fresh juices, this drink comes with a cocktail shaker sidecar that has an entire SECOND COCKTAIL inside ($14.99). You just might need more tacos :)

Black Diamond Margarita Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Pink Taco (West Hollywood)

Waiting out some traffic in West Hollywood? $3 Street Tacos, $4 Signature Tacos (like the OG Pink Taco below), and $8 Margaritas from 4 PM till last taco standing make Pink Taco on Sunset Blvd just the spot.

Signature Tacos Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

CaCao Mexicatessen (Eagle Rock)

While most people come to Cacao Mexicatessen in Eagle Rock for their Duck Carnitas ($4.95), you can all get Tacos de Calle made with cochinita pibil, chicken, or al pastor for less than $4 any day of the week!

Street Tacos Photo Credit: Cacao Mexicatessen

Te'kila (Sherman Oaks

Te'kila is a te'killer spot for Taco Tuesday since they serve $2 Tacos ALL DAY LONG! Choose from Chicken, Asada Steak, and Carnitas. Visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you can also take advantage of their Happy Hour when House Margaritas are $7 and Beer and Wine are just $5.

Sol Cocina (Playa Vista)

The only thing better than Taco Tuesday, is live music on an outdoor patio with your meal! Sol Cocina in Playa Vista does Taco and Tequila Tuesday right with $2 Street Tacos in a 6-pack or $3 Street Tacos if you buy just 2. Choices include chicken; beer battered fish; carnitas; and black bean & sweet potato. Finish it all off with $6 Margaritas, $5 beers, and dancing while the sun sets.

Hours are 3 p.m. until close.

Casa Noble Margarita Photo Credit: Sol Cocina

Frida Restaurant (Various)

Every day is Taco Tuesday at Frida Restaurant when you visit during their weekday Happy Hour. Available in the bar area only, you've got a choice of 6 different tacos for just $3.50 apiece. There's also a Crispy Taco with shredded chicken or beef, beans, and potato for $3.50 as well. Beer is only $4.95 and Margaritas are less than $9.

I should also mention that Frida does have a Taco Tuesday deal, but the prices during happy hour are actually better. The only difference is that you can get a special taco platter all day for $13.95.

Hours vary based on location but my favorite Frida Restaurant, located at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, kicks it off at 3 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Taco Tuesday Platter Photo Credit: Americana at Brand

Honorable Taco Mention

Sipan Bakery (Glendale)

I wouldn't be a Glendale resident if I did not give a shout-out to the Falafel Tacos available at Sipan Bakery. Although this Armenian bakery does not run a traditional Taco Tuesday, their tacos are always around $2 per based on the protein you choose with 5 different tacos to choose from. The most expensive is the Lahmajune Cheese Taco at $4 - so ball out my friends!

Falafel Taco Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Did I miss a spot that you like to taco about? Leave a comment below and tell me all about it!