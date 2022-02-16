Los Angeles, CA

The Best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Culver City/Mid-City

Chicas Tacos

Only two Chicas Tacos locations offer Daily Happy Hour so you'll need to head to the Culver City or Beverly Grove locations. Luckily those are also known for their awesome outdoor patios! Enjoy $6 Margaritas and Palomas and $4 Beers. Plus Plant-Based Queso Dip, Guacamole, and Chips and Salsa Flights for just $3.49.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCZQN_0eGbs7yI00
MargaritasPhoto Credit: Chicas Tacos

Petty Cash Taqueria (Beverly)

This Mexican-esque taqueria from Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke offer half-off ALL TACOS during their daily happy hour. Enjoy a Grilled Skirt Steak for only $4 and a Mary's Organic Chicken for just $3.50. That leaves plenty of pesos left over for a Margarita made with The Good Sh*t for $16.

When to go: The half-off special takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Central Los Angeles

The Godfrey Hotel (Hollywood)

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is home to the largest rooftop in Hollywood and is your spot for a superb sushi happy hour. The I|O Rooftop offers discounted pricing on premium Sakes; Beers; and specialty sushi like the Torched Salmon Roll with Hamachi, cucumber, avocado, lemon, and serrano.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urp6L_0eGbs7yI00
Mimosa ViewPhoto Credit: Sterling Reed Photography

Downtown Los Angeles

Le Grand

Le Grand from Chefs Alex and Chris Manos near Pershing Square offers both indoor and outdoor space for daily Happy Hour. Almost everything is $3 off which brings Specialty Cocktails like the Hibiscus Margarita to $10 and beers like the Venice Duck IPA to just $6. They've also got great deals like a Bottle of Wine and Cheese and Charcuterie Combo for only $25! What more do you need?

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuwXn_0eGbs7yI00
CocktailsPhoto Credit: Le Grand

District

District restaurant inside The Bloc on West 7th Street (Macy's building) offers a Happy Hour every day with Daily Cocktails for $10 as well as Beer and Wine offerings for $7.

They offer outdoor dining on the 3rd floor deck or indoor inside the restaurant.

When to Go: Happy Hour takes place daily from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPkYG_0eGbs7yI00
District InteriorPhoto Credit: District Downtown

East L.A. /San Gabriel Valley

Bar Verde (Glendale)

Perched on the top floor of Nordstrom, Bar Verde offers an outdoor patio where you can enjoy BV Burgers ($8), Neapolitan Pizza ($6) and Cilantro Lime Tacos ($4). Spirits like Titos Vodka are $6 while Wine is $5 and Beer is $4.

Pre-pandemic the Americana at Brand was home to multiple daily happy hours. Looking forward to a return to that.

When to visit: Happy runs daily from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJA3J_0eGbs7yI00
TacosPhoto Credit: The Americana at Brand

Atrium (Los Feliz)

If you're idea of Happy Hour involves a spot of sunshine, then there's no better place than the Atrium. Specialty Cocktails are just $8 and their Atrium Burger is $10. Other snacks include Spanish-style Tapas and Toasts.

When to visit: Happy Hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

Otoño (Highland Park)

Otoño in Highland Park offers Siesta Hour at the bar and patio only. The stars of the show are the food deals including $9 Pan con Tomate, $10 Bocadillo (sandwiches), and $8 Boquerones (white anchovies). Gin Cocktails are $14 while an Estrella Damm Lager is just $5.

When to visit: Happy Hour runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Baby Bonus: If you're looking to sit near the bar, there is a little nook at the front of the bar area where you can sit with your little one. There's only one though so get there early! Otherwise head to that post-pandemic patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEiB6_0eGbs7yI00
TapasPhoto Credit: Otono

Saso (Pasadena)

This Basque-inspired restaurant by Chef Dominique Crisp specializes in pintxos and larger plates and offers Happy Hour exclusively on the weekend. Wine, Sangria, and House Spirits are all $7 while Croketas and Wagyu Steak Bites are $10. You also can't go wrong with a nice plate of Hand Cut Truffle Fries ($5) or a Jamon Iberico Grilled Cheese ($8) to pad your stomach for another copa.

When to go:Friday to Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saso is located in the Pasadena Playhouse and has an outdoor patio.

Baby Bonus: A 3:30 p.m. start means there's plenty of time to get home for bedtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494oZD_0eGbs7yI00
Grilled CheesePhoto Credit: Saso Instagram

Los Feliz/Silverlake

The Morrison (Atwater Village)

Although a little on the dive-ier side, The Morrison in Atwater Village offers a happy hour every day from 3 to 7 p.m. Drink highlights include Craft Beers for just $6 and classy Cocktails like the Bee's Butt made with bourbon, honey syrup, and lemon for $8. Everything on the Happy Hour food menu is just $9 including a Smash Burger, Red Hot Morrison Wings, a crisp Blvd Salad with goat cheese, and 2 Churros with Ice Cream to finish it all off.

They also now have locations in Burbank and Huntington Beach.

When to visit: Daily Happy Hour takes place from Noon to 6 p.m.

Baby Bonus:There is so much to look at in this place that you're child won't want to leave! And they also offer a kids menu, so they are more than welcome in this Scottish pub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNRMv_0eGbs7yI00
SlidersPhoto Credit: The Morrison/Facebook

Koreatown

Tokyo Hamburg

Tokyo Hamburg is a casual Japanese dining spot known for the "beef you cook at your table" Tokyo Hamburg that comes on a steaming hot stone ($13.99+). They also offer an ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR with $1 Oysters, $4 Draft Beers like Sapporo and Kirin, and $4 Cocktails like Cosmopolitans and Margaritas.

When to go: All day every day baby!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHAwc_0eGbs7yI00
Tokyo HamburgPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

San Fernando Valley

Morton's (Burbank)

Morton's is back with their Power Hour menu with specialty priced Beer, Wine, and Cocktails. There's also a new Bar Bites menu that is served all day.

When to go: Sunday to Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Although this doesn't take place on Saturday nights, they have the rest of the weekend happy hour covered.

The Morrison (Burbank)

Please see the description for The Morrison in Atwater Village. You can except the same hours and menu options.

Santa Monica, Venice, & Malibu

Citrin (Santa Monica)

Citrin from Chef Josiah Citrin is part of the Michelin-starred Mélisse space and offers an a-la-carte menu for those who want the taste of Mélisse without the tasting menu. Well now they are taking it one step further with an Evening Glass Off Happy Hour menu.

Available at the bar only, you can enjoy a Crudo of Japanese Fish ($8), Sweet Corn Agnolotti ($14) and a Mélisse Burger that's not on the regular menu ($13).

ALL Cocktails like the Night Flight below are $11, select Wines by the Glass are available for for $10, and select Beers are available for $7.50.

When to go: Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Baby Bonus: Kids are not welcome unfortunately :(

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pTxm_0eGbs7yI00
Night Flight CocktailPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Neighbor LA (Venice)

*No Happy Hour currently due to the pandemic.

Neighbor LA in Venice on Abbot Kinney Blvd used to be an old house, so it feels like just home! Pair that with a weekend happy hour, and you'll never want to leave!

Enjoy the marble cocktail bar or the outdoor garden lounge with a $9 cocktail in hand EVERY DAY from 4 to 6 p.m.

Pictured below is The Baja, featuring DeLeón Tequila, stonefruit, basil, lime, and chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8Uis_0eGbs7yI00
The BajaPhoto Credit: Neighbor LA

Charcoal (Venice)

Charcoal Venice from Josiah Citrin is based in barbecue and steeped in surfer culture. Their Happy Hour is actually called Evening Glass Off which is a reference to the dying offshore wind. Taking place every night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can expect a $12 Charcoal Burger; $9 Cocktails; and $5 Beer.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkWvc_0eGbs7yI00
CocktailPhoto Credit: Charcoal Venice

First off it’s INCREDIBLY hard to find a weekend happy hour in Malibu because a view of the Pacific Ocean does not require a discount. So I'm including a favorite weekday happy hour spot which just underwent a renovation!

Gladstones

Gladstones offers a "Golden Hour" Monday-Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. where you can sip on a Daily Cocktail Special for just $5! For food choices, I'm all over the Fried Clams ($7); Macadamia Shrimp ($7); and Boatload of French Fries featuring hand-cut Kennebec or sweet potato with a mojo trio ($7).

Baby Bonus: Kids are always welcome and the highly desired outdoor deck seating is the perfect place for your little one to scatter his cheerios and watch them blow into the Pacific Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0apd_0eGbs7yI00
Gladstones PatioPhoto Credit: Gladstones

South Bay/ Long Beach

Panxa Cocina

Panxa Cocina in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach offers $2 off Margaritas and Signature Cocktails. Make it an Uber night with an Old Sugar Daddy; made with Old Grandad 100 proof whiskey, blackberry, mint, lemon, and powdered sugar ($10). Wine by the glass is just $7.

The food from Chef Arthur Gonzalez is New Mexican, so you'll enjoy delights like Frito Pie ($8) alongside Ceviche and fresh tortilla chips ($8).

When to go: Happy Hour happens Wednesday to Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.

Baby Bonus: Both Kid and Dog Friendly in the outdoor patio. Finally, all the kids get some attention!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOrHQ_0eGbs7yI00
Pinot at Panxa CocinaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

West Hollywood

Coming soon!! Post-pandemic this section was the victim of closures, but I'm on the hunt! Leave a comment below with any leads!

