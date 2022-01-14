San Gabriel, CA

5 Things you need to be doing on January 15th, 2022 in L.A.

EatDrinkLA

While your mind might be focused on an extra day off coming your way to honor the great Martin Luther King Jr. on January 17th, you should be thinking about the fantastic 5 things you need to be doing on January 15th. Here's everything you need to know to plan your weekend.

1. Grand Opening goodies at Tay Ho (San Gabriel Valley)

Tay Ho is your spot for authentic Vietnamese street food in ultra-cute packaging, and January 15th is the grand opening for Tay Ho Restaurant San Gabriel

Grand opening goodies include 100 Complimentary Entrées, 100 Complimentary Drinks, Live Music, Prizes like a 50” Flat-Screen TV, and more. Menu highlights include Shrimp Garlic Noodles, signature Vietnamese Iced Coffee, and their Bánh Cuốn Set with handmade rice sheets served five different ways like ground shrimp and pork and served up with sides.

Hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th, and daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tay Ho San Gabriel: 529 East Valley Blvd., Suite 118B San Gabriel, CA 91776. (626) 778-1000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04glGa_0dm8SXmO00
Bánh Cuốn SetPhoto Credit: Rooster Creatives

2. FIRST EVER BARK & BRUNCH AT THE GODFREY HOTEL (HOLLYWOOD)

The Godfrey Hotel kicks off the first Bark & Brunch monthly series on Saturday, January 15th. It takes place on the outdoor patio space of ALK restaurant. Complimentary cocktails like the Wag to the Left (pictured below) with organic short rib bone broth, filtered water, and carrot diamonds will be served to all four-legged guests.

If you happen to walk on two legs, there’s a whole menu featuring healthy California fare like a Vegan Omelet with maitake mushrooms and Cardamom French Toast.

Hours for the Bark & Brunch are 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month. Check out even more dog-friendly Los Angeles here.

The Godfrey Hotel: 1400 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. (323) 762-1000.

<img alt="Bark & Brunch" style="width:100%" src="https://www.eatdrinkla.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/The-Godfrey-Dog-Brunch.png" data-credit="Photo Credit: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood" data-externalurl=""/>
Bark & BrunchPhoto Credit: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

3. GRAND OPENING OF GUSTO GREEN (DTLA)

You’re about to experience hemp in a whole new way. Gusto Green is a plant-forward restaurant from Janet Zuccarini (Felix Trattoria) and Chef Michael Magliano (French Laundry, Animal). The menu features Biodynamic Wines and Zero-proof Cocktails, an ever-changing seasonal menu of Veggie-Centric Eats, and a signature crispy, Chickpea-Battered Whole Hemp Leaf amuse-bouche.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Gusto Green: 718 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014. To make a reservation, email or call 323-218-0294.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVYVj_0dm8SXmO00
Soil Grown LettucesPhoto Credit: Aliza J. Sokolow

4. BURGERS & BREWS AT SANTA ANITA PARK (ARCADIA)

Burgers & Brews is a roundup of the best Burger stands from Smorgasburg LA, like Motzburger and Say it Ain’t So, plus Craft Beers and Horse Racing.

Prices begin at $28 for a Burger, a $5 Betting Voucher, Admission, and Seating. Adding in 8 3 oz beer or seltzer tastings brings the price up to $45.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Anita Park: 285 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfhXt_0dm8SXmO00
BurgersPhoto Credit: Niek Verlaan from Pixabay

5. LAST WEEKEND OF LIGHTSCAPE (ARCADIA)

Not ready to let the holiday spirit dim for 2021? Enjoy the last weekend of Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum when the gardens are transformed into a light-filled paradise at night. This event runs until January 16th, 2022, with timed entrances from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Adults are $32, Children 3 to 12 are as low as $18, and Infants are free. Members can save $5 per ticket. There’s also a flex VIP ticket available if you’re unable to commit to a time. Purchase here or get discounted tickets for as low as $20 here.

The L.A. Arboretum: 301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007.

