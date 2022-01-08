5 Best Spots for Veganuary in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

New year, same you, and that’s ok! Let’s all be grateful we’ve made it for another turn around the sun and instead of focusing on being dry and healthy, let’s be indulgent; with fruits and vegetables in colors, you can’t get anywhere but nature. Here are 5 spots for Veganuary in Los Angeles that are truly delicious - with #1 being my absolute favorite.

5. Flower Burger Bar (West Hollywood)

With burgers this beautiful, you might forget they are meatless. Order the Cherry Bomb with a lentil-based patty between pink buns colored with cherry and beetroot extract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k2tD_0dgYjVXy00
Flower BurgersPhoto Credit: Flower Burger Bar

4. Gracias Madre (West Hollywood/Newport Beach)

When you want to be seen digging into those Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos, you head to Gracias Madre. The outdoor patio is almost more beautiful than your pure meat-free body. Visit during Happy Hour weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for bites and Margaritas, all under $8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nCF2_0dgYjVXy00
Gracias Madre PatioPhoto Credit: Gracias Madre

3. Veggie Grill (Various)

It’s hard to hate on a fast-food chain whose mantra is plant-based food accessibility for all, and with over 30 locations and counting, it’s just perfect for Veganuary in Los Angeles. Menu favorites include the Classic Romaine CaesarTuna Melt, and the Double BBQ Mac Burger. Plus, you can download their app for easy-to-go ordering that skips the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hkWc_0dgYjVXy00
Hatch Queso BurgerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

2. Mohawk Bend (Echo Park)

Find yourself craving craft beer in an old Vaudeville theater? Well, while that might be a very specific request, it can all be made possible at Mohawk Bend. They have 70 beers on tap and a menu that will satisfy everyone from the strictest vegan to the toughest carnivore. They are famous for creating the original Buffalo Cauliflower served with Vegan “bleu cheese” dressing and celery.

Currently, they are taking only to-go orders due to the current pandemic variant, but there’s nothing more deliciously decadent than enjoying a Buffalo Cauliflower and an Angry Vegan Pizza with cashew ricotta and Calabrian chiles in your PJs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvIuM_0dgYjVXy00
Buffalo CauliflowerPhoto Credit: Mohawk Bend

1. Real Food Daily (Pasadena/West Hollywood)

Real Food Daily is credited with being the first 100% vegan restaurant in the 90s, and dishes like their Caesar Salad and Lasagna are why it’s still one of the best. The lasagna is crafted with ricotta, cremini mushrooms, marinara, and oil; and the taste is so close to an original that you might question why you’re eating dairy in the first place.

Veganuary just might become like every other month of your life :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRwAo_0dgYjVXy00
LasagnaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

