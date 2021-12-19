8 Best Holiday Drinks in Los Angeles

December can be a stressful time of year, but these specialty sips will have you fa-la-la-la-la-ing in love with the season all over again. The best holiday drinks in Los Angeles aren't just for adults either.

Casita del Campo (Silverlake)

Light a fire in your mouth and your soul when you sip on a Mezalita. It's a Classic Margarita made with mezcal instead of tequila for that extra bit of smokiness.

Also just below Casita del Campo is the famed drag performance space, the Cavern Club Theater now presenting the “Fruit Cake Follies.” Get more information here for tickets and more.

Mezalita Photo Credit: Casita del Campo

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel (Hollywood)

Visit the Gingerbread House bar on the largest rooftop in Hollywood for drinks like a Gingerbread Martini or a Sugar Plum with Roku gin and Plum sake. Visit The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood for more information. Festivities go until the end of the month.

Gingerbread Bar Rendering Photo Credit: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (Various)

There's nothing better than a cup of Christmas cheer under $5. Holiday flavors from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf include the new Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended® drink and the Winter Dream Tea® Latte. Best of all, the Cookie Butter Latte is available all year round now, so you'll never have to lose the spirit of the season. The rest of the drinks will be here until mid-January 2022.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Drinks Photo Credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Raymond 1886 (Pasadena)

Take your taste buds on a trip to Christmas Tree Lane made with Bols Barrel-Aged Genever (kind of like a cross between gin and whiskey), sweet vermouth, Braulio Amaro, and Becherovka ($15). This cocktail will be available all December long. Get more details on The Raymond 1886 here.

Christmas Tree Cocktail Photo Credit: Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

The Wayfarer DTLA

Please anyone in your party with an inclusive Holiday Tea at The Wayfarer DTLA. Experience themes include Christmas, Hanukkah, or Winter Solstice and include Sandwiches and Sweets for $50. Reservations are required 24-hours in advance and can be made at The Wayfarer DTLA from Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. this month.

Holiday Tea Photo Credit: The Wayfarer Downtown LA

Grain Whiskey Bar, Playa Provisions (Playa Vista)

Give Santa what they are really after with a Santa’s Milk and Cookies from Grain Whiskey Bar in the Playa Provisions space. It's housemade eggnog with bourbon, brandy, and a cookie on the side. There's also a Hot Buttered YUM! with a Fernet Branca marshmallow. Visit Playa Provisions for more details.

Santa's Milk and Cookies Photo Credit: Playa Provisions

Five 55 (Monterey Park)

Treat the sports-lover in your life nice with a trip to the FIVE 55 Sportsbar and a Naughty Horchata. It's crafted with whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, Bananas Foster, cream, and egg whites. The bar is located at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Monterey Park, and it's probably your most solid bet for a good bar in the San Gabriel Valley.

Naughty Horchata Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

Theia (West Hollywood)

Lastly, get your dancing shoes ready and visit the Theia patio in West Hollywood for Greek bites and entertainment. Specialty cocktails right now include YaYa's Cider with apple whiskey and a scary good Krampus featuring tequila, charcoal, and coconut cream. Get more information here.