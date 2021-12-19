Los Angeles, CA

8 Best Holiday Drinks in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

December can be a stressful time of year, but these specialty sips will have you fa-la-la-la-la-ing in love with the season all over again. The best holiday drinks in Los Angeles aren't just for adults either.

Casita del Campo (Silverlake)

Light a fire in your mouth and your soul when you sip on a Mezalita. It's a Classic Margarita made with mezcal instead of tequila for that extra bit of smokiness.

Also just below Casita del Campo is the famed drag performance space, the Cavern Club Theater now presenting the “Fruit Cake Follies.” Get more information here for tickets and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiQRj_0dRDMjuH00
MezalitaPhoto Credit: Casita del Campo

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel (Hollywood)

Visit the Gingerbread House bar on the largest rooftop in Hollywood for drinks like a Gingerbread Martini or a Sugar Plum with Roku gin and Plum sake. Visit The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood for more information. Festivities go until the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhsWF_0dRDMjuH00
Gingerbread Bar RenderingPhoto Credit: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (Various)

There's nothing better than a cup of Christmas cheer under $5. Holiday flavors from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf include the new Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended® drink and the Winter Dream Tea® Latte. Best of all, the Cookie Butter Latte is available all year round now, so you'll never have to lose the spirit of the season. The rest of the drinks will be here until mid-January 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMwrk_0dRDMjuH00
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf DrinksPhoto Credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Raymond 1886 (Pasadena)

Take your taste buds on a trip to Christmas Tree Lane made with Bols Barrel-Aged Genever (kind of like a cross between gin and whiskey), sweet vermouth, Braulio Amaro, and Becherovka ($15). This cocktail will be available all December long. Get more details on The Raymond 1886 here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyBf5_0dRDMjuH00
Christmas Tree CocktailPhoto Credit: Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

The Wayfarer DTLA

Please anyone in your party with an inclusive Holiday Tea at The Wayfarer DTLA. Experience themes include ChristmasHanukkah, or Winter Solstice and include Sandwiches and Sweets for $50. Reservations are required 24-hours in advance and can be made at The Wayfarer DTLA from Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rr0Wg_0dRDMjuH00
Holiday TeaPhoto Credit: The Wayfarer Downtown LA

Grain Whiskey Bar, Playa Provisions (Playa Vista)

Give Santa what they are really after with a Santa’s Milk and Cookies from Grain Whiskey Bar in the Playa Provisions space. It's housemade eggnog with bourbon, brandy, and a cookie on the side. There's also a Hot Buttered YUM! with a Fernet Branca marshmallow. Visit Playa Provisions for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTria_0dRDMjuH00
Santa's Milk and CookiesPhoto Credit: Playa Provisions

Five 55 (Monterey Park)

Treat the sports-lover in your life nice with a trip to the FIVE 55 Sportsbar and a Naughty Horchata. It's crafted with whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, Bananas Foster, cream, and egg whites. The bar is located at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Monterey Park, and it's probably your most solid bet for a good bar in the San Gabriel Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6CO0_0dRDMjuH00
Naughty HorchataPhoto Credit: Jakob Layman

Theia (West Hollywood)

Lastly, get your dancing shoes ready and visit the Theia patio in West Hollywood for Greek bites and entertainment. Specialty cocktails right now include YaYa's Cider with apple whiskey and a scary good Krampus featuring tequila, charcoal, and coconut cream. Get more information here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qmst8_0dRDMjuH00
TheiaPhoto Credit: Theia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
holiday drinkslos angelesChristmas in Los AngelesChristmas Cocktailsdrinks in Los Angeles

Comments / 2

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
876 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles

Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

24 Meals of Christmas in Los Angeles

The city is lit up like a winter wonderland, with every palm tree twinkling with holiday lights. Savor the season by decking the halls outside your walls with these 24 meals of Christmas in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A Very Katsuya Christmas

Are you in search of something fabulous to do to impress your out-of-town guests? Then why not take them to the heart of Los Angeles for a sensory overload experience that can only happen at L.A. Live for a very Katsuya Christmas.

Read full story
Arcadia, CA

A Guide to Brunch at Mélange in Arcadia

Mélange in Arcadia is the main restaurant at Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia and specializes in Asian-European fusion. They are open all day, but it's the weekend brunch that you'll want to set your sights on. It takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., so it's almost always time for #BrunchdayLA. The vibe in the early mornings is family-friendly, and as the day goes on, you can expect a hipper crowd of late risers with nothing on their minds but the relaxation that comes from dining in a hotel - even if you're not staying there. Check out what you should be ordering, no matter the time of day.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Food Charities in Los Angeles to make you feel like a better human

Doesn't it feel like it's been Black Friday since Halloween! Finally, it's Giving Tuesday, and we have a chance to complete the circle of consumption. After all, the more you give to others, the more you receive in return. Here's a list of food charities in Los Angeles to make you feel like a better human.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Foodie Pop-Ups you Need to Know About

Pop-ups, ghost-kitchens, whatever you like to call them; the rise of the home-chef and culinary artist daring to dream has been one of the best outcomes of the pandemic. As a result, we have some pretty awesome and trendy food pop-ups in Los Angeles right now. And not having a brick-and-mortar restaurant is actually part of the appeal.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Meals of Hanukkah in Los Angeles

The festival of lights begins at sundown on November 28th, and your Hanukkah in Los Angeles celebration is going to be lit! Find out where you should be eating every night of the holiday.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Your Los Angeles Foodie Holiday Gift Guide is Here!

mmIt's that time of year again, and the Los Angeles Foodie Holiday Gift Guide is here to help you fulfill your wildest gifting dreams! Select your gift below based on the type of foodie you are shopping for.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Nods for Noods at L.A.'s Hottest Ramen Spot

Legendary ramen shop Ramen Nagi has found its newest home at the Westfield Century City Mall, and it's about to warm your soul. The Ramen Nagi Century City outpost is your choice for perfectly handmade noodles and 20-hour marinated broths that are steeped in tradition and not afraid to take risks.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Spots for Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Leave the work to the professionals this Thanksgiving and choose between dine-in and take-out on November 25th. Loews Santa Monica (Santa Monica) Enjoy your turkey by the sea when you choose to dine at Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Traditional dinner with Parker Rolls, Arugula Salad, Turkey with four Side Dishes, and Dessert is offered at $89 for adults and $35 for kids 10 and under. The time slots are 3, 5, and 7 p.m. and include discounted valet parking.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

This list of where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles will have you giving thanks that you don't have to cook. There are even some dine-in options that were too good not to mention if you want to leave the cleaning to someone else on November 25th too.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Hot New Food for your Weekend

Make your weekend anything but ordinary with these hot new menu items and collaborations. Sqirl X Bake n Broil (Long Beach) Jessica Koslow of Sqirl will be teaming up with Bake n Broil for a special Classic remixed menu for three days only. Bake n Broil in Long Beach has been family-owned and operated since 1965, and they're known for their pies and baked goods, much like Sqirl is known for their toasts and preserves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 New Restaurant Openings you need to know about!

Don't repeat that restaurant! These 4 are brand new and notable in Los Angeles. The theme is comfort food. Fixins Soul Kitchen (DTLA) This is the second Fixins Soul Kitchen following the original's success in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. The restaurant was founded by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson “KJ” and his wife, Michelle. The restaurant pays homage to the soul food KJ grew up with and celebrates African-American culture.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

14 Tricks and Treats for Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! For the first time in what feels like forever, Halloween is not canceled! Start celebrating now, THROUGH October 31st, with 14 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles or in your own home!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your life up!

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? It turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Fall-tastic Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to score National Taco Day Deals

This Monday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! It’s National Taco Day, and L.A. is stuffed with National Taco Day Deals.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Everything you need to know about L.A.'s Michelin Guide

It's been over a year, but the Michelin Guide has bestowed its stars on Los Angeles once again in their California guide. While 2021 is a little less shiny than it was in 2019, you'll still see some brilliance in the One and Two Star Categories (8 new additions, but several just moved up). The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand with ten new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity seen from the starred restaurants.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy