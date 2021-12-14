Los Angeles, CA

24 Meals of Christmas in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

The city is lit up like a winter wonderland, with every palm tree twinkling with holiday lights. Savor the season by decking the halls outside your walls with these 24 meals of Christmas in Los Angeles.

Holiday JFC Collaboration (DTLA)

This kitschy Japanese Christmas tradition is also one of the trendiest collabs of the season. OTOTO, together with All Day Baby, and Konbi are recreating a tradition of having a bucket of KFC on December 25th.

OTOTO’s JFC Set includes 5 pieces of bone-in buttermilk Sansho Fried Chicken with sides of Shrimp Macaroni Gratin, Daikon Salad, Cabbage Slaw, one large Biscuit from All Day Baby and a Strawberry Roll Cake from Konbi.

When and How: Make your reservations on Tock for December 22nd and 23rd only. The cost is $58. Quantities are limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZTO5_0dMfDhpH00
JFC LogoPhoto Credit: OTOTO

Castaway (Burbank)

Castaway is keeping things festive all weekend long with a 3-course brunch ($92/$35 kids) and a la carte dinner options. Menu highlights during brunch include Chilled Seafood and a Dessert Platter featuring Gingerbread Cheesecake and Cranberry Tarts. Bottomless Mimosas are just $25.

When and How: Make your reservations here for December 25th and December 26th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Btd5_0dMfDhpH00
Castaway ViewPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel

The largest rooftop in Hollywood is transforming into a Gingerbread House where you can enjoy specialty gingerbread-themed items like Sticky Buns, Cookies, and a Gingerbread Martini.

When and How: Visit The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood for more information. Festivities begin December 18th and go until the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhsWF_0dMfDhpH00
Gingerbread Bar RenderingPhoto Credit: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Sugar Palm (Viceroy Santa Monica)

Enjoy a 3-course holiday feast in one of the newest restaurants to hit the beach. Menu highlights include Braised Short Ribs and Eggnog Crème Brulee ($95 or $79 for the vegan menu).

When and How: Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. on December 25th. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

The Wayfarer DTLA

Tea's the Season at The Wayfarer DTLA where you can choose a Christmas, Hanukkah, or Winter Solstice Tea Experience with Sandwiches and Sweets for $50.

When and How: Tea takes place Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Reservations are required 24-hours in advance and can be made at The Wayfarer DTLA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rr0Wg_0dMfDhpH00
Christmas TeaPhoto Credit: The Wayfarer Downtown LA

1 Hotel West Hollywood

Visit Juniper at 1 Hotel West Hollywood for any Christmas needs that may also include take-out. Menu must-haves include the Herb Roasted Prime Rib with Yukon mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts ($42) and a Dark Chocolate Peppermint Brownie Sundae for dessert ($14).

When and How: Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on December 24th and 25th for dine-in or carry-out. Reserve here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tduM0_0dMfDhpH00
Peppermint BarkPhoto Credit: 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Gwen (Hollywood)

The holiday traditions of Chef Curtis Stone can become yours when you choose Gwen for your holiday feast. Menu highlights include a Holiday Glazed Ham with a Pork Fat Fried Crust and Holiday Cookies and a Milk Cocktail for dessert.

When and How: Available December 22nd to the 24th. Make your reservations here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23831D_0dMfDhpH00
Holiday Glazed HamPhoto Credit: Gwen

Playa Provisions (Playa Vista)

The 24 meals of Christmas in Los Angeles continue with some cocktails! Enjoy a Santa’s Milk and Cookies with housemade eggnog, bourbon, and brandy plus a cookie on the side. Also, consider a Hot Buttered YUM! with a Fernet Branca marshmallow.

When and How: Going on now until the end of the month at Playa Provisions. No reservations are required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTria_0dMfDhpH00
Milk and Cookies CocktailPhoto Credit: Playa Provisions

Caldo Verde (DTLA)

Head to Caldo Verde at the Downtown L.A. Proper hotel for a James Beard award-winning kind of Christmas from Chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne. The star of the prix-fixe show is a Portuguese Porco à Alentejana with Mexican chorizo and pork confit.

When and How: Dinner on December 24th runs from 5 to 10 p.m. ($95). Christmas day is Noon to 8:30 p.m ($125 and $65 for children). Make your reservations here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OH0rS_0dMfDhpH00
Portugese Pork and ClamsPhoto Credit: Tammar and Shimon Rothstein

N/Soto (Little Tokyo)

Let the n/soto pop-up from Chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama (n/naka) guide you through 8-courses of holiday cheer. Menu highlights include Temarizushi with Wagyu Beef Tatami and Oyster and Lobster Tail with Miso Butter.

When and How: Reservations can be made through n/soto’s Resy page for December 22nd, 23rd, or 24th. The cost is $160 per person before tax and gratuity.

Theia (West Hollywood)

Another great spot for sipping Holiday cheer is the Theia patio in West Hollywood. Favorites include YaYa's Cider with apple whiskey and Krampus featuring tequila, charcoal, and coconut cream.

When and How: No reservations are needed. Get more information here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qmst8_0dMfDhpH00
Theia PatioPhoto Credit: Theia

Bianca (Culver City)

If you have a craving for a touch of Europe, enjoy something from the hands of Federico Fernandez and Gianni Vietina. The bakery will be crafting their Signature Panettone, a Bûche de Noël, and a German Stollen, among others.

When and How: Pre-order here by Dec 18th to pick up by Dec 22nd to the 24th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OVNg_0dMfDhpH00
PanettonePhoto Credit: Bianca

The Ritz Carlton - Los Angeles (DTLA)

While not an official holiday meal, it's probably one of the coolest and is sure to thrill any out-of-town guests.

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, together with TableMation Studios, has created a virtual reality dinner experience called Le Petit Chef: An Immersive Dining Experience. The 5-course meal takes place over 2 hours, during which a 3D character guides you through a meal as they journey to become the greatest chef.

When and How: Reservations are now available on OpenTable for shows from Thursday to Sunday at 7 p.m. The price per person is $145 before tax and gratuity, and a wine pairing is just $35 more. All ages are welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hCPu_0dMfDhpH00
Le Petit ChefPhoto Credit: The Ritz Carlton - Los Angeles

Milo + Olive (Santa Monica)

Leave your Christmas cooking to someone else when you pick up a complete meal from Chefs Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan. A sample menu (3 options available) includes Braised Lamb Shanks with creamy polenta, Baby Kale Salad, and Pumpkin-spiced Poundcake.

When and How: Pre-order on Tock by December 20th for a December 24th pickup from 9 a.m. to Noon. The price is $250 for 4 people for the meal mentioned above.

El Torito (Various)

No list of 24 Meals of Christmas in Los Angeles would be complete without some Tamales. Choose from Chicken, Carnitas, or Sweet Corn tamales with the option to mix and match (increments of 6) for just $24 for 12.

When and How: Order your tamales online until December 26th. 24-hour notice is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SJpN_0dMfDhpH00
TamalesPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Loews Santa Monica Hotel

Loews Santa Monica has got something for everyone in your family, from Breakfast with Santa (12/18) to Cocktail, Live Music, and Holiday Magic (12/17 and 18). There are also nightly dining offerings inside an Igloo!

When and How: Dates vary by event. Get all the details on Seaside Holidays here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnfRv_0dMfDhpH00
IglooPhoto Credit: Loews Santa Monica

Radisson Blu (Anaheim)

"A fresh, cheese pizza just for you." If you still remember every line from Home Alone, then you need this getaway (but you can say it's for your kids :)). The Home Alone package includes a mix of munchies like a Pizza, a Jar of M&Ms, Freshly Baked Cookies, an Ice Cream Sundae, plus Two Turtle Dove Ornaments (inspired by Home Alone 2).

When and How: The Home Alone Package will be available until December 31st for stays through January 15th, 2022. Book on the Radisson Blu Anaheim website.

Cafe Gratitude (Various)

This is something the kids will love making, and you'll love sharing. The DIY Holiday Cookie Kits from Café Gratitude are plant-based and made with organic ingredients like beet juice instead of red dye #5. Nationwide shipping is available.

When and How: It's available now while supplies last, and you can order here. The cost is $28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZkEZ_0dMfDhpH00
DIY Cookie KitPhoto Credit: Cafe Gratitude

Talulla's (Santa Monica)

This is a no-stress Christmas served family-style. A la carte options include Tamales ($28), Chile Ancho-Braised Pork Shank ($50), Nacho Kits, and even Margaritas.

When and How: Pre-order until December 20 through Tock. Pickup and delivery are available from December 21st to the 23rd from noon to 4 p.m.

Huckleberry (Santa Monica)

How about a Whole Roasted Dungeness Crab for Christmas ($65)? This is how new traditions are started, folks (it's actually one of the chef's traditions)! There are also fun Christmas Morning options like a Vegetable Quiche ($65), Take & Bake Gingerbread Scones ($25), and Coffee Cake ($55). 

When and How: Pre-order through Tock by December 17th for pickup/delivery Friday, December 24th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PcaQ_0dMfDhpH00
Christmas SpreadPhoto Credit: Elise Freimuth

Redbird (DTLA)

Spend Christmas with Chef Neal Fraser and enjoy a 3-course prix-fixe Christmas Eve dinner with optional wine pairing. Menu highlights include a Chicken Liver Tartine, a Roasted Turkey Roulade, and a Creme Puff or Banana Bread Pudding for dessert.

When and How: Make your reservations here. The cost is $125 per person, and the optional wine pairing is $65.

The Dolly Llama (Various)

The ice cream shop known for its waffles is wintering up your season with special holiday treats. The Winter Wonder treats are made with mint n' chip ice cream, whipped cream, and a marshmallow snowman in a sour candy scarf and then served in a bubble waffle, cup, or an OG liege.

When and How: Get more Dolly Llama details here. The Winter Wonder treats will be available until December 31st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXM6n_0dMfDhpH00
Christmas TreatPhoto Credit: The Dolly Llama

Casa Vega (Sherman Oaks)

Stop in tothis 65-year-old institution for holiday classics like Mole Enchiladas ($21) and your soon-to-be favorite Snowball Margarita with a toasted coconut rim ($12).

When and How: It's going on now until December 25th, reserve here.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (Various)

There's nothing better than a cup of Christmas cheer under $5. Holiday flavors from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf include the new Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended® drink and the Winter Dream Tea® Latte. Best of all the Cookie Butter Latte is available all year round now so you'll never have to lose the spirit of the season.

Food-wise you've got a Gingerbread Doll and Frosted Sugar Tree Cookies. If you're reading this fast you might even think I wrote Sugar Free Cookies. Let that be my gift to you - all the fun and none of the calories :)

When and How: All these goodies will be around until mid-January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMwrk_0dMfDhpH00
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf DrinksPhoto Credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Did you enjoy this list of the 24 Meals of Christmas in Los Angeles? Give EatDrinkLA a follow and keep the good meals coming!

