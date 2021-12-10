Are you in search of something fabulous to do to impress your out-of-town guests? Then why not take them to the heart of Los Angeles for a sensory overload experience that can only happen at L.A. Live for a very Katsuya Christmas.

While many of you are undoubtedly familiar with the SBE Katsuya brand, dining at the L.A. Live location in Downtown Los Angeles adds another layer to the restaurant with menu items that pay tribute to the city where it was founded.

What are you Drinking?

Begin your meal with a few specialty cocktails or one of their seasonal specials. The Kings Ice was inspired by none other than The L.A. Kings, while the Lob City (a sports reference that went over my head) is the perfect holiday treat made with tequila, sake, grenadine, and served with cranberry stuffed lychee nuts.

Jade's Addiction alongside the Lob City Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What are you Eating?

I encourage you to think like the Lakers and "ball out" on the Katsuya Tasting Menu. It's a 5-course tasting menu that offers the best of the best signature dishes created by Chef Katsuya for $75.

Specialty Starter

The meal begins with the Katsuya Ceviche, a light and refreshing blend of sashimi and truffle ponzu citrus.

Katsuya Ceviche Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Starter Sampler Platter

Generously large portions featuring some of Katsuya's most famous dishes like the Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, Albacore Sashimi with Crispy Onion, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, and their Creamy Rock Shrimp.

Starter Sampler Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

From the Sushi Kitchen

A selection of fresh sushi standards like Tuna, Salmon, Sweet Shrimp, and a warm Crab Hand Roll.

Fresh Sushi Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

From the Hot Kitchen

The Miso Marinated Black Cod delivers a decadent combination of buttery cod and sweet miso sauce.

Marinated Cod Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dessert

Finish it all off with the Pan Don Creme Brûlée topped with fresh berries. Perfect for splitting, but for better or worse, everyone gets their own.

Creme Brûlée Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Luckily you're in the perfect location to walk it off!