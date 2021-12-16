7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles

Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!

Descanso Gardens Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens in the beautiful neighborhood of La Cañada Flintridge has always been a favorite spot to bring my son (especially on the monthly free day, hehe). I promise though that you've never seen it as tranquil and lovely as during their Enchanted Forest of Light event. Taking place now until January 9th, the gardens are lit up and accompanied by zen-like music that drowns out the sounds of overly excited children. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., closed on Christmas Day.

Ticketing Information: Tickets are $32 for anyone over 2 years old. Members of Descanso Gardens get $7 off admission. Purchase here.

Dodgers Holiday Festival

Enjoy light displays, ice-skating, festive food, and photos with Santa when you attend the nightly Dodgers Holiday Festival. Dates are now until December 23rd, beginning at 5 p.m. on weeknights and as early as 3 p.m. on weekends.

Ticketing Information: Tickets are $16 for anyone over 3. Pre-purchase and proof of vaccination are required. Purchase here.

Dodgers Holiday Festival Photo Credit: Dodgers Holiday Festival

Holiday Light Festival Train Ride

Going on now until January 5th, 2022, The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad are running a holiday-themed evening train starting every night at 5 p.m. The last train leaves at 8 pm Monday through Thursday and 9 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to arrive early as it does get crowded with kiddos!

Ticketing Info: Tickets are available for purchase at the box office at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles 90027, and are only $5!

Kids on the Train Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

L.A. Kings Holiday Ice

Taking place at L.A. Live, you can ice-skate nightly during timed sessions beginning at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. after December 17th) until January 7th, 2022.

Ticketing Info: General admission is only available on-site for $25 per person. Kids under 6 are $20. A limited amount of Fast-passes are available online for $45, where you can skate on multiple days during a timed session.

Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum

Similar to Descanso Gardens, the L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia is wholly transformed into a light-filled paradise during Lightscape. This event runs until January 16th, 2022, with timed entrance from 5:30 to 8:45 pm.

Ticketing Information: Adults are $32; Children 3-12 are as low as $18, and Infants are free. There's also a flex VIP ticket available if you're unable to commit to a time. Members can save $5 per ticket. Purchase here.

Lightscape Photo Credit: L.A. Arboretum

Yolanda Lights

Celebrating it's 17th year, this neighborhood in Reseda gets positively decked out in a spirit of unity and celebration. The event goes every night from now until January 6th, 2022.

Ticketing Info: There are no tickets needed, but you can sign the digital guestbook here. The block address is 7300 block of Yolanda Ave south of Valerio in the city of Reseda, CA.

Santa and Snowfall at The Americana at Brand

Another great FREE event to see holiday lights in Los Angeles happens nightly until December 24th is taking place at The Americana at Brand in Glendale. Find Santa on the Trolley complete with snowfall at 7 and 8 p.m. Holiday music and a completely lit outdoor mall will accompany your visit.

Ticketing Info: No tickets needed and trolley rides are also completely free.