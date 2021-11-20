8 Meals of Hanukkah in Los Angeles

The festival of lights begins at sundown on November 28th, and your Hanukkah in Los Angeles celebration is going to be lit! Find out where you should be eating every night of the holiday.

Primos Donuts (Sawtelle/Westwood)

Hanukkah donuts will be available from November 26th to December 6th. Flavors include Sufganiyot (jelly-filled) and Star of David donuts.

How to Order: Pre-orders are available from www.primosdonuts.com or grab some in person.

Star of David Donuts Photo Credit: Erica Mae Allen

Birdie G's (Santa Monica)

Enjoy a special heat and serve menu from Birdie G’s from November 28th to December 5th. Menu highlights include a Carrot Miso-laced Matzo Ball Soup; Noodle Kugel; Corned Whole Plate Brandt Beef Short Rib with smoked tomato gravy and more.

How to Order: Orders for the Beef Short Rib must be placed by November 20th at 5 p.m. All other orders require 72 hours’ notice. Order online through Tock or call 310-310-3616.

Matzo Ball Soup Photo Credit: Jim Sullivan

Huckleberry (Santa Monica)

Huckleberry is your spot for savory delights like Creekstone Farms Onion-Braised Beef Brisket and Scottish Smoked Salmon; Organic Double Apple Noodle Kugel; and sweet Dreidel Cookie Decorating Kits.

How to Order: Orders for November 28th must be placed by November 23 at 3 p.m. All other order deadlines are 72 hours before the desired day. Order online through Tock, call 310-451-2311, or email catering@huckleberrycafe.com.

Hanukkah Spread Photo Credit Lindsey Huttrer

Wise Sons (Culver City)

New from the Bay Area, Wise Sons Jewish Deli promises classic dishes with modern twists like Braided Challah; Roast Chicken; Babka Loaf; Rugelach; and more.

How to Order: Orders must be placed by 9:00 a.m. two days before delivery or pick-up. Order online from November 27th to December 6th.

Challah and more Photo Credit: Wise Sons

Wexler's Deli (Santa Monica)

Leave the work to Wexler's and order the whole meal from start to finish. Menu highlights include a Braised Brisket; Potato Latkes; Santa Monica Farmer's Market Winter Salad; and 6 Individual Chocolate Babkas.

How to Order: Place your order online for delivery or pick-up from the Santa Monica location. The cost is $295 (before gratuity/delivery) for a meal that feeds 4-6 guests.

Potato Latkes Photo Credit: Wexler's Deli

The Milky Way (Pico/Robertson)

Get your Latke Kits without lifting a finger when you order from the Kosher restaurant The Milky Way.

How to Order: It's available with both DoorDash delivery and curbside pick-up.



Latke Kit Photo Credit: The Milky Way

Kismet (Silverlake)

Missing your family this holiday? Well, consider finding this post Kismet and attend a very special event with some new friends on November 30th, 2021. Dinner includes Latkes; Duck with Horseradish; Manischevit'd Carrots; and more.

How to Order: Make your reservations for the event taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. on November 30th.

Kismet Menu Photo Credit: Kismet Instagram

Nate N' Al's (Beverly Hills)

Did you forget to order your Hanukkah meal in time? Go to Nate N' Al's where you can get Matzo Ball Soup by the pint and Meat by the pound in their deli. You can also place a catering order for platters (6 or more guests) and have them ready in just 24 hours.

How to Order: Give them a ring or just walk on in for day-of orders. (310) 274-0101