Los Angeles, CA

8 Meals of Hanukkah in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

The festival of lights begins at sundown on November 28th, and your Hanukkah in Los Angeles celebration is going to be lit! Find out where you should be eating every night of the holiday.

Primos Donuts (Sawtelle/Westwood)

Hanukkah donuts will be available from November 26th to December 6th. Flavors include Sufganiyot (jelly-filled) and Star of David donuts. 

How to Order: Pre-orders are available from www.primosdonuts.com or grab some in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAcnI_0d2WiGWj00
Star of David DonutsPhoto Credit: Erica Mae Allen

Birdie G's (Santa Monica)

Enjoy a special heat and serve menu from Birdie G’s from November 28th to December 5th. Menu highlights include a Carrot Miso-laced Matzo Ball Soup; Noodle Kugel; Corned Whole Plate Brandt Beef Short Rib with smoked tomato gravy and more.

How to Order: Orders for the Beef Short Rib must be placed by November 20th at 5 p.m. All other orders require 72 hours’ notice. Order online through Tock or call 310-310-3616.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4OT2_0d2WiGWj00
Matzo Ball SoupPhoto Credit: Jim Sullivan

Huckleberry (Santa Monica)

Huckleberry is your spot for savory delights like Creekstone Farms Onion-Braised Beef Brisket and Scottish Smoked Salmon; Organic Double Apple Noodle Kugel; and sweet Dreidel Cookie Decorating Kits.

How to Order: Orders for November 28th must be placed by November 23 at 3 p.m. All other order deadlines are 72 hours before the desired day. Order online through Tock, call 310-451-2311, or email catering@huckleberrycafe.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kwsZ_0d2WiGWj00
Hanukkah SpreadPhoto Credit Lindsey Huttrer

Wise Sons (Culver City)

New from the Bay Area, Wise Sons Jewish Deli promises classic dishes with modern twists like Braided Challah; Roast Chicken; Babka Loaf; Rugelach; and more.

How to Order: Orders must be placed by 9:00 a.m. two days before delivery or pick-up. Order online from November 27th to December 6th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB2J4_0d2WiGWj00
Challah and morePhoto Credit: Wise Sons

Wexler's Deli (Santa Monica)

Leave the work to Wexler's and order the whole meal from start to finish. Menu highlights include a Braised Brisket; Potato Latkes; Santa Monica Farmer's Market Winter Salad; and 6 Individual Chocolate Babkas.

How to Order: Place your order online for delivery or pick-up from the Santa Monica location. The cost is $295 (before gratuity/delivery) for a meal that feeds 4-6 guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfttq_0d2WiGWj00
Potato LatkesPhoto Credit: Wexler's Deli

The Milky Way (Pico/Robertson)

Get your Latke Kits without lifting a finger when you order from the Kosher restaurant The Milky Way.

How to Order: It's available with both DoorDash delivery and curbside pick-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHLbz_0d2WiGWj00
Latke KitPhoto Credit: The Milky Way

Kismet (Silverlake)

Missing your family this holiday? Well, consider finding this post Kismet and attend a very special event with some new friends on November 30th, 2021. Dinner includes Latkes; Duck with Horseradish; Manischevit'd Carrots; and more.

How to Order: Make your reservations for the event taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. on November 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCsIO_0d2WiGWj00
Kismet MenuPhoto Credit: Kismet Instagram

Nate N' Al's (Beverly Hills)

Did you forget to order your Hanukkah meal in time? Go to Nate N' Al's where you can get Matzo Ball Soup by the pint and Meat by the pound in their deli. You can also place a catering order for platters (6 or more guests) and have them ready in just 24 hours.

How to Order: Give them a ring or just walk on in for day-of orders. (310) 274-0101

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLEx9_0d2WiGWj00
Hanukkah LightsPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
hanukkahchanukahhanukkah los angelesLos Angeleshanukkah meal

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
843 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Your Los Angeles Foodie Holiday Gift Guide is Here!

mmIt's that time of year again, and the Los Angeles Foodie Holiday Gift Guide is here to help you fulfill your wildest gifting dreams! Select your gift below based on the type of foodie you are shopping for.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Nods for Noods at L.A.'s Hottest Ramen Spot

Legendary ramen shop Ramen Nagi has found its newest home at the Westfield Century City Mall, and it's about to warm your soul. The Ramen Nagi Century City outpost is your choice for perfectly handmade noodles and 20-hour marinated broths that are steeped in tradition and not afraid to take risks.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Spots for Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Leave the work to the professionals this Thanksgiving and choose between dine-in and take-out on November 25th. Loews Santa Monica (Santa Monica) Enjoy your turkey by the sea when you choose to dine at Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Traditional dinner with Parker Rolls, Arugula Salad, Turkey with four Side Dishes, and Dessert is offered at $89 for adults and $35 for kids 10 and under. The time slots are 3, 5, and 7 p.m. and include discounted valet parking.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

This list of where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles will have you giving thanks that you don't have to cook. There are even some dine-in options that were too good not to mention if you want to leave the cleaning to someone else on November 25th too.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Hot New Food for your Weekend

Make your weekend anything but ordinary with these hot new menu items and collaborations. Sqirl X Bake n Broil (Long Beach) Jessica Koslow of Sqirl will be teaming up with Bake n Broil for a special Classic remixed menu for three days only. Bake n Broil in Long Beach has been family-owned and operated since 1965, and they're known for their pies and baked goods, much like Sqirl is known for their toasts and preserves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 New Restaurant Openings you need to know about!

Don't repeat that restaurant! These 4 are brand new and notable in Los Angeles. The theme is comfort food. Fixins Soul Kitchen (DTLA) This is the second Fixins Soul Kitchen following the original's success in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. The restaurant was founded by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson “KJ” and his wife, Michelle. The restaurant pays homage to the soul food KJ grew up with and celebrates African-American culture.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

14 Tricks and Treats for Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! For the first time in what feels like forever, Halloween is not canceled! Start celebrating now, THROUGH October 31st, with 14 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles or in your own home!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your life up!

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? It turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Fall-tastic Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to score National Taco Day Deals

This Monday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! It’s National Taco Day, and L.A. is stuffed with National Taco Day Deals.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Everything you need to know about L.A.'s Michelin Guide

It's been over a year, but the Michelin Guide has bestowed its stars on Los Angeles once again in their California guide. While 2021 is a little less shiny than it was in 2019, you'll still see some brilliance in the One and Two Star Categories (8 new additions, but several just moved up). The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand with ten new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity seen from the starred restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

I hate to keep talking about National food holidays but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Wednesday, September 29th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is this the next hot new dessert trend?

Are beignets the hot new dessert trend? I'm not sure there's anything more satisfying than hot fried dough. While I feel I might be cheating on my first love, doughnuts, I recently sat down to a piping hot beignet and started having second thoughts about the relationship. There's just something about that pillowy texture and powdered sugar combination that you can't get from any other kind of fried fritter. Move over Macarons, kick cupcakes to the curb, and open your heart to the best beignets in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food at the L.A. Coliseum

The Los Angeles Coliseum underwent a $315 million dollar renovation where it became the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Along with the facelift, the food got a redux too. Here is the best food at the LA Coliseum and what's new for 2021.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 of the Best Spots for National Cheeseburger Day

September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day, so how will you celebrate LA?!! Check out which spots are doing daily specials and where you should be cheesing it up every day. The pandemic has not been kind to this Smash Burger phenom, so do them a favor and go in and order two! The menu is simple with your choice between the Regular with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions and the Three Stack, which is much like the regular except it's got 3 stacks of meat.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 9 Best Pizzas in Los Angeles Right Now

Nothing goes better with a pandemic than a good pizza pie! So I had a chance to try a lot of them. Here are some of my favorite spots to get the best pizza in Los Angeles right now, all over the city!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Easiest Labor Day Weekend Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day, "in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Best new foodie pop-ups in Los Angeles right now!

Pop-ups, ghost-kitchens, whatever you like to call them; the rise of the home-chef and culinary artist daring to dream has been one of the best outcomes of the pandemic. As a result, we have some pretty awesome and trendy food pop-ups in Los Angeles right now. And not having a brick-and-mortar restaurant is actually part of the appeal.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy