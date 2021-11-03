Long Beach, CA

Hot New Food for your Weekend

EatDrinkLA

Make your weekend anything but ordinary with these hot new menu items and collaborations.

Sqirl X Bake n Broil (Long Beach)

Jessica Koslow of Sqirl will be teaming up with Bake n Broil for a special Classic remixed menu for three days only. Bake n Broil in Long Beach has been family-owned and operated since 1965, and they're known for their pies and baked goods, much like Sqirl is known for their toasts and preserves.

Menu highlights include Chicken Pot Pie with Sqirl's preserved Meyer lemon in homemade gravy; a Raspberry Lemon Lush Pie with lemon curd and whipped cream; and a special Sqirl x Bake n Broil Collaboration Jam. The price is $24.95 a person for a 3-course meal.

Order Info: Make your reservations now on Resy for this 3-day only event from November 5th to 7th, 2021. Available for dine-in or take-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rwcC_0clheH8Q00
Classics RemixPhoto Credit: Resy

ROCA (Americana at Brand)

ROCA, the "pizza-by-the-cut" pop-up at the Americana at Brand, has some new menu items that are perfect for warming up this fall. Standouts include the Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza and the Sausage + Mushroom Pizza. Prices begin at $5.50 for a square, or you can order by the half/full tray ($36+).

ROCA's brick-and-mortar restaurants are set to open in Palisades Village and Marina del Rey by Spring 2022. Until then, I recommend online ordering for to-go or delivery as seating in Glendale is limited.

Insider Tip: Pull up to the valet to pick up your pizza and skip the lot. Hours are Noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqYfQ_0clheH8Q00
Hot Honey PizzaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Sugar Palm (Viceroy Santa Monica)

Sugar Palm at the Viceroy Santa Monica is your spot for daily brunch and dinner service. Menu highlights from the daily brunch Sunrise Menu include Duck Confit Chilaquiles and The Frenchie brioche French toast. The Sunset Menu offers a heavy seafood base like a Charred Spanish Octopus and a Pesca del Dia. Ingredients on Chef Francisco's menu focus on local produce and draw influence from their location in Santa Monica and the Chef's Mexican heritage.

Sugar Palm is open daily for brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pHiq_0clheH8Q00
Sugar Palm ViceroyPhoto Credit: Dylan + Jeni

Fellow (Westwood)

Fine dining restaurant Fellow is transitioning its à la carte seasonal menu into fall. Menu standouts include the Hamachi Crudo with apple, horseradish, and sorrel and a Black Truffle Gnocchi with mushroom and crispy chicken skin.

Fellow is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., with the Bar closing at 11 p.m. Make your reservations on Tock or explore the Bar menu without reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10byJl_0clheH8Q00
Fall DishesPhoto Credit: Fellow

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
823 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

This list of where to pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles will have you giving thanks that you don't have to cook. There are even some dine-in options that were too good not to mention if you want to leave the cleaning to someone else on November 25th too.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 New Restaurant Openings you need to know about!

Don't repeat that restaurant! These 4 are brand new and notable in Los Angeles. The theme is comfort food. Fixins Soul Kitchen (DTLA) This is the second Fixins Soul Kitchen following the original's success in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. The restaurant was founded by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson “KJ” and his wife, Michelle. The restaurant pays homage to the soul food KJ grew up with and celebrates African-American culture.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

14 Tricks and Treats for Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! For the first time in what feels like forever, Halloween is not canceled! Start celebrating now, THROUGH October 31st, with 14 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles or in your own home!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your life up!

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? It turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Fall-tastic Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to score National Taco Day Deals

This Monday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! It’s National Taco Day, and L.A. is stuffed with National Taco Day Deals.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Everything you need to know about L.A.'s Michelin Guide

It's been over a year, but the Michelin Guide has bestowed its stars on Los Angeles once again in their California guide. While 2021 is a little less shiny than it was in 2019, you'll still see some brilliance in the One and Two Star Categories (8 new additions, but several just moved up). The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand with ten new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity seen from the starred restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

I hate to keep talking about National food holidays but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Wednesday, September 29th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is this the next hot new dessert trend?

Are beignets the hot new dessert trend? I'm not sure there's anything more satisfying than hot fried dough. While I feel I might be cheating on my first love, doughnuts, I recently sat down to a piping hot beignet and started having second thoughts about the relationship. There's just something about that pillowy texture and powdered sugar combination that you can't get from any other kind of fried fritter. Move over Macarons, kick cupcakes to the curb, and open your heart to the best beignets in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food at the L.A. Coliseum

The Los Angeles Coliseum underwent a $315 million dollar renovation where it became the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Along with the facelift, the food got a redux too. Here is the best food at the LA Coliseum and what's new for 2021.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 of the Best Spots for National Cheeseburger Day

September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day, so how will you celebrate LA?!! Check out which spots are doing daily specials and where you should be cheesing it up every day. The pandemic has not been kind to this Smash Burger phenom, so do them a favor and go in and order two! The menu is simple with your choice between the Regular with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions and the Three Stack, which is much like the regular except it's got 3 stacks of meat.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 9 Best Pizzas in Los Angeles Right Now

Nothing goes better with a pandemic than a good pizza pie! So I had a chance to try a lot of them. Here are some of my favorite spots to get the best pizza in Los Angeles right now, all over the city!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Easiest Labor Day Weekend Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day, "in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Best new foodie pop-ups in Los Angeles right now!

Pop-ups, ghost-kitchens, whatever you like to call them; the rise of the home-chef and culinary artist daring to dream has been one of the best outcomes of the pandemic. As a result, we have some pretty awesome and trendy food pop-ups in Los Angeles right now. And not having a brick-and-mortar restaurant is actually part of the appeal.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to drink outside right now in Los Angeles and why!

Summer may be winding down, but these spots to drink outside right now in Los Angeles are just revving up as reopening efforts continue. Head to Theía for a different kind of Happy Hour, centered on vegetarian dishes, gorgeous cocktails, and live entertainment. Taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can expect mezze bites like Spanakopita and Housemade Pita with Tzatziki, Hummus, and Htipiti (red pepper spread) for less than $6. All specialty cocktails are $10, including Love Letters, made with actual love letters, along with mezcal, Italicus, and lychee. Performances by local DJs and Belly Dancers are gratis!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to eat around the Pantages

Live theater is officially back in Hollywood for those with proof of vaccination with the first show being Hamilton on August 17th, 2021. Looking for a place for dinner around the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood before or after the show? I've got Prix fixes and pretty cocktails for you by the dozen!

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How you can get FREE Petit Trois this week

Do you watch The Boys on Amazon Prime? Well turns out they just got FIVE Emmy Nominations, and they are celebrating by treating the city of Los Angeles to some freebies!. Through August 19th, Petit Trois will be transformed into The Butcher Shop from the series, with Chef Ludo Lefebvre crafting gourmet sandwiches and craft cocktails inspired by the show.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Spots for Shucking Good Deals on National Oyster and IPA Day

Thursday, August 5th, is National Oyster AND IPA Day! While these foodie holidays are separate entities, some of the best spots in Los Angeles are having combination celebrations. After all, what's better than oysters and beers?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy