Hot New Food for your Weekend

Make your weekend anything but ordinary with these hot new menu items and collaborations.

Sqirl X Bake n Broil (Long Beach)

Jessica Koslow of Sqirl will be teaming up with Bake n Broil for a special Classic remixed menu for three days only. Bake n Broil in Long Beach has been family-owned and operated since 1965, and they're known for their pies and baked goods, much like Sqirl is known for their toasts and preserves.

Menu highlights include Chicken Pot Pie with Sqirl's preserved Meyer lemon in homemade gravy; a Raspberry Lemon Lush Pie with lemon curd and whipped cream; and a special Sqirl x Bake n Broil Collaboration Jam. The price is $24.95 a person for a 3-course meal.

Order Info: Make your reservations now on Resy for this 3-day only event from November 5th to 7th, 2021. Available for dine-in or take-out.

Classics Remix Photo Credit: Resy

ROCA (Americana at Brand)

ROCA, the "pizza-by-the-cut" pop-up at the Americana at Brand, has some new menu items that are perfect for warming up this fall. Standouts include the Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza and the Sausage + Mushroom Pizza. Prices begin at $5.50 for a square, or you can order by the half/full tray ($36+).

ROCA's brick-and-mortar restaurants are set to open in Palisades Village and Marina del Rey by Spring 2022. Until then, I recommend online ordering for to-go or delivery as seating in Glendale is limited.

Insider Tip: Pull up to the valet to pick up your pizza and skip the lot. Hours are Noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Hot Honey Pizza Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Sugar Palm (Viceroy Santa Monica)

Sugar Palm at the Viceroy Santa Monica is your spot for daily brunch and dinner service. Menu highlights from the daily brunch Sunrise Menu include Duck Confit Chilaquiles and The Frenchie brioche French toast. The Sunset Menu offers a heavy seafood base like a Charred Spanish Octopus and a Pesca del Dia. Ingredients on Chef Francisco's menu focus on local produce and draw influence from their location in Santa Monica and the Chef's Mexican heritage.

Sugar Palm is open daily for brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Sugar Palm Viceroy Photo Credit: Dylan + Jeni

Fellow (Westwood)

Fine dining restaurant Fellow is transitioning its à la carte seasonal menu into fall. Menu standouts include the Hamachi Crudo with apple, horseradish, and sorrel and a Black Truffle Gnocchi with mushroom and crispy chicken skin.

Fellow is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., with the Bar closing at 11 p.m. Make your reservations on Tock or explore the Bar menu without reservations.