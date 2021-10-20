14 Tricks and Treats for Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! For the first time in what feels like forever, Halloween is not canceled! Start celebrating now, THROUGH October 31st, with 14 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles or in your own home!

Enjoy Killer Confections

Available now through Halloween, Primos Donuts will have Halloween-themed donuts at both the Westwood Village and Sawtelle locations. The variety includes black and orange donuts with seasonal sprinkles in addition to a line of pumpkin-spice cake donuts.

Primo's Donuts Photo Credit: Erica M. Allen

Scare yourself with a Haunted Hayride

The Haunted Hayride is back in Griffith Park for 2021 with timed Hayrides, a Trick or Treat Maze, and more.

Ticket prices begin at $29.99 for the Hayride only. Hours vary but generally run from 7 to 11 p.m. in the evenings. Choose a date if you dare!

Toddler Tip: Don't bring them!!! 12 and older is what's recommended.

Haunted Hayride Photo Credit: Haunted Hayride

Get your Pick of the Patch

Get the best of Fall when you combine apple picking with pumpkin patching in Oak Glen, California. Los Rios Rancho is just one of the many spots where it's ripe for some fun times! Weekends include live music, a petting zoo, a corn maze, and more.

They are open for Pumpkin picking from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, not to be missed this year.

Nights of the Jack at Gilette Ranch in Calabasas offers acres of Jack-o-Lantern fun for all ages in walking format this year from now until October 31st. The price is $39.99 per person, and kids under 2 are FREE.

Mr. Jack O Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch during the Fall Festival at The Original Farmers Market on West 3rd near The Grove L.A. The event takes place October 22nd to the 24th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect live music, puppet shows, and loads of family fun. No reservations are required.

during the Fall Festival at The Original Farmers Market on West 3rd near The Grove L.A. The event takes place October 22nd to the 24th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect live music, puppet shows, and loads of family fun. No reservations are required. Tanaka Farms will be open for a U-pick Pumpkin Experience. Online reservations and Parking passes are required for weekend visits but weekdays are wide open!

Pumpkin Patch Photo Credit: Tanaka Farms

Delight and Discover at Descanso Gardens

If you have little ones, then this is a must-visit spot in La Cañada Flintridge for Halloween. The gardens are decked out from now until October 31st in true pumpkin patch fashion for their Carved event. Best of all, there are no scares here, so even your littlest goblin will have a good time. Costumes are encouraged all month. Tickets are discounted if you're a member, so it might be an excellent time to join Descanso Gardens, known for their Enchanted Forest that kicks off after Thanksgiving.

The pumpkins are on display all day, but they really come alive with lights after dark. Tickets for Carved begin at $32 and can be purchased here. Even Halloween night is still available.

Toddler Tip: Kids under 2 are FREE!

Descanso Gardens Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Face your Fears

Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park promises EVEN MORE FEAR for this year! The entire theme park is transformed for Halloween with rides, mazes, and over 1000 scary creatures.

Tickets are $90, but discounted tickets are available with a simple google. Hours are 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Knott's Scary Farm Photo Credit: Knott's Scary Farm

Sip on some Witches' Brew

Sip on these spooky cocktails at some of L.A.'s hottest haunts:

Sip a Sunset Sangre tequila cocktail at the Lobby Bar at The West Hollywood EDITION from October 25th until November 2nd ($20).

tequila cocktail at the Lobby Bar at The West Hollywood EDITION from October 25th until November 2nd ($20). Indulge in a Calaveras Bebidas at Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles from October 29th till November 2nd ($14). It's made with Tesoro Blanco and marigold syrup.

at Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles from October 29th till November 2nd ($14). It's made with Tesoro Blanco and marigold syrup. From 3 to 9 p.m. on Halloween, Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica will be having an Orange Wine theme for their Sunday Tasting, which includes four pours and a mini-cheese pairing ($25). Guests in costume will receive a FREE Spooky Cocktail with a food purchase.

Esters Wine Shop & Bar Photo Credit: Kelly Bylsma

Heap up some Horror

Universal Studios Hollywood is back with Halloween Horror Nights when the theme park becomes one big scare zone with live entertainment, mazes, rides, and more.

Tickets are $119 a person, but you can get them as low as $76 with Goldstar. Tickets for Halloween night are still available. Just don't go alone :)

Halloween Horror Nights Photo Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Raise the dead on the Rooftop

Bar Lis on the rooftop at the Thompson Hollywood hotel will be hosting Halloween themed events nightly from Thursday October 28th to Saturday October 30th. Everything but the 30th requires no admission or reservations.

Dance to death from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Thursday October 28th to Saturday October 30th.

Bar Lis Rooftop Photo Credit: Michael Mundy

Collect Cash at Contests

Gracias Madre WeHo will be holding a Halloween Costume Contest on Sunday October 31st. To enter you must arrive in costume and take a photo in the Halloween photo booth from 6 to 10 p.m. 3 Winners will be chosen the next day and announced on their Instagram. Prizes include $200 to Gracias Madre, Mexcal, and more!

Gracias Madre Bar Photo Credit: Gracias Madre

Happy Halloween Los Angeles!