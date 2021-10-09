Los Angeles, CA

6 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your life up!

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? It turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :)

6. Healthy Pumpkin Muffins (Breadblok)

Breadblok in Santa Monica specializes in gluten-free baking, and their seasonal Pumpkin Muffins ($6) are so good that you'll swear they can't be paleo! They are dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, super moist, and actually taste like pumpkin! The maple streusel crumble on top is a game-changer if you're looking for a seasonal treat that fits a healthy lifestyle.

Everything from this European-style cafe can be shipped nationwide and delivered locally with your favorite delivery apps.

The Pumpkin Muffins will be available indefinitely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3njm_0cLiijo100
Pumpkin MuffinsPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

5. Pumpkin Pie Cocktails (Your Home)

This recipe comes courtesy of the directors of the L.A. Spirits Awards, Nicolette Teo and Joel Blum; but you don't need to be a boozy expert to get this recipe right. Feel free to change the suggested spirits, but be sure to include the pumpkin butter which gives the cocktail a creamy finish. 2 oz. rye whiskey (or bourbon, aged rum, or even mezcal) 3/4 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice 1/2 oz. spiced honey syrup (see recipe below) 1 tsp. pumpkin butter (found at most major grocery stores) 1 egg white Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake (without ice) to combine. Add ice and shake again until well-chilled and frothy. Strain into a coupe or martini glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. To make spiced honey syrup: Combine 3 oz. water and 3 oz. honey in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add 2 cinnamon sticks, 1 whole clove, and 1-star anise and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Strain. Syrup may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ou17_0cLiijo100
Pumpkin CocktailPhoto Credit: Lindsey Walker

4. Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes (Denny's)

Denny’s fan-favorite the Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Breakfast is back for a limited time. The spotlight stack includes fluffy Pumpkin Pancakes drizzled with pecan pie sauce, and served with fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, and bacon strips or sausage links ($11.29). It's available for dine-in or take-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwnp1_0cLiijo100
Pumpkin Pecan PancakesPhoto Credit: Denny's

3. Pumpkin Lattes (Various)

Give Starbucks a rest with these alternatives instead. Enjoy your Pumpkin Latte hot, iced, or frozen from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. My favorite is the hot version which offers a burst of nutmeg and cinnamon that seems to come through best when warmed. Prices begin at $4.25 for a small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng98R_0cLiijo100
Pumpkin LattePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

If you're looking to save a little money, consider McDonald's, with featured drinks like their hot Pumpkin Latte ($2.99) and Iced Pumpkin Coffee ($2.00). The price is almost half as much as competitors and the taste is actually slightly milder. My only complaint is that you can't get it in decaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMzNd_0cLiijo100
Iced Pumpkin LattePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

2. Pumpkin Spice Sugar Printing (Sugar Lab)

Second only to a Pumpkin Spice Latte is a miniature white chocolate ganache version printed with a 3D Sugar Printer. The chocolates come in the shape of little paper coffee cups with flavors of white chocolate, pumpkin spice, and espresso ganache ($24.99 for 6).

Sugar Lab is a "digital bakery" that produces 3D printed treats using a patented technology invented by founder Kyle von Hasseln. Right now they have two new collections for Fall and Halloween, but you can actually request any design you'd like to be printed with granulated sugar.

Sugar Lab offers nationwide shipping and is based out of East Los Angeles. Order your Pumpkin Spice Latte Chocolates here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IBLG_0cLiijo100
Pumpkin Spice Latte ChocolatesPhoto Credit: Sugar Lab

1. The Great Big Pumpkin (Mami's Baking)

The Great Big Pumpkin has just dropped at Mami's Baking Company. It starts with a pumpkin base which is then jam-packed with Kit Kats and Heath Bar bits. Oh and what's in the center? A cinnamon roll! This 1/4 lb. cookie is no joke; made with pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Cookies are $3.99 apiece and shipping is available nationwide. Mami's Baking is based out of North Carolina and you can order your Great Big Pumpkin here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odP8u_0cLiijo100
The Great Big PumpkinPhoto Credit: Mami's Baking Company Instagram

