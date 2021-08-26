Los Angeles, CA

Where to drink outside right now in Los Angeles and why!

EatDrinkLA

Summer may be winding down, but these spots to drink outside right now in Los Angeles are just revving up as reopening efforts continue.

Theía (West Hollywood)

Head to Theía for a different kind of Happy Hour, centered on vegetarian dishes, gorgeous cocktails, and live entertainment. Taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can expect mezze bites like Spanakopita and Housemade Pita with Tzatziki, Hummus, and Htipiti (red pepper spread) for less than $6. All specialty cocktails are $10, including Love Letters, made with actual love letters, along with mezcal, Italicus, and lychee. Performances by local DJs and Belly Dancers are gratis!

Why this spot: Because it's dinner and a show for less than $30! Not sure you can find that anywhere else in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krVQJ_0bdph5m300
Love Letters CocktailPhoto Credit: Theia

Messhall Kitchen (Los Feliz)

Enjoy a trip around the world without ever leaving their patio with the new A Thirst For Wanderlust cocktail menu at Messhall Kitchen.

Highlights include the Arrivederci Baby based in vodka and amaro Angelino and Ojai With A View made with Ventura Strawberry Brandy ($14). On the dining side, the new Seafood Market Plate is perfect for groups and includes salmon poké, tuna tartare, freshly-shucked oysters, shrimp, and crab salad ($79).

Why this spot: Because global travel might not be on the menu until Spring 2022 :(.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8AkB_0bdph5m300
Ojai with a ViewPhoto Credit: Messhall Kitchen

LA Cha Cha Chá (DTLA Arts District)

Getting a reservation at LA Cha Cha Chá Restaurant from Executive Chef Alejandro Guzman is something you have to plan months in advance. However, getting a stool at the bar on the rooftop patio involves just a short conversation with the host staff. The full menu is available, plus cocktail stunners like the Red Pepper Mezcal Negroni ($16) and the Oaxacan Zombie ($15).

Why this spot: Because bar seating lets you visit this super trendy spot at a moment's notice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s12Q4_0bdph5m300
Oaxacan Zombie and Mezcal NegroniPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Breakfast Republic (WeHo)

This San Diego born spot is your home for all-day breakfast and killer day drinking every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.! The breakfast-themed interior with egg-shaped chairs and whisks for lights make it great for kids, while the specialty Bloody Marys and Kombuchas make it great for nursing a hangover. Upgrade your Bloody Mary and make it Jurassic with a piece of Jurassic Pork Bacon ($12) or spice it up with Habanero Vodka ($12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVuS9_0bdph5m300
Bloody MarysPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

There's also a great selection of coffees and specialty lattes like Organic Nitro Cold Brew ($4), Mexican Mocha ($5), and a Sweetie Cocky 12-hour cold brew with coffee ice cubes, vanilla, and half and half ($12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pI6mr_0bdph5m300
Oreo LattePhoto Credit: Breakfast Republic

As for food, while they have a nice selection of egg savories, I'm all about the sweet Pancake and French Toast flights. Choices for pancakes include Oreo Cookie, Bacon, Churro, Lemon Coconut, and more ($15). The French Toast Sampler for two features flavors like Mr. Presley (PB stuffed with bananas foster and bacon) as well as S'mores and Brioche ($18.50).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgLIu_0bdph5m300
Cinnamon Roll PancakesPhoto Credit: Breakfast Republic

The outdoor patio of Breakfast Republic wraps around the whole restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard and is a great spot for people-watching and the perfect place to drink outside right now in Los Angeles.

Why this spot: Because where else can you start drinking at 9 a.m. on a Tuesday judgment-free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2HlP_0bdph5m300
Outdoor PatioPhoto Credit: Breakfast Republic

Chicas Tacos (Culver City/Beverly Grove)

While there are four Chicas Tacos locations and counting, only two offer DAILY HAPPY HOUR! Head to either Culver City or Beverly Grove/Weho from 3 to 6 p.m. for $6 Margaritas and Palomas and $4 Beers. Since Chicas is known for being a healthier taco spot, you can also enjoy a Plant-Based Queso Dip, Guacamole, and Chips and Salsa Flights for just $3.49.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6gse_0bdph5m300
Chicas Tacos Happy HourPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The outdoor patio is the perfect spot to bask in the summer sunshine and be happy you're spending less than $10 on this kind of bliss.

Why this spot: Because where else can you find a Plant-Based Queso that tastes so real for less than $5!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8UPp_0bdph5m300
Chicas Tacos PatioPhoto Credit: Chicas Tacos

