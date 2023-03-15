SD Loyal sign 2021 USL Championship Final MVP Ronaldo Damus to bolster offense

Photo by SD Loyal

Monday - March 13, 2023

The San Diego Loyal officially announced the signing of 23-year-old striker Ronaldo Damus. Landon Donovan and the Loyal front office have specifically focused on reinforning the attack this offseason adding players like Adrien Perez, Elliot Collier, Joe Corona, and now Damus.

Despite his age, the Haitian forward offers plenty of experience having won a USL Cup with Orange County SC in 2021 and having already represented his national team. Damus has also won a USL League One title with North Texas SC, where he won the Golden Boot in 2019.

He's here.

Haitian international and 2021 @USLChampionship Final MVP Ronaldo Damus joins SD Loyal.





The 23-year-old was a key player for Orange County's title in 2021. He won the 2021 USL Cup Final MVP award by scoring two goals in the final against Tampa Bay. Damus was the top goalscorer in the 2021 USL playoffs scoring four goals as he proved to be a clutch player under pressure at a very young age. The Haitian forward had a very nice career with Orange County SC, scoring 18 goals and then was signed by Swedish Allsvenskan team GIF Sundsvall in 2022.

Damus scored five goals with two assists in the 2022 Allsvenskan season and also played alongside current SD Loyal midfielder Joe Corona. Corona welcomed his new teammate to San Diego with a video on social media saying he was "super excited" to play with Damus once again.

That @GIFSundsvall connection about to go crazy.



Loyal manager Nate Miller expressed that Damus is a player the Loyal "have tracked for a long time." Miller described the Haitian forward as "an elite vertical threat" that "has a lot of pace and power". Miller also said, "He brings us the profile and quality we need to hurt teams consistently."

Nate Miller also mentioned the experience that Damus brings, which is evident given his young career having also represented Haiti in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. It will be interesting to see how Damus fits into Nate Miller's team as he is clearly a key signing and has the potential to become a consistent starter.

Photo by Don De Mars/ EVT Sports

In the Loyal's first game of the 2023 season, Nate miller deployed formation with Evan Conway and Adrien Perez as the two attackers. Despite the 1-0 final score, the Loyal generated plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the 90 minutes as the midfield and even some of the defenders contributed to the attack.

It is unknown if Damus will immediately crack the starting 11 as he may serve as a bench option to replace Adrien Perez specifically in the lineup for his first few games. The internal competition for the starting roles in Nate Miller's lineup will be very competitive as the head coach looks for his ideal starting lineup. The Loyal began the season with three points against Detroit City FC and will now host Phoenix Rising FC at Torero Stadium this Sunday, March 19.