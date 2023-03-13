San Diego, CA

Energizer Arop saves the day for the Aztecs in 1st half run

East Village Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCYoI_0lGZHiqc00
Photo byNicole Noel

The Aztecs' quest for a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship looked to be slipping away yet again. Down ten points inside five minutes remaining in the first half, the Aztecs' offense was struggling to put the ball in the basket, shooting only 27% (7-26). The misses included many inside of three feet that rimmed out. Conversely, Utah State was dicing up the vaunted SDSU defense with pick-and-roll action.

“We were just in drop (coverage),” said SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher postgame. “We call it violent drop. Drop back to the rim as fast as you can, retreat, and make them settle for midrange, but they were destroying us on ball screens.”

With 4:34 on the clock, Utah State’s All-Conference point guard, Steven Ashworth, picked up his second foul of the game when he put both hands on Lamont Butler out on the perimeter to thwart a drive attempt. Ashworth exited for the remainder of the half, replaced by RJ Eytle-Rock.

“Obviously frustrated with myself and just a little bit throughout the whole tournament of careless fouls,” said Ashworth postgame. “Obviously, on that one, I went under the ball screen, and Butler bumped it back. So I had to close out, and he got me with two hands.”

Ashworth commented that he received a reprieve when an earlier foul in the game called on him was changed to a teammate after an official’s review. 

“I definitely take accountability that I need to be a little more careful, and I should have just covered the ball screen better, in all honesty, and it would have negated that foul,” he said.

Utah State was up 27-17. By the time the first half clock reached 0:00, the Aztecs only trailed 29-28. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424BvO_0lGZHiqc00
Photo byNicole Noel

On the floor for the Aztecs were Butler, Micah Parrish, Matt Bradley, Aguek Arop, and Nathan Mensah. Arop, the fifth-year senior, has built a reputation as the energizer for SDSU but struggled through the first two games of the tournament. 

In his first stint on Saturday, he missed two shots in the paint he typically makes. But, his second times on the court after entering at the 5:19 mark saved the title for SDSU. 

On the first play after Ashworth’s departure, Arop pinned a smaller Sean Bairstow on the right block, took a pass from Butler, utilized a pump fake to get Bairstow off his feet, and finished in the paint as he took the contact. His ensuing free throw cut the Aggies’ lead to seven. 

After a missed shot by the Aggies, a loose ball was headed toward half-court. Two Aggies were approaching and looked to have the best chances of corralling the ball. Arop headed for the ball, dove to the ground, and, in one motion, grabbed the ball and turned over to call a timeout to preserve possession. 

The play resulted in the Aztecs’ faithful in attendance standing on their feet and roaring in approval for the first time since the early portion of the game. 

After the timeout, Butler took Shulga off the dribble and finished with his left hand to cut the lead to five. 

Without Ashworth in the game, Utah State head coach Ryan Odom elected to have Eytle-Rock bring the ball up the court against Bradley in lieu of better ball handlers Bairstow and Max Shulga, who were defended by Butler and Parrish. The slower and more methodical advancement of the ball across half-court hindered Utah State’s ability to get into their offensive sets for the remainder of the half. 

[caption id="attachment_101743" align="alignleft" width="344"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEcdU_0lGZHiqc00
Photo byNicole Noel

Aguek Arop was clutch at the foul line down the stretch for the Aztecs. (Nicole Noel/EVT)[/caption]

In turn, the ferocious Aztecs’ defense pounced. Bradley forced Eytle-Rock to pick up the ball near halfcourt, and with no passing lanes, he was forced to call a timeout to prevent a five-second violation. 

Shortly thereafter, the Aztecs’ defense kept the Aggies from driving into the lane, and Taylor Funk’s 3-point attempt with the shot clock running down was blocked and secured by Arop. 

After Mensah made one of two free throws to cut the lead to four, he fouled Eytle-Rock on an attempt behind the arc, and he made two of his three attempts. 

Parrish split two free throws to cut the lead back to five. With both of SDSU’s point guards also dealing with two fouls, Dutcher inserted Adam Seiko and played the final 1:53 of the half without a point guard, a rare occurrence this year. 

LeDee pulled in one of his five offensive rebounds off a Bradley miss and was fouled with 1:18 on the clock. He hit the first free throw but missed the second. 

It was time for Arop to step up. Again. 

He snuck in and grabbed the offensive rebound off the missed free throw with one hand. Later in the possession, he executed a dribble handoff to Seiko while screening his defender, giving one of the country’s best 3-point shooters a wide-open attempt.

Splash. The lead was down to one. 

Arop stole the rebound from the Aggies’ on the Aztecs’ last possession of the first half and found Parrish for a 3-pointer that would have blown the roof off the Thomas and Mack Center if it connected. It did not. Another Utah State miss sent the teams to the locker room. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHsMW_0lGZHiqc00
Photo byNicole Noel

“When shots are not falling, coach always says we gotta get to the line,” said Arop postgame. “Offensive rebounding and drawing fouls, pump faking, getting to the line when shots are not falling, watching the shots go in, you start to get in the flow. That's just what we do. Me and Jaedon (LeDee) play hard and try to make winning plays for our team.”

In that final 4:34 without Ashworth, the Aggies missed all six field goal attempts and only scored two points on free throws.

“It started kind of at the end of that first half, heading into halftime where we were up, and then all of a sudden they whittled it down to a one-point game at halftime,” said Odom postgame. 

The 11-2 run during the stretch energized by Arop gave the Aztecs a clean slate after a horrid start in the first 15 minutes of the game. 

“You've just seen it for five years with him,” said Dutcher about Arop. “He's all energy. He's just a ball of energy. He brings it to the court. He brings it to his life. He brings it to the people around him. So he's an incredible leader and an incredible player. And he's a catalyst for a lot of good things that we do on the court.”

The Aztecs used their new life to outscore the Aggies by six in the second half to win their seventh conference tournament title. Barring the comeback at the end of the first half, it would have been very difficult for the Aztecs to pull the game out, given the deficiencies on the offensive end.

Instead, the Aztecs return to San Diego with a second banner to hang at Viejas Arena next year. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SDSU Aztecs# SDSU mens basketball# SDSU vs Utah State

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering San Diego and Tijuana Sports since 2015. Credentialed throughout the county. New work is published daily.

San Diego County, CA
37 followers

More from East Village Times

San Diego, CA

EVT 2023 March Madness Roundtable

An EVT roundtable discussion on the San Diego State men’s basketball team and the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs will play the College of Charleston Cougars in the 5/12 matchup in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament when the official First Round kicks off on Thursday. The Final Four will be played in Houston on Saturday, April 1, and the champion decided on Monday, April 3.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

NCAA Tournament Preview No.5 SDSU vs No.12 Charleston

Founded six years before the American Revolution, the College of Charleston is the 13th oldest university in the United States. Six of its founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence or were framers of the Constitution. Its basketball heritage dates back 114 years.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal remain committed to defense

Despite adding forwards Ronaldo Damus and Adrien Perez in the last few weeks, head coach Nate Miller expressed that defense is what they are working on the most. San Diego Loyal led the USL Championship in goals scored for the entire season in 2022 until very late in the campaign. They knew how to score, and that was their primary focus was trying to win by a large margin. However, this season is different.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Pitching depth will make or break title hopes for Padres

In most sports, defense wins championships. It's not hard to argue that in baseball, it is pitching that wins titles. The Padres seem top-heavy on the pitching staff. Do they have enough depth?

Read full story

SD Loyal sign 2021 USL Championship Final MVP Ronaldo Damus to bolster offense

The San Diego Loyal officially announced the signing of 23-year-old striker Ronaldo Damus. Landon Donovan and the Loyal front office have specifically focused on reinforning the attack this offseason adding players like Adrien Perez, Elliot Collier, Joe Corona, and now Damus.

Read full story

Xolos fall 3-2 to Santos Laguna as road struggles continue for Club Tijuana

The Tijuana Xolos played their 11th game in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season as Club Tijuana visited Santos Laguna. Coming into the match, the Xoloitzcuintles were winless away from home, and that trend continued as the border city team fell 3-2 at the Estadio TSM Corona.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's Mountain West Championship Victory

It was not easy, but the Aztecs defeated Utah State in the Mountain West final. SDSU cut its second net in the last week. It was the seventh Mountain West Tournament title in program history.

Read full story

Xolos look for first road win of the season vs Santos Laguna: Tijuana Xolos 2023 Clausura Preview

Where: Estadio TSM Corona, Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. The Tijuana Xolos will travel to the Estadio TSM Corona to face Santos Laguna in the 11th round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal defeat Detroit City FC 1-0 in Home Opener

The San Diego Loyal improved to (1-0) on the season after a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC. Jackson "Simba"Kasanzu scored the first, and only goal of the match, and his defense was even better. There is a lot to look forward to for this upcoming season.

Read full story
Logan, UT

Aztecs capture seventh tournament title with a 62-57 victory over Utah State

Since 2014, SDSU has advanced to the Mountain West Championship Game nine times. Their record in those contests was just 2-7, including a brutal 53-52 loss to Boise State in the MW championship last year. The Aztecs entered Saturday afternoon's contest looking for redemption.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

A wounded Darrion Trammell shoots out of his slump against the Spartans

In the Aztecs’ quarterfinal victory against Colorado State on Thursday, Darrion Trammell played a scoreless 20 minutes, six of which came in the second half and none after being substituted out with 7:09 remaining. He missed all five of his field goal attempts and his lone free throw.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aztecs advance to MW final with 64-49 win over San Jose State

Due to scheduling adjustments this season, the San Diego State men’s basketball team only played the San Jose State Spartans once this season. It came in Viejas Arena on Jan. 28, and SDSU dominated SJSU 71-58 behind a 16-point performance from Keshad Johnson. Omari Moore and Robert Vaihola combined for 23 points that game, but the team shot an ice-cold 21% beyond the arc.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Joe Corona set for comeback season with hometown San Diego Loyal

One of the major additions for the San Diego Loyal this offseason was midfielder Joe Corona, who is set to be one of the key players for his hometown team. The 32-year-old has a wealth of experience to offer for Nate Miller's team, along with his presence in the middle of the park.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

SD Loyal Match Preview against Detroit City FC

The time has come! It's match week for the San Diego Loyal as they host Detroit City FC on Saturday night. Game 1 of the season came faster than ever, and fans at Torero Stadium are in for a treat.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Lamont Butler's aggressiveness fuels Aztecs' offense against Rams

Lamont Butler was voted the Defensive Player of the Year by the media and selected to the All-Defensive Team by the coaches earlier this week. Heading into today’s matchup against PG Isaiah Stevens, arguably the best player in the conference, the focus for Butler would surely be his ability to slow down the Rams’ star.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Mountain West semifinal preview: #1 San Diego State versus #5 San Jose State

The San Diego State Aztecs won a nail-biter game against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals. SDSU won the game with under a minute to go, thanks to pairs of free throws by Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. The Aztecs survived and sent the Rams packing with a 64-61 win.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's quarterfinal win over Colorado State

Winning in March is never easy. Despite the challenges, the Aztecs won their 16th straight quarterfinal game in the Mountain West Tournament and advanced to the semifinals against San Jose State.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Aztecs survive the Rams, 64-61, to move on to the semifinals

The #20 San Diego State Aztecs played their third match-up of the season against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon. The Aztecs came into the game 5-2 in the Thomas & Mack Center versus the Rams and led the all-time series 50-43. As an AP Top 25 team on a neutral court, they were 1-0.

Read full story

Mountain West Tournament Preview

March Madness is one of the best times of the year in sports. Teams compete in their conference tournament, hoping to hang a banner and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. If they don’t have an at-large bid into the "Big Dance," a loss is potentially the end of their year. Every win prolongs the season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy