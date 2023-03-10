San Diego, CA

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's quarterfinal win over Colorado State

East Village Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWUoj_0lE8Fkqs00
Photo byNicole Noel

Winning in March is never easy.

Despite the challenges, the Aztecs won their 16th straight quarterfinal game in the Mountain West Tournament and advanced to the semifinals against San Jose State.

One play makes all the difference. CSU guard Isaiah Stevens had a drive to the rim in the final moments but missed. If the shot dropped, a different team would be playing today.

Basketball is a make-or-miss game.

Crunch Time Free Throws

In the NCAA Tournament last year, Creighton and San Diego State were all tied up with seven seconds left in the game. Matt Bradley was standing at the foul line for a one-and-one to take the lead and to send the Aztecs to the next round. The 80% career free-throw shooter missed the front end. Creighton went on to win, and Bradley had to think about the miss all off-season.

Tonight, he had his opportunity for redemption. With a 60-59 Aztec lead and 16 seconds left, Bradley again stared at the backboard awaiting his fortunes on a one-and-one. He converted the first and swished the second. It was obvious to see how much the shots meant to him.

“I came back, I was able to make it up today,” Bradley said postgame. “Just to be able to make that going into March Madness, this tournament is big for our team and for myself… Can’t live in the past, I knew I had to step up in that moment.”

In this time of year, most games go down to the wire.  Teams are playing for their seasons and are going to use every second of the 40-minute game time. Unless the game is out of reach, coaches will instruct their players to foul more often at the end of postseason games. The importance of every free throw is magnified. Even one miss can make the difference in whether a team goes home or continues dancing.

Bradley converting his free throws late is monumental for the Aztecs' future success, as he can be relied upon late in the game.

The ball should be in his hands late.  Last season, after the Creighton game, he said he needed to do some “soul searching.” These two free throws reassured him of his confidence.

As a team, the Aztecs shot 17-24 from the line. This area still needs improvement. Jaedon LeDee and Nathan Mensah both missed important shots from the charity stripe late in Thursday's contest.

Mensah also deserves credit for making the front end of a one-and-one with the Aztec lead at one with 10 seconds remaining. It was just enough for SDSU to walk away with a victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8ecF_0lE8Fkqs00
Photo byNicole Noel

March is for players

Coach Brian Dutcher and Niko Medved met after halftime and were smiling in their conversation.

“I just said to Dutch, listen, both of us can just walk out of here right now, and it won’t change what’s about to happen here,” Medved said about the conversation.

“It’s not to dismiss coaching, but March is for players,” Dutcher said, sharing his perspective on the chat. “We’ve done enough coaching during the year; we know who we are, we know what we should be doing. Then a player or two will make a play in March that either advances you or sends you home.”

In the conference tournament, teams face each other for a third time. Saying the teams have familiarity with one another would be an understatement. Both teams know each other’s plays, tendencies, and preferred spots on the court. The games turn into physical battles with defensive intensity.

Whoever has the best player at the end of the game usually ends up winning the contest.

Late in the second half, it was clear the Rams had the best player, Isaiah Stevens. Through the first 25 minutes, he was scoreless.

With seven minutes remaining, he awoke. He made a contested layup around Mensah, went to the free-throw line on back-to-back possessions, and then hit a three-pointer—nine points in less than two minutes, and the Rams led by three.

With 1:42 remaining in the game, Stevens hit a three-pointer to take the lead. The shot hit the back of the rim and bounced to the height of the backboard, and dropped in. The shot gave flashbacks to 2020 when Sam Merrill, from the same spot at the top of the arc, hit a three to put a dagger into SDSU’s heart.

But collectively, the Aztecs overcame Stevens’ heroics.

“Efficiently or not, we made plays when the game was on the line,” Dutcher said.

An example of this is after Stevens’ shot, Ledee forced himself inside and drew a foul. He converted both free throws and regained the Aztec lead. SDSU made important free throws and crucial defensive stops at the most important moments of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHTCp_0lE8Fkqs00
Photo byNicole Noel

Basketball Analytics

With 16 seconds remaining, the Aztecs held a three-point lead and motioned for a timeout. Assistant coach Dave Velasquez walked over to the refs and said, “we’re gonna play it out.” Meaning they were not going to foul Colorado State with a three-point lead.

A popular basketball analytic strategy is to foul the opposing team when leading by three points. It dwindles time off the clock and prevents opposing teams from tying the game.

Most coaches have a philosophy and stick to it in these situations.

“No, I didn’t think we could foul with 16 seconds,” Coach Brian Dutcher said. “I just know how fast he was getting down the floor… it was going to happen so fast that it wasn’t like he was going to come down, take a lot of time, and (the clock) gets under ten, and then we could foul.”

Stevens ended up blowing by SDSU's defense and getting an easy layup with ten seconds left. Dutcher said the Aztecs had a defensive lapse, and the plan was to defend without fouling. After the layup. In a panicked press break, Mensah had to receive the inbounds and take the next critical free throws.

If Dutcher decided to foul, the game would have drawn out, which may be a better strategy according to the computers but may not work well for the Aztecs. SDSU has struggled to beat the press and convert free throws at the end of games this season. Letting the game play out also plays into SDSU’s strength: defense. One defensive stop, and the game is most likely over.

Another basketball analytical situation occurred at the end of the game. With .07 seconds remaining on the clock, Mensah was at the foul line for two free throws with a two-point lead. If he made both, the game would be over with a two-possession lead. After he missed the first,  one school of thought suggests the best strategy is to intentionally miss the second. Some argue that the time it takes to collect the rebound will drain the clock.

Since Mensah made the second attempt, the Rams had a chance to inbound and give Stevens a running start on his full-court heave. The shot was prayer that was almost answered. His attempt to tie the game ended by hitting off the front of the rim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkNZw_0lE8Fkqs00
Photo byNicole Noel

Quick Takes SDSU vs CSU:

Getting the nerves out. There was energy in the Thomas & Mack Center before the game on and off the court. The Aztecs looked prepared for the moment in warmups but were not ready out of the gate. The noon start was the earliest all season.

Meanwhile, the Rams had already done this drill, playing at 11 am the day before against Fresno State. CSU jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and it took the Aztecs a few minutes to get settled.

Dominating the glass. The Aztecs won the battle on the boards, 42-32. They created 14 offensive rebounds, LeDee contributed five of them. They also won the second chance points, 17-10. Securing extra possession was vital in a game where the teams shot a combined 38.3%

Cleaning up the turnovers. Through the first 16 minutes, SDSU had eight turnovers to zero for the Rams. The Aztecs were committing sloppy turnovers, which stopped their ability to create a scoring surge and gain any margin. They had two three-minute scoring droughts. The Aztecs finished the game with 13 and forced 10 from the Rams.

Viejas East. The Aztecs had a clear crowd advantage. Aztec Nation filled up nearly half of the arena. They fueled a momentum run in the second half and led their normal chants. With 16 seconds left in the game and an SDSU three-point lead, the fans rained down the chant; We will be victorious! The stadium should continue to fill up with Aztec fans as the tournament continues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SDSU vs Colorado State# SDSU Aztecs# SDSU mens basketball

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering San Diego and Tijuana Sports since 2015. Credentialed throughout the county. New work is published daily.

San Diego County, CA
36 followers

More from East Village Times

Xolos fall 3-2 to Santos Laguna as road struggles continue for Club Tijuana

The Tijuana Xolos played their 11th game in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season as Club Tijuana visited Santos Laguna. Coming into the match, the Xoloitzcuintles were winless away from home, and that trend continued as the border city team fell 3-2 at the Estadio TSM Corona.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Energizer Arop saves the day for the Aztecs in 1st half run

The Aztecs' quest for a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship looked to be slipping away yet again. Down ten points inside five minutes remaining in the first half, the Aztecs' offense was struggling to put the ball in the basket, shooting only 27% (7-26). The misses included many inside of three feet that rimmed out. Conversely, Utah State was dicing up the vaunted SDSU defense with pick-and-roll action.

Read full story

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's Mountain West Championship Victory

It was not easy, but the Aztecs defeated Utah State in the Mountain West final. SDSU cut its second net in the last week. It was the seventh Mountain West Tournament title in program history.

Read full story

Xolos look for first road win of the season vs Santos Laguna: Tijuana Xolos 2023 Clausura Preview

Where: Estadio TSM Corona, Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. The Tijuana Xolos will travel to the Estadio TSM Corona to face Santos Laguna in the 11th round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal defeat Detroit City FC 1-0 in Home Opener

The San Diego Loyal improved to (1-0) on the season after a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC. Jackson "Simba"Kasanzu scored the first, and only goal of the match, and his defense was even better. There is a lot to look forward to for this upcoming season.

Read full story
Logan, UT

Aztecs capture seventh tournament title with a 62-57 victory over Utah State

Since 2014, SDSU has advanced to the Mountain West Championship Game nine times. Their record in those contests was just 2-7, including a brutal 53-52 loss to Boise State in the MW championship last year. The Aztecs entered Saturday afternoon's contest looking for redemption.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

A wounded Darrion Trammell shoots out of his slump against the Spartans

In the Aztecs’ quarterfinal victory against Colorado State on Thursday, Darrion Trammell played a scoreless 20 minutes, six of which came in the second half and none after being substituted out with 7:09 remaining. He missed all five of his field goal attempts and his lone free throw.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aztecs advance to MW final with 64-49 win over San Jose State

Due to scheduling adjustments this season, the San Diego State men’s basketball team only played the San Jose State Spartans once this season. It came in Viejas Arena on Jan. 28, and SDSU dominated SJSU 71-58 behind a 16-point performance from Keshad Johnson. Omari Moore and Robert Vaihola combined for 23 points that game, but the team shot an ice-cold 21% beyond the arc.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Joe Corona set for comeback season with hometown San Diego Loyal

One of the major additions for the San Diego Loyal this offseason was midfielder Joe Corona, who is set to be one of the key players for his hometown team. The 32-year-old has a wealth of experience to offer for Nate Miller's team, along with his presence in the middle of the park.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

SD Loyal Match Preview against Detroit City FC

The time has come! It's match week for the San Diego Loyal as they host Detroit City FC on Saturday night. Game 1 of the season came faster than ever, and fans at Torero Stadium are in for a treat.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Lamont Butler's aggressiveness fuels Aztecs' offense against Rams

Lamont Butler was voted the Defensive Player of the Year by the media and selected to the All-Defensive Team by the coaches earlier this week. Heading into today’s matchup against PG Isaiah Stevens, arguably the best player in the conference, the focus for Butler would surely be his ability to slow down the Rams’ star.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Mountain West semifinal preview: #1 San Diego State versus #5 San Jose State

The San Diego State Aztecs won a nail-biter game against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals. SDSU won the game with under a minute to go, thanks to pairs of free throws by Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. The Aztecs survived and sent the Rams packing with a 64-61 win.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Aztecs survive the Rams, 64-61, to move on to the semifinals

The #20 San Diego State Aztecs played their third match-up of the season against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon. The Aztecs came into the game 5-2 in the Thomas & Mack Center versus the Rams and led the all-time series 50-43. As an AP Top 25 team on a neutral court, they were 1-0.

Read full story

Mountain West Tournament Preview

March Madness is one of the best times of the year in sports. Teams compete in their conference tournament, hoping to hang a banner and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. If they don’t have an at-large bid into the "Big Dance," a loss is potentially the end of their year. Every win prolongs the season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Which Padre will benefit the most from WBC exodus?

For the next few weeks, a handful of Padres players will be away from the team as they have the honor of representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic. Which of the players that remain in camp will benefit the most?

Read full story
San Diego, CA

SDSU's football schedule is a lesson in literature

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” is how Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities opens. It is a fitting description of SDSU’s football schedule, released on Thursday. The Aztecs could be underdogs in five of their first six games and favorites in five of their final six.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

LeDee’s 21, stifling defense, power Aztecs to conference title

The San Diego State men's basketball team, much like a spoiled three-year-old, did not want to share. Their dramatic win at New Mexico had assured them a share of the Mountain West title. However, they missed the chance to wrap up the whole thing in a disappointing loss to Boise State. Those Broncos could have split the league championship with a win and an Aztecs’ loss against Wyoming. Shortly before halftime, the Broncos fell in Logan, guaranteeing the Aztecs would stand alone. That didn’t stop San Diego State’s stout defense, though, who shut down Wyoming in the 67-50 win.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Improved player development will be key to Padres success

In order to achieve the goal of a World Series title, the San Diego Padres must get better results from their player development department. There is no doubt that this is the best time in the history of the San Diego Padres.

Read full story

Cavallini Scores, Rodriguez earns man of the match as Xolos and Atlas draw 1-1

This Friday, March 3, 2023, the Tijuana Xolos hosted Atlas at the Estadio Caliente for a game in the tenth round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura. Club Tijuana was headed into this match after an important 2-0 win against Pachuca and was looking to extend its home win streak to three games.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy