San Diego, CA

The Aztecs survive the Rams, 64-61, to move on to the semifinals

East Village Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECjy1_0lE79icG00
Photo byNicole Noel

The #20 San Diego State Aztecs played their third match-up of the season against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon. The Aztecs came into the game 5-2 in the Thomas & Mack Center versus the Rams and led the all-time series 50-43. As an AP Top 25 team on a neutral court, they were 1-0.

Defending CSU beyond the arc was the key coming into the match for SDSU. In the Red and Black’s overtime win over the Rams this season, they limited them to 37% beyond the arc. In their 77-58 win in Viejas Arena, Colorado State only shot 21% from the three-point line.

“We are a hard team to beat if you don’t make a lot of threes,” head coach Brian Dutcher said after the 77-58 win. “The first game we played them they had 11 threes, but they only had three tonight (on Feb. 21).”

Against the Rams, who are the second-best three-point shooting team in the Mountain West, it has made a huge difference how well the Aztecs, who are the second-best three-point defensive team in the conference, defended beyond the arc and it played a factor in the quarterfinal game.

The Rams shot 29% from the three-point line as the Aztecs advanced to the semifinals after edging CSU 64-61.

The Rams started off on fire with an 8-0 run, getting six of the eight points from John Tonje. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUv1X_0lE79icG00
Photo byNicole Noel

The Aztecs were guarding CSU close at the three-point line and forced them to go to the rim and get points in the paint, which they did.

Once Adam Seiko, Micah Parrish, and Jaedon Ledee subbed in, the tide turned.

Ledee and Parrish combined for seven points and helped close the score to 12-11.

CSU continued to stay a pace ahead of the Aztecs and took care of the ball well in the first 13:09, having zero turnovers while SDSU had four. 

After a timeout at the 7:51 mark, Matt Bradley tied the game at 20-20 with a three that erupted the Thomas & Mack Center. At the 3:25 mark, a Lamont Butler and one lay-up helped give the Aztecs their first lead of the game. After he made a free throw, SDSU took a 24-23.

Butler got another lay-up then Tonje made a dunk in transition and the Red and Black led 27-25 at halftime.

SDSU’s eight turnovers in the first half cost them and CSU capitalized for seven points off those turnovers.

The Aztecs' close-guarded defense at the three-point helped them tremendously and they limited the Rams to 17% from beyond the arc. On the contrary, SDSU was not any better at the three-point line, shooting 18%.

CSU had to rely on taking the ball to the rim and got 18 of their 25 points in the paint.

The Red and Black won on the glass 24-13, mostly on the defensive glass.

At the 16:33 mark of the second, Patrick Cartier was fouled in the paint by Bradley and was sent to the line. He made both free throws and tied the game at 31-31.

Next CSU possession, Cartier went one-on-one with Nathan Mensah and won the battle, making a jumper to give the Rams a 33-31 lead.

After Parrish made two lay-ups to give the Aztecs a 41-39 lead at the 9:49 mark, the SDSU defense fended off the Rams on their ensuing possession. Then, the Aztecs took the ball up court with the arena being the loudest it has been all game. On the possession, Bradley made a lay-up to give SDSU its biggest lead of the game, 43-39. The Aztecs fans inside the Thomas & Mack Center erupted even louder. 

At the 7:25 mark, Isaiah Stevens, who had zero points in the first half, created his own momentum and was locked in. He scored seven-straight points to give the Rams a 48-45 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuVN2_0lE79icG00
Photo byNicole Noel

On the Aztecs' next possession, Butler pulled up to the three-point line, shot the ball, and it was nothing but net to tie the game at 48-48.

The game continued to go back and forth and the nerves from both benches were heightened.

At the 1:42 Mark, Stevens bounced in a three-pointer. He celebrated the fortuitous ricochets and the 59-58 lead it gave the Rams.

With under a minute remaining, the Aztecs took the ball up court and Butler put up a lay-up with defenders in his face and missed it.

Then, Stevens led his team up the court and he put up a lay-up and missed. Mensah with the rebound, passed off to Bradley and the Rams fouled him. The Aztecs led 60-59.

Bradley and Mensah combined for four crucial made free throws on six attempts and SDSU led 64-61 with under a second to go.

"I can hear myself stepping up to the line, reciting to myself, speaking to myself," Bradley said postgame, talking about the crucial free throws. "That was a big moment."

Last chance for the Rams was a half-court heave by Stevens.

No good.

Stevens held his head in disappointment as the Aztecs survived CSU with a 64-61 win.

Despite the loss, Stevens had a fantastic second half, scoring 16 points and going five-for-20 from the field. Tonje led with 17 points, Cartier and Lake combined for 22 points, and all three combined to go 14-for-37 from the field.

"Stevens and Tonje are really hard to guard," Dutcher said postgame. "This was a hard-fought win. I thought we made enough important plays to give ourselves a victory today."

Butler led with 16 points, Bradley and Ledee combined for 23 points and all three combined to go 12-for-27 from the field.

The depth of the Aztecs was on full display in this game, as they got 23 points from their bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkOgQ_0lE79icG00
Photo byNicole Noel

Both teams struggled from beyond the arc. SDSU went 26% from the three-point line, while CSU was 29%.

The Red and Black outrebounded the Rams by 10 but split 30-30 in points in the paint.

The Aztecs advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of the San Jose State versus Nevada game tomorrow at 6:30 P.M.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SDSU Aztecs# SDSU vs Colorado State

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering San Diego and Tijuana Sports since 2015. Credentialed throughout the county. New work is published daily.

San Diego County, CA
36 followers

More from East Village Times

Xolos fall 3-2 to Santos Laguna as road struggles continue for Club Tijuana

The Tijuana Xolos played their 11th game in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season as Club Tijuana visited Santos Laguna. Coming into the match, the Xoloitzcuintles were winless away from home, and that trend continued as the border city team fell 3-2 at the Estadio TSM Corona.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Energizer Arop saves the day for the Aztecs in 1st half run

The Aztecs' quest for a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship looked to be slipping away yet again. Down ten points inside five minutes remaining in the first half, the Aztecs' offense was struggling to put the ball in the basket, shooting only 27% (7-26). The misses included many inside of three feet that rimmed out. Conversely, Utah State was dicing up the vaunted SDSU defense with pick-and-roll action.

Read full story

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's Mountain West Championship Victory

It was not easy, but the Aztecs defeated Utah State in the Mountain West final. SDSU cut its second net in the last week. It was the seventh Mountain West Tournament title in program history.

Read full story

Xolos look for first road win of the season vs Santos Laguna: Tijuana Xolos 2023 Clausura Preview

Where: Estadio TSM Corona, Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. The Tijuana Xolos will travel to the Estadio TSM Corona to face Santos Laguna in the 11th round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal defeat Detroit City FC 1-0 in Home Opener

The San Diego Loyal improved to (1-0) on the season after a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC. Jackson "Simba"Kasanzu scored the first, and only goal of the match, and his defense was even better. There is a lot to look forward to for this upcoming season.

Read full story
Logan, UT

Aztecs capture seventh tournament title with a 62-57 victory over Utah State

Since 2014, SDSU has advanced to the Mountain West Championship Game nine times. Their record in those contests was just 2-7, including a brutal 53-52 loss to Boise State in the MW championship last year. The Aztecs entered Saturday afternoon's contest looking for redemption.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

A wounded Darrion Trammell shoots out of his slump against the Spartans

In the Aztecs’ quarterfinal victory against Colorado State on Thursday, Darrion Trammell played a scoreless 20 minutes, six of which came in the second half and none after being substituted out with 7:09 remaining. He missed all five of his field goal attempts and his lone free throw.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aztecs advance to MW final with 64-49 win over San Jose State

Due to scheduling adjustments this season, the San Diego State men’s basketball team only played the San Jose State Spartans once this season. It came in Viejas Arena on Jan. 28, and SDSU dominated SJSU 71-58 behind a 16-point performance from Keshad Johnson. Omari Moore and Robert Vaihola combined for 23 points that game, but the team shot an ice-cold 21% beyond the arc.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Joe Corona set for comeback season with hometown San Diego Loyal

One of the major additions for the San Diego Loyal this offseason was midfielder Joe Corona, who is set to be one of the key players for his hometown team. The 32-year-old has a wealth of experience to offer for Nate Miller's team, along with his presence in the middle of the park.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

SD Loyal Match Preview against Detroit City FC

The time has come! It's match week for the San Diego Loyal as they host Detroit City FC on Saturday night. Game 1 of the season came faster than ever, and fans at Torero Stadium are in for a treat.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Lamont Butler's aggressiveness fuels Aztecs' offense against Rams

Lamont Butler was voted the Defensive Player of the Year by the media and selected to the All-Defensive Team by the coaches earlier this week. Heading into today’s matchup against PG Isaiah Stevens, arguably the best player in the conference, the focus for Butler would surely be his ability to slow down the Rams’ star.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Mountain West semifinal preview: #1 San Diego State versus #5 San Jose State

The San Diego State Aztecs won a nail-biter game against the Colorado State Rams in the quarterfinals. SDSU won the game with under a minute to go, thanks to pairs of free throws by Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. The Aztecs survived and sent the Rams packing with a 64-61 win.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Tarke's Takes: SDSU's quarterfinal win over Colorado State

Winning in March is never easy. Despite the challenges, the Aztecs won their 16th straight quarterfinal game in the Mountain West Tournament and advanced to the semifinals against San Jose State.

Read full story

Mountain West Tournament Preview

March Madness is one of the best times of the year in sports. Teams compete in their conference tournament, hoping to hang a banner and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. If they don’t have an at-large bid into the "Big Dance," a loss is potentially the end of their year. Every win prolongs the season.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Which Padre will benefit the most from WBC exodus?

For the next few weeks, a handful of Padres players will be away from the team as they have the honor of representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic. Which of the players that remain in camp will benefit the most?

Read full story
San Diego, CA

SDSU's football schedule is a lesson in literature

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” is how Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities opens. It is a fitting description of SDSU’s football schedule, released on Thursday. The Aztecs could be underdogs in five of their first six games and favorites in five of their final six.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

LeDee’s 21, stifling defense, power Aztecs to conference title

The San Diego State men's basketball team, much like a spoiled three-year-old, did not want to share. Their dramatic win at New Mexico had assured them a share of the Mountain West title. However, they missed the chance to wrap up the whole thing in a disappointing loss to Boise State. Those Broncos could have split the league championship with a win and an Aztecs’ loss against Wyoming. Shortly before halftime, the Broncos fell in Logan, guaranteeing the Aztecs would stand alone. That didn’t stop San Diego State’s stout defense, though, who shut down Wyoming in the 67-50 win.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Improved player development will be key to Padres success

In order to achieve the goal of a World Series title, the San Diego Padres must get better results from their player development department. There is no doubt that this is the best time in the history of the San Diego Padres.

Read full story

Cavallini Scores, Rodriguez earns man of the match as Xolos and Atlas draw 1-1

This Friday, March 3, 2023, the Tijuana Xolos hosted Atlas at the Estadio Caliente for a game in the tenth round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura. Club Tijuana was headed into this match after an important 2-0 win against Pachuca and was looking to extend its home win streak to three games.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy