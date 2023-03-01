San Diego Loyal sign Adrien Perez to aid attack

Photo by SD Loyal

This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, the San Diego Loyal officially announced the signing of 27-year-old forward Adrien Perez. The Southern California native played in MLS with D.C. United and LAFC before joining the Loyal in the USL. Perez played college soccer at Loyola Marymount University, where he enjoyed a successful stint from 2013 to 2016.

After his college career, Perez played in the Major Arena Soccer League with the Ontario Fury from 2017 to 2019. The Ontario, Calif. native scored 47 goals in the MASL, leading the league. The 27-year-old was a journeyman also playing in the USL League Two and with the Portland Timbers U-23 team. All of his hard work culminated with LAFC signing Perez on Feb. 21, 2019.

Perez did not see much playing time with the Los Angeles-based team before being selected by D.C. United in the 2020 MLS re-entry draft. In the 2021 MLS season, Perez received ten starts and played in 17 total games, where he contributed with two assists but no goals scored.

The Ontario, Calif. native had a bit of bad luck in the 2o22 season as he played three games and then missed the entire season due to a foot injury. Perez typically plays as a winger, and while he has the ability to score goals, he can also contribute with his speed and playmaking abilities.

The 27-year-old offers a strong physical presence coming in at 6 feet, and will be looking for a comeback season after his significant injury. Perez will join Evan Conway, Elliot Collier, Thomas Amang, and some of the other attacking options on the team.

The former D.C. United winger is the Loyal's fourth signing this offseason joining Joe Corona, Elliot Collier, and Blake Bodily. Considering Collier is a forward and that Joe Corona is more of an offensive-minded midfielder, there certainly seems to be a priority to make offensive changes for San Diego this season.

Nate Miller's team has played two preseason games so far that include a 3-1 loss to LAFC and a 3-0 win against Orange County. The San Diego Loyal is set to begin the 2023 USL Championship season on March 11, 2023, as Detroit City FC visit Torero Stadium.