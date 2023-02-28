San Diego Wave: Alex Morgan makes FIFPRO World XI and finishes second in The Best voting

Photo by Josh Jimenez- EVT Sports

his Tuesday, Feb.27, 2023, the 2022 FIFA The Best awards gala was held in Paris as the San Diego Wave had Alex Morgan present at the global event. The awards ceremony honors the best men's and women's footballers in the 2022 calendar year, and Morgan was among the best in the world.

The San Diego Wave superstar was voted into the women's FIFPRO World XI, which is a lineup composed of the best female soccer players of the 2022 calendar year.

The rest of the team included Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, England), Mapi Leon (Barcelona, Spain), Wendie Renard (Lyon, France), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Manchester City/ Barcelona, England), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Beth Mead (Arsenal, England).

The honor of being included in the team is chosen by fellow soccer players around the world, as Morgan has now been included in the team on five occasions after appearing in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, and now 2o22.

The California native had a fantastic 2022 winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship and the SheBelieves Cup with the United States women's national soccer team. The 33-year-old forward was voted into the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship best 11, scoring three goals in four games played.

Photo by Credit: ESPN

Morgan was also voted in the NWSL best 11, with the San Diego Waves scoring an impressive 15 goals with three assists in 17 games played. The two-time World Cup winner earned the NWSL Golden Boot by scoring the most goals in the 2022 season, which was also her career-best in the league. One of Morgan's more significant individual performances of the year was when she scored four goals in a game against Gotham FC, she was just the third player to ever score four goals in a single match.

Morgan was also a finalist for the FIFA The Best award for the best women's player in the world but finished second to Alexia Putellas, as Beth Mead finished third. This was the second-consecutive The Best award for Alexia Putellas, who has led Barcelona to glory in Europe.

2023 is set to be a very significant year for Alex Morgan as the 2023 FIFA women's World Cup will be played in July in New Zealand and Australia. The United States is once again one of the heavy favorites in the competition, and Morgan is one of the key players for the Stars and Stripes.

The NWSL season with the San Diego Wave will also be vital for the star forward in preparation for the World Cup. The Wave begins its season this next March 25 at Snapdragon Stadium against the Chicago Red Stars as Alex Morgan and company look to start the new season with three points in front of the home crowd.