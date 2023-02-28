San Diego, CA

Players to watch for- SDSU Baseball

East Village Times

First pitch is today. The Aztec’s Baseball season starts on the road against Arizona State. Head coach Mark Martinez met with EVT recently to speak about some players to look out for this year.

Is experience the best teacher? Will the returners' gained experience help the Aztecs this season?

“Absolutely,” Martinez said. “Playing time, you can’t substitute playing time. Even though you’re struggling through a tough patch, whether it's Cole Carrigg, Poncho Ruiz, or Caden Miller and all those type guys are marquee dudes. They scuffled a bit last year, and they were also trying to carry a group, which is hard to do, and when you’re a sophomore, you also have tunnel vision; you're worried about yourself and not too much about the team. I get it, especially when things start to go the wrong way. Again, those guys responded well and had great summers. We were young last year, but no excuses; we still got to go out and win.” 

CF Cole Carrigg

The most familiar name Martinez mentioned was Cole Carrigg. The 6-foot-3 junior, ranked 12th out of the nation’s Top 150 outfielders per D1baseball.com, was also named to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team. Carrigg is a big reason why the Aztecs were chosen this year to finish the season third in the Mountain West coaches poll. Coming off a hitting average of .388 last year, Carrigg looks to become added to the list of Aztecs that get drafted to the MLB. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0ev2_0l1qAXPx00
Photo byCredit- PJ Panebianco/EVT Sports

“Well, I think he’s a swiss army knife,” Martinez stated. “He’s played pretty much every position on the field with the exception of maybe first base, and I’d probably plug him in there at some point maybe. For program purposes, he’s going to have to play center field, he’s one of the best center fielders that I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of coaching, the guy eats up more ground than anybody. Let’s not forget about the guy who was roaming around there last year; last year was pretty darn good, too, and that’s Irvin Weems. To have two guys like that in the outfield, one of our Aztec guys, Anthony Johnson, he calls it the ‘No Fly Zone.’”

Martinez spoke on Carrigg’s draft stock, “Cole is projected as one of the top players in the country to get drafted. He’s very capable of that, he’s extremely athletic, a switch-hitter, he can run, he can throw, he’s got ‘pop’ from both sides of the plate. How he fits in the draft next year is up to him.” In order to help his draft prospects and the team, Martinez plans on giving Carrigg spot starts at catcher.

C Pancho Ruiz

Junior Poncho Ruiz is coming into this season ranked 24th among the nation’s top 50 catchers, according to D1baseball.com. Ruiz started in 54 of the 55 games last year, leading the Aztecs with 43 runs scored and 30 walks. With nine of his 54 starts as a designated hitter for his team played a role to help Ruiz to a batting average of .309 last year. The junior is looking to become a key aspect to the Tec’s and what they can bring to the Mesa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GThi8_0l1qAXPx00
Photo byCredit: PJ Panebianco/EVT Sports

“With Poncho behind the plate, he’s an experienced guy, played for two years,” Martinez said. “He’s gone through his ups and downs at that position, it's a hard position to play, and he’s growing up to it, he’s getting after it, he's gotten way better.”

A program that is strong in the middle of the field should be strong defensively. 

With Ruiz, a Southwestern College JC transfer, Xavier Gonzalez playing shortstop, and veteran Caden Miller at second base, SDSU should be much improved compared to 2021. 

 “A little cliche to start your program from the middle out and have some of your marquee guys playing those positions goes well, and you build a group around them with some really good players as well, “ Martinez explained.

“I’m looking forward to how that shapes up and where they fit in the lineup, we don't know yet; we’re still kind of messing around with it, but pitching-wise, real good. Catching, shortstop, second base, center field is pretty darn good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277j6p_0l1qAXPx00
Photo byCredit: Go Aztecs

SDSU Freshman class

A less familiar name for Aztec fans to become acquainted with is true freshman Xavier Cardenas. Like his teammates, he had his name mentioned by D1baseball.com. The publication named him the preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Cardenas was the crown jewel of SDSU’s recruiting class of 2022. Perfect game rated him a 10, which according to its rankings, means they view Cardenas as a “potential very high draft pick and/or elite level college prospect.” He was the 15th-best prospect in the state of California and the 138th-best player nationally. 

“He has a big arm, and he’s also a ‘projectee’ type guy,” Martinez said. He came in not throwing a lot of strikes, did not really have a secondary pitch, and he has really embraced that, those work habits and trying to win a role.” 

One other notable freshman that will be mentioned numerous times this season is true freshman Isaac Araiza, a big kid from Yuma, Arizona. Martinez says, “He’s a really likable kid outside the chalk, and when he is on the mound, he’s kind of a bulldog and gets after you. He is another guy that we’re really looking big things for.” Martinez, with confidence, described how much the freshman class can play a part in starting or setting the tone of the program. The culture of the program requires the players to “bring your hard hat and lunch pal” every day, and Martinez is seemingly happy with the newcomers this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zsakq_0l1qAXPx00
Photo byCredit: Go Aztecs

“Our freshman this season came in the summer and did summer school, they’re in the weight room five days a week, and that’s a blue-collar approach. To understand that this is an important piece, I’ve always said that ‘The freshman class is obviously the foundation of your program, the pinnacle of your program, or your dudes that have been in it for two-three years, maybe sometimes four.’ In order to have a good baseball program, they have to experience that as a freshman group, and I really believe that this group has done a great job, and they’re a great foundation of what we’re doing. I’m excited about this group as well moving forward.”

Other Notable Aztecs

Aztec fans should also look forward to seeing guys like Brady Lavoie, a local kid who transferred from North Carolina State. He made two starts in his nine contests with the Wolfpack. “He’s been nothing but bright sunshine; he’s been awesome. A great leader in the clubhouse, a physical dude, can hit the ball over the wall, play first or outfield. He can also run for a big guy which is kind of cool, Martinez said” 

Martinez said TJ Fondtain, who be the Friday night starter and designated hitter, was a “must-see amazing hitter” Fondtain has one of the most power behind his swings on the west coast, “big league like,” Martinez added. Charlie Rhee is another lettered player who will be looking to make stuff happen out in the outfield for the Aztecs. Playing almost every position as well, Rhee looks like the guy to make an impact on the defensive end. Maddox Haley, Shaun Montoya, Tyler Glowacki, Drew Giannini has caught the coaches’ being a freshman that has coach’s eyes.

Martinez mentioning almost the whole roster during the interview is good sign of what is to come on the Mesa, “Looking forward to playing someone else this week, we are tired of playing each other, but we are looking forward to testing to see how we look,” Martinez said. “I can tell you that it is still a ‘work in progress,’ but at the same time, I really feel like our guys are meeting the standard of what we expect in our program. Its a good group, they’re hungry, they’ve been embarrassed. That’s what happened to us in 2016, and hopefully, have the repeat performance we had in 2017 with this group.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SDSU Baseball# San Diego State Aztces# SDSU Baseball 2023

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering San Diego and Tijuana Sports since 2015. Credentialed throughout the county. New work is published daily.

San Diego County, CA
30 followers

More from East Village Times

San Diego, CA

SDSU's football schedule is a lesson in literature

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” is how Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities opens. It is a fitting description of SDSU’s football schedule, released on Thursday. The Aztecs could be underdogs in five of their first six games and favorites in five of their final six.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

LeDee’s 21, stifling defense, power Aztecs to conference title

The San Diego State men's basketball team, much like a spoiled three-year-old, did not want to share. Their dramatic win at New Mexico had assured them a share of the Mountain West title. However, they missed the chance to wrap up the whole thing in a disappointing loss to Boise State. Those Broncos could have split the league championship with a win and an Aztecs’ loss against Wyoming. Shortly before halftime, the Broncos fell in Logan, guaranteeing the Aztecs would stand alone. That didn’t stop San Diego State’s stout defense, though, who shut down Wyoming in the 67-50 win.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Improved player development will be key to Padres success

In order to achieve the goal of a World Series title, the San Diego Padres must get better results from their player development department. There is no doubt that this is the best time in the history of the San Diego Padres.

Read full story

Cavallini Scores, Rodriguez earns man of the match as Xolos and Atlas draw 1-1

This Friday, March 3, 2023, the Tijuana Xolos hosted Atlas at the Estadio Caliente for a game in the tenth round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura. Club Tijuana was headed into this match after an important 2-0 win against Pachuca and was looking to extend its home win streak to three games.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Padres to open discussions with Soto, Hader on long-term deals

The San Diego Padres are shocking the MLB community. Most cannot fathom how a small market team like the Padres can outspend other franchises for the services of players. The team signed Xander Bogaerts this winter to an 11-year deal for $280 million. The Padres then extended Manny Machado to an 11-year contract at $350 million. Yu Darvish also extended with the Padres for six years and $108 million this offseason.

Read full story

Xolos look to keep home win streak going against Atlas: Tijuana Xolos 2023 Clausura Preview

Where: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The Tijuana Xolos will host Atlas at the Estadio Caliente this Friday, March 3, 2023, for a game in the 10th round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura. Club Tijuana has a two-game winning streak going at home and will be looking to extend that streak after a significant win against Pachuca.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Who plays outfield for Padres before Tatis returns?

The Padres need to bridge the gap between the start of the season and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s eventual reinstatement. Who should shoulder the load in the outfield?. Fernando Tatis Jr. is slated to play right field for the Padres this season. By all accounts, given his elite athleticism, he should slide into the role of outfielder rather smoothly after being a shortstop for basically all of his professional career beforehand. In any case, he cannot return to the Padres lineup in a regular season game until April 20. What are the Padres going to do in right field for those 20 games until he returns?

Read full story
San Diego County, CA

Tijuana Xolos: Antonio Rodriguez gets called up to Mexico national team

This Thursday, March 2, 2023, Mexico national team manager Diego Cocca released his 34-man squad list for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Suriname and Jamaica on March 23 and 26. Among the three goalkeepers selected by the Argentine manager was Club Tijuana's Antonio Rodriguez.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Aztecs' Spring Camp Day 5 Practice Report

San Diego State completed practice day 5 of 15 for spring camp on Tuesday afternoon. EVT writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison were on hand and spoke to head coach Brady Hoke afterward.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Samuel Zavala, rising prospect for the Padres

In January 2021, the San Diego Padres signed several international players, including Samuel Zavala. The Venezuelan native was ranked 37th on Baseball America’s top 50 international prospect list, garnering a $1.2 million signing bonus.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Fred McGriff: 29 days until Padres' Opening Day

When talking about the greatest players in the history of the San Diego Padres, it would be criminal to not mention the Crime Dog. On December 5, 1990, the Toronto Blue Jays traded Fred McGriff and Tony Fernández to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Broncos have a stellar second half to defeat Aztecs 66-60

Saturday night, February 25, 2023, was the game of the season for the then No. 22 SDSU men’s basketball game. To claim at least a share of the Mountain West title, Lamont Butler, with his team being down 71-70 to New Mexico and six seconds remaining in the contest, took the ball down court and, with .5 seconds on the shot, clock put up a top of the key three-pointer. Bucket.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal sign Adrien Perez to aid attack

This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, the San Diego Loyal officially announced the signing of 27-year-old forward Adrien Perez. The Southern California native played in MLS with D.C. United and LAFC before joining the Loyal in the USL. Perez played college soccer at Loyola Marymount University, where he enjoyed a successful stint from 2013 to 2016.

Read full story

NIL is the new Power Five

San Diego State is on the brink of a Pac-12 invitation. Publicly, the university cautions that no agreement has been finalized. Behind the scenes, it has been acting for some time like it is a foregone conclusion.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

There will never be another Aztec like Jesse Matthews

Among the stranger sights at SDSU’s practices, this spring is players wearing the jersey of recently departed Aztecs. For the past three years, Keshawn Banks made #2 a fixture among the defensive line. Now, a slimmed-down Jaylon Armstead dons the number in running back drills. Kicker Gabriel Plascencia has relocated Michael Shawcroft’s #46 among the specialists.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Wave: Alex Morgan makes FIFPRO World XI and finishes second in The Best voting

his Tuesday, Feb.27, 2023, the 2022 FIFA The Best awards gala was held in Paris as the San Diego Wave had Alex Morgan present at the global event. The awards ceremony honors the best men's and women's footballers in the 2022 calendar year, and Morgan was among the best in the world.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The next stop on KJ Jiles' "crazy" football journey: America's Finest City

In mid-December, fresh off an official visit to the University of New Mexico, Kenneth Jiles, Jr. landed back home in Dayton, Ohio. Turning his phone off airplane mode, he checked his social media and saw a direct message on Twitter from Craig Smith, the former Director of Player Personnel at San Diego State University. Smith’s message asked if Jiles had time to chat.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Leodalis De Vries, the next international star for Padres?

The San Diego Padres are utilizing the international market to bolster their roster. A.J. Preller and his staff have cultivated talented teenagers over his nine-year tenure in San Diego.

Read full story

Xolos defeat Liga MX Champs Pachuca 2-0 as Miguel Herrera earns first win of the season

The Tijuana Xolos played their ninth game in the Liga MX 2023 Clasusura as the border city team hosted Pachuca at the Estadio Caliente. The match was set to be a hard-fought encounter as Pachuca are the current Liga MX champions, and Club Tijuana has been struggling this season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy