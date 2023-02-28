Leodalis De Vries, the next international star for Padres?

Photo by Credit: conbasesllenas.com

The San Diego Padres are utilizing the international market to bolster their roster.

A.J. Preller and his staff have cultivated talented teenagers over his nine-year tenure in San Diego.

The team has flipped many of these players in trades to upgrade the major league roster and that is a good thing. There is a definite method to his madness of gathering dozens of young talented ballplayers from all over the globe.

Ethan Salas was signed by the Padres last month. The catching phenom is only 16 and already regarded as one of the best prospects in the system. His signing came as no surprise either, as the two sides had reportedly come to an agreement way before Salas officially signed his contract with the Padres.

The Padres are now linked to Leodalis De Vries, a Dominican shortstop with an incredibly high ceiling.

The youngster is considered the second-best prospect available in the next signing period. The wiry athlete is not free to officially sign with the Padres until January 15, 2024, when the next international class opens. Even though his addition is not official, the two sides have an agreement. De Vries even lists the Padres as his baseball team on his Instagram account. He is also working out in Padres gear, which Salas did as well before signing with the Padres.

At 6-foot-2, De Vries has tremendous size for a teenager. He is described as an above-average defender with excellent range. His footwork and understanding of the position is still developing, but he should be able to remain a shortstop moving forward. The five-tool athlete has a great upside to his game.

The switch-hitter has power in his bat and makes good contact from both sides of the plate. His bat is fairly consistent whether batting left-handed or right-handed. The speed is average but should improve in time and with more conditioning. His arm is well-equipped for the shortstop position, as De Vries gets good carry from his throws.

The young Dominican is looking like he will be a major leaguer at some point in his career. Determination, work-ethic, and simple luck will have a lot to do with whether he makes it or not to his potential. But the ability is there for this young man to be very special.

Take a look at De Vries in action.

The San Diego Padres are favorites to sign Dominican SS Leodalis "Leo" De Vries when the 2024 international FA period opens on Jan. 15, 2024. De Vries is a consensus "Top 2" prospect in the 2024 class. Sky high ceiling, wiry, athletic, rangy, power from both sides of the plate. pic.twitter.com/3SXRrRZ4Pn

— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) December 20, 2022

De Vries is special player. It is crazy to think the Padres are brining in another phenom like this to a system that is more than adequate.

Again, he will not sign until next January and probably not being in the States until 2025 or 2026, but it is exciting that the track work is being done for future success in the minor league system. Leodalis De Vries will be someone that Padres fans will be familiar with in time. It may take a few years, but there is potential for this young infielder to be a superstar.