Xolos host current Liga MX Champions Pachuca: Tijuana Xolos 2023 Clausura Preview

Game: Tijuana Xolos vs Pachuca

Where: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

Time: 7:05 p.m. PST

TV: Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes

The Tijuana Xolos will host Pachuca at the Estadio Caliente this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, for a game in the ninth round of matches in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura. Manager Miguel Herrera is still looking for his first win of the season since his return to Club Tijuana.

The Xoloitzcuintles only win in the 2023 Clausura was a 1-0 win against Atletico San Luis, which came in Tijuana's last home game. The Aztec Canines had a very unsuccessful two-game road trip losing to both Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America.

However, Club Tijuana has historically played much better at home than on the road, and Miguel Herrera will be looking to use the Estadio Caliente to his advantage. Former managers have even used tactics like watering the dry artificial turf of the Mictlan before games or even at halftime to try and gain a home-field advantage.

Offensive issues have plagued this Xolos team, as they have been unable to score more than a goal in a game this season. "Piojo" Herrera seems to still be looking for his ideal starting lineup, and that can mean a start for Lucas Cavallini in this match against Pachuca.

Club Tijuana is coming off a 2-1 loss to Club America in a game where Misael Dominguez received a red card and will subsequently not be available for this match. Dominguez has been a bench player all season, as his absence will not be very significant, but he had been playing better as of late.

Pachuca has been one of the best teams in the Liga MX 2023 Clausura season and will be looking for the three points away from home. Los Tuzos are currently in fifth place with 16 points but could end up in second place after this week with a win against Club Tijuana.

Photo by Credit: Tijuana Xolos

The current Liga MX Champions are coming off a 2-1 loss against Toluca at home but previously held a five-game undefeated streak that included four wins. Pachuca has struggled to find a consistent attack at times since the departure of Nicolas Ibanez to Tigres UANL but still has its core base of last season's championship team. Pachuca also has one of the best managers in the Liga MX in, Guillermo Almada, who was considered for the Mexico national team job now held by Diego Cocca.

Players to Watch

Luis Chavez

The former Xolos midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in the Liga MX with Pachuca as he visits his old home after a stellar World Cup campaign with Mexico. Chavez made worldwide headlines at the World Cup after a stunning free-kick goal against Saudi Arabia. Since then, it has been heavily reported that the Mexican midfielder could potentially play in Europe in the coming months. Chavez is a box-to-box midfielder, but his offensive potential is certainly more notable in his play as he possesses a very powerful strike.

Alejandro Martinez

Martinez started Tijuana's last game against Club America on the bench but then ended up scoring a magnificent goal from range. Martinez had been a starter for a portion of the season and now hopes to regain a starting role after his goal at the Estadio Azteca. The Argentine playmaker has the potential to create a spark in Xolos' offense, and he will be motivated after his goal in Mexico City.

Prediction

EVT predicts a 2-1 win for Pachuca in this match, as Xolos has really struggled recently, and Los Tuzos will be looking to get back on track after a loss at home.