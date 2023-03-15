5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Photo by Adrien Sala on Unsplash

SOUTH CAROLINA - If you are searching for a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are plenty of places to choose. Whether searching for something near Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head Island, chances are good that you'll find exactly what you're searching for.

Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton

Bluffton Family Seafood House, part of the legendary Bluffton Oyster Company since 1899, serves delicious seafood dishes in a casual yet stylish atmosphere. This seafood restaurant allows visitors to soak up some culture while sampling fresh seafood dishes prepared on-site; plus there's plenty of entertainment and activities.

Sea Shack on Hilton Head Island

Sea Shack is one of the best seafood restaurants on Hilton Head Island. With plenty of restaurants and activities, it's no surprise why this area has seen such rapid growth over the last few years. Their seafood specials and seafood burgers will surely please any diner; plus, there's a full-service bar and catering menu to suit your needs. Plus, they have a drive-through service for those who would rather avoid traffic jams; those feeling more casual may opt for their take-out option.

The Crab Shack at Folly Beach

The Crab Shack, situated in Folly Beach, South Carolina, is a casual dining establishment known for its delicious seafood dishes and top-notch drinks. Perfect for an after-work dinner or celebrations such as weddings and corporate events, The Crab Shack also hosts several special occasions with plenty of seating inside and outdoors on its deck.

Bowens Island Restaurant in Charleston

On Bowens Island, a thirteen-acre hammock island behind Folly Beach, the Bowens Island Restaurant has provided Lowcountry seafood enthusiasts with outstanding dining for almost eighty years. The Restaurant is a beloved local establishment, offering all-you-can-eat oysters and various other dishes; local beer and oyster stout are served, and they serve shrimp & grits, fried shrimp, ceviche, and cocktail options too!

The Original Mr. Fish Restaurant in Myrtle Beach

Mr. Fish, located on North Kings Highway since 1994, is a seafood restaurant that offers various menu items from its sushi bar to its fish market and full-service catering operation. Plus, they have several happy hour specials, so you don't need to leave the premises for an enjoyable time!

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.