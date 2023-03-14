Women of San Diego’s Award-winning Brewery

Photo by Photo: AleSmith Brewing Company

SAN DIEGO, CA - AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of a unique, limited-batch beer in honor of Women's History Month: Fearless IPA.

Available on draft and 4-packs (16oz cans) featuring intricate artwork designed by local artist Mary Jhun on the label, Fearless IPA will be released Saturday, March 4th, at their tasting room on March 4th, 2019. A collaboration between their female employees and production team, this American IPA packs an impressive punch with Enigma, El Dorado LUPOMAX, and Citra hops.

Mary Jhun is renowned for her surreal paintings created in her studio in Barrio Logan, San Diego's arts and cultural district. Her style of Surrealist Automatism draws directly from the subconscious without planning an artistic direction - giving rise to "emotional self-portraits of a day remembered," where pieces become thumbprints of haunting memories that explore life, death, and the journey between.

Fearless IPA is an intense West Coast-style IPA with a bright golden hue. Packed full of Enigma, El Dorado LUPOMAX, and Citrus hops, this beer boasts tropical notes like stonefruit and pineapple and balanced bitterness from hops that blends perfectly with malt sweetness for an incredibly smooth drinking experience. Fearless IPA delivers on its promise - all these flavors combine perfectly to provide an incredible brew!

Fearless IPA will be available at AleSmith's tasting room in 16oz can 4-packs beginning March 4th at 11:00. Mary Jhun will be on-site from 12-4 pm with prints of her label art, floral patterns, postcards, and small goods from her studio. This release can also be found online, with shipping available throughout California via AleSmith's online store.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.