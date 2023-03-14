First Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas Draws 2500-Plus People

Photo by Photo: PinkBox Los Vagas

On Saturday, March 11th, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrated the grand opening of their ninth location with a festival-style community event that featured music and family-friendly activities. Located at 1210 W. Craig Road, this is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for Pinkbox Doughnuts and the first in North Las Vegas.

On Saturday morning, more than 2,500 guests turned out for the grand opening of this new store! Lines began forming early as guests arrived at 5 am, eager to be among the first customers inside!

On March 9, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and other local leaders held a community festival to mark the official ribbon cutting for the Pinkbox Doughnuts store opening. Pinkbox donated $5,000 to the local Boys & Girls Club and $4,000 to Cristo Rey St. Viator college preparatory school, an initiative of North Las Vegas College Prep that educates young people from limited economic means.

At the grand opening celebration at Pinkbox Doughnuts in Rancho Cucamonga, performances by Rancho High School's Mariachi Band, a DJ, balloon art, face painting, and games such as two doughnut eating contests--one for adults and one for children--were held. Winners received gift cards while three lucky customers discovered "Pink Tickets" hidden inside their doughnuts - winning free doughnuts for one year! Plus, Pinky the Pinkbox Doughnuts' famous mascot was on-hand for photos with customers!

Pinkbox Doughnuts has built a loyal and successful business over the past decade by reinventing traditional doughnut shops with a unique touch that creates an unforgettable guest experience. Offering more than 70 unique designs and delicious flavors every day of the week, their beloved doughnut shop provides guests with an unforgettable experience.

Pinkbox Doughnuts' North Las Vegas store welcomes customers with brightly lit sprinkles on the exterior. It incorporates their signature decor throughout, such as walls that appear to be dripping in pink frosting, walls filled with the word "Pinkbox," and a neon pink sign reading "Every day is a good day for a doughnut "A small doughnut-shaped table complete with circular hoop and chairs also serves as home to an interactive bean bag toss game for younger patrons.

Dine-in or takeout are options at Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas; catering and customized doughnuts with logos, pictures, and letters are also available. Like its sister shops across town, Pinkbox offers wholesale deliveries throughout the valley with a minimum order requirement.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.