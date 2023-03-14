North Las Vegas, NV

First Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas Draws 2500-Plus People

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUYZI_0lIRA48m00
Photo byPhoto: PinkBox Los Vagas

On Saturday, March 11th, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrated the grand opening of their ninth location with a festival-style community event that featured music and family-friendly activities. Located at 1210 W. Craig Road, this is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for Pinkbox Doughnuts and the first in North Las Vegas.

On Saturday morning, more than 2,500 guests turned out for the grand opening of this new store! Lines began forming early as guests arrived at 5 am, eager to be among the first customers inside!

On March 9, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and other local leaders held a community festival to mark the official ribbon cutting for the Pinkbox Doughnuts store opening. Pinkbox donated $5,000 to the local Boys & Girls Club and $4,000 to Cristo Rey St. Viator college preparatory school, an initiative of North Las Vegas College Prep that educates young people from limited economic means.

At the grand opening celebration at Pinkbox Doughnuts in Rancho Cucamonga, performances by Rancho High School's Mariachi Band, a DJ, balloon art, face painting, and games such as two doughnut eating contests--one for adults and one for children--were held. Winners received gift cards while three lucky customers discovered "Pink Tickets" hidden inside their doughnuts - winning free doughnuts for one year! Plus, Pinky the Pinkbox Doughnuts' famous mascot was on-hand for photos with customers!

Pinkbox Doughnuts has built a loyal and successful business over the past decade by reinventing traditional doughnut shops with a unique touch that creates an unforgettable guest experience. Offering more than 70 unique designs and delicious flavors every day of the week, their beloved doughnut shop provides guests with an unforgettable experience.

Pinkbox Doughnuts' North Las Vegas store welcomes customers with brightly lit sprinkles on the exterior. It incorporates their signature decor throughout, such as walls that appear to be dripping in pink frosting, walls filled with the word "Pinkbox," and a neon pink sign reading "Every day is a good day for a doughnut "A small doughnut-shaped table complete with circular hoop and chairs also serves as home to an interactive bean bag toss game for younger patrons.

Dine-in or takeout are options at Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas; catering and customized doughnuts with logos, pictures, and letters are also available. Like its sister shops across town, Pinkbox offers wholesale deliveries throughout the valley with a minimum order requirement.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Las Vegas# Doughnuts# Opening

Comments / 1

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
7K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Decatur, IL

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Opening in Decatur, IL

Saint Louis, MO – The 15th Decatur location, IL, is a 7000 square foot. Construction development of approximately 7000 sq. ft. that will open in the spring of 2023. This new Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill in Decatur is the third location of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill in Illinois.

Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Hot N Juicy Crawfish Opening in Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL - Hot N Juicy Crawfish has announced the grand opening of its new location in Kissimmee. On March 25, 2023, at noon EST, the famous seafood restaurant chain will celebrate its grand opening.

Read full story
Soldotna, AK

Jersey Subs in Soldotna and Kenai Announces New Owners

Soldotna, AK - Jersey Subs is a locally-owned and operated sub shop serving the Soldotna and Kenai communities since 1992. They are a local favorite for their commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional customer service.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Aloha Poke Co. Opening New Chicago Area Store

CHICAGO - Aloha Poke Co. announced the opening of its new Chicago-area store in Deerfield, a North Shore suburb. The Deerfield store will be the 21 first store within the brand's network, the 14th company-owned shop, and the 10th store throughout the Chicago area. The new store is located at 654 Deerfield Road.

Read full story
Blowing Rock, NC

Tweetsie Railroad Rolling Out New Rides for 2023

BLOWING ROCK (N.C.) -- The snowy mountains of North Carolina have not slowed down Tweetsie Railway. North Carolina's First Theme Park's opening day is April 8th. Construction crews are hard at work installing three new amusement rides.

Read full story
6 comments

Niagara City Cruises Will Open Early This Year Due To Mild Weather

NEW YORK – Niagara City Cruises today announced that it's 2023 season would be a record year for the popular Niagara Falls boat trip, with the earliest opening date ever recorded.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Mr. Gatti's Pizza is Opening 3 New Locations in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - Mr. Gatti's Pizza is expanding its presence in Louisiana with three new locations. The first restaurant will open in the spring of 2024. It will offer its unique gaming experience and famous pizza to more pizza lovers and families. There are currently 8 of Mr. Gatti's locations in Louisiana.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

PrimoHoagies is Coming to Michigan

MICHIGAN - PrimoHoagies announces its entry into Michigan with an eight-store agreement. PrimoHoagies now has 85 stores under development, and another 125 are scheduled to open by 2023. The company has a record of $100 million in sales in 2023. This is more than twice the amount achieved by Nicholas Papanier Jr. in October 2019.

Read full story
6 comments
Martinsburg, WV

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

West Virginia - If you are looking for all-you-can-eat places in West Virginia, you have come to the right place! From the Rio de Grill in Charleston to the Super Buffet in Elkins, several great places to eat are worth a visit!

Read full story
4 comments
Monroe, WI

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN - If you're hungry for a meal with various foods, try an all-you-can-eat buffet. This type of dining experience is ideal for families and groups of friends. In Wisconsin, several local eateries offer a buffet. For example, the North Country Steak Buffet offers grilled steak, chicken, burgers, salads, and a dessert bar.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - If you are searching for a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are plenty of places to choose. Whether searching for something near Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head Island, chances are good that you'll find exactly what you're searching for.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Women of San Diego’s Award-winning Brewery

SAN DIEGO, CA - AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of a unique, limited-batch beer in honor of Women's History Month: Fearless IPA. Available on draft and 4-packs (16oz cans) featuring intricate artwork designed by local artist Mary Jhun on the label, Fearless IPA will be released Saturday, March 4th, at their tasting room on March 4th, 2019. A collaboration between their female employees and production team, this American IPA packs an impressive punch with Enigma, El Dorado LUPOMAX, and Citra hops.

Read full story
Key West, FL

7 of Our Favorite Key West Bars

FLORIDA - Whether you are planning to visit Key West for a romantic getaway or to celebrate a special occasion, there are a few bars worth checking out. Here is a list of eight of the best bars in Key West.

Read full story

5 of Our Favorite Irish Bars in New Jersey

There are plenty of great Irish pubs in New Jersey. If you're looking for an authentic experience, check out the best of the best. You can find authentic Irish food and a great beer selection here and enjoy entertainment on select nights. If you're looking for a place to enjoy some great pub grub, you might consider visiting one of the state's best Irish pubs.

Read full story
1 comments

8 of Our Favorite Ghost Towns in America

UNITED STATES - Ghost towns are popular tourist attractions in the United States. They are usually small towns abandoned when the local industry moved away or died out. Ghost towns are often preserved as historical sites, and many have museums. Visiting ghost towns in America is a great way to experience the country's beauty. Each ghost town is unique and has a history that is worth studying. There are some great towns to visit in each state of the country.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots

NORTH CAROLINA - This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!

Read full story
19 comments
Texas State

How to Host a Texan BBQ Party

TEXAS - As the saying goes, ‘Everything is big in Texas.’ The Texan BBQ Party is no exception. You do not have to go to Texas. Stay where you are, and we offer you swashing ideas for a Texan BBQ Party.

Read full story
7 comments
Charleston, SC

5 of Our Favorite Barbecue Spots in South Carolina

South Carolina - If you're searching for the best BBQ spots in South Carolina, look no further. Not only will their brisket fall off the bone, but you can also find chicken, ribs, and wings to die for. Not forgetting periodic soups, vinegar slaw, and creamy lemon and peanut butter pie to top it off!

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Are you in search of the best pizza shops in Virginia? Look no further! Whether you're in the mood for a New York-style pie or something more casual, there are plenty of options in and around Norfolk and Alexandria. These restaurants make delicious pizzas with fresh ingredients. Check out Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria for something Italian.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy