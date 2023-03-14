7 of Our Favorite Key West Bars

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash

FLORIDA - Whether you are planning to visit Key West for a romantic getaway or to celebrate a special occasion, there are a few bars worth checking out. Here is a list of eight of the best bars in Key West.

1. Captain Tony's Saloon

Whether you're looking for a great Key West watering hole or you're interested in ghost stories, you'll love Captain Tony's Saloon. It's a fun, lively place with a dark history. In the mid-1800s, the building used to be the city's morgue. After a hurricane in 1865, water flooded the city, and many bodies were awaiting burial. Some were hanged from the Hanging Tree. Others were lynched and hung from the tree. Later, the building became a telegraph station and a cigar factory. In 1958, Captain Tony purchased the building. He later changed the name to Captain Tony's Saloon.

In the early 1970s, the bar became famous for its musicians. Jimmy Buffett and Bob Dylan were both known to frequent the bar. Hemingway and Truman Capote have roots in the bar as well. During the Spanish-American war, the building served as a critical point of information flow. It was also used as a speakeasy and bootleg rum distributor. Today, Captain Tony's is one of the most popular bars in Key West. It's also known for the many lost souls that are rumored to inhabit the place.

2. Green Parrot

Located on the island of Key West, the Green Parrot is one of the best bars to visit when looking for a great time in the Florida Keys. This bar is the perfect place to enjoy a cold drink, meet locals, and listen to live music. The Green Parrot is the oldest bar in Key West and has been in business for over 125 years. Before the bar became known as the Green Parrot, it was an ice house. In the 1920s, it was a grocery store. In the 1970s, it became a popular hangout for fishermen and sailors.

The bar has an exciting history and serves some pretty good drinks. The bar is a local's bar. It's a great place to meet people and drink a cold beer. Located off the beaten path of Duval Street, the bar has a warm and casual feel. It's also great for sipping a cocktail and listening to music. The bar features a full liquor bar and offers live music almost every night of the week. They also offer a happy hour on select days.

3. Sloppy Joe's Bar

Whether looking for the best food and drinks in Key West or just a good time, you can't go wrong at Sloppy Joes. This famous Key West bar has a long history and is known for its live music. Sloppy Joes is also a popular venue for a New Years' Eve celebration. The bar is open all year long and offers a great menu. The building that houses Sloppy Joes was once the Victoria Restaurant, owned by Spanish emigrant Juan Farto. It featured jalousie doors and busy ceiling fans. The building was also a wireless telegraph station during the Spanish-American War.

Sloppy Joe's first opened in December 1933. The bar had several trademarks in the early days. Ernest Hemingway, a frequent patron, suggested the bar's name. He told Sloppy Joe's after a Sloppy Joe's bar in Havana, Cuba. After the repeal of prohibition, Joe Russell purchased the building, renovated it, and renamed it Sloppy Joe's. The building also became the oldest licensed saloon in Florida. After a brief stint at another location, the bar moved back to its present location.

4. The Rum Bar at The Speakeasy Inn

Whether you are looking for a good meal, a fun night, or want to enjoy a nice, refreshing cocktail, The Rum Bar at the Speakeasy Inn in Key West is the perfect place. With over 240 rums worldwide, this bar offers an extensive list of specialty cocktails. It is also home to the world-famous Rum Runner. The Rum Bar at the Speakeasy Inn is located in a 19th-century house in the heart of Key West. It is a former speakeasy from Prohibition days. The bar is full of interesting and unusual features.

The Rum Bar at the Speakeasy Inn has a large, well-stocked bar. This bar has more than 240 rums, including rare and specialty brands. The bartenders are knowledgeable and can help you pick the perfect rum for your cocktail. They also offer rum flights, which are five shots of various rums. The Rum Bar at the Speakeasy Inn has a friendly, laid-back atmosphere. The bar is open from 11 am to 11 pm and has a wrap-around porch. This is a great place to meet people and talk to strangers. The bar also has a great selection of cocktails, including the Pain Killer. The bartenders will make your drink from scratch.

5. The Bull and Whistle

Whether you're looking for a relaxing place to kick back or a fantastic party spot, Key West is the perfect place. You'll find many bars to choose from, whether for a first-time visitor or an experienced partygoer. One of the most popular bars in Key West is the Whistle Bar, which offers a great location to watch Duval Street. The Whistle Bar has an open-air bar and a balcony overlooking the busy street. This is a great place to hang out with friends and watch the action on Duval Street.

6. Alonzo’s Oyster Bar

Located in the famous Key West Bight Marina, Alonzo's Oyster Bar offers delicious seafood and great service. It's an excellent place for a casual dinner or to grab a drink after the sun sets. Alonzo's Oyster Bar is part of the Southernmost restaurant group and is located below A&B Lobster House, a fine dining establishment specializing in lobster from Florida and Maine. Alonzo's Oyster Bar has a full bar with a daily happy hour. They offer half-off appetizers and well-drinks and have a wide variety of oysters. They also carry beer by the glass. They serve oysters on the half shell and cooked oysters in flavors like BBQ.

7. Smokin' Tuna Saloon

Located off Duval Street, the Smokin' Tuna Saloon is excellent for music, food, and drinks. It's owned by Scott Kirby, a Trop Rock singer, and is a popular destination for Key West tourists. This venue also hosts the Key West Songwriters Festival, which is a festival that features the musical talents of the island. The event is held every May. The Saloon has two bars, one indoors and the other outdoors. The Saloon also features a live stage and is a great venue to enjoy live music. The Saloon is also a good choice for dinner and drinks and offers a wide selection of seafood.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.