5 of Our Favorite Irish Bars in New Jersey

There are plenty of great Irish pubs in New Jersey. If you're looking for an authentic experience, check out the best of the best. You can find authentic Irish food and a great beer selection here and enjoy entertainment on select nights. If you're looking for a place to enjoy some great pub grub, you might consider visiting one of the state's best Irish pubs.

The Best Irish Pubs, Bars, and Taverns in New Jersey

Egan & Sons in Montclair

Egan & Sons in Morristown is a local favorite for its authentic Irish pub atmosphere and ten TVs. The bar is home to some of the state's best Irish brews and an extensive selection of domestic and imported craft beers. The pub also has as many as 38 classic brews on tap. The pub's woodwork comes from an Irish pub near Dublin Castle, and it's the perfect setting for live music and Irish dancers. 118 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042

Dublin House in Red Bank

Dublin House in Red Bank is great for Irish food and drink. You can enjoy Dublin fish and chips or even a traditional Irish beer during the soccer season. If you're looking for an excellent place to watch an English Premier League game, you'll want to check out Dublin House. If you're looking for an old-school Irish pub. Take a trip to the Dublin House. 30 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

St. James' Gate Publick House in Maplewood

St. James' Gate Publick House in Maplewood is a classic Irish pub that serves up Irish food at its best. Located right in the heart of downtown Morristown, it's a great place to enjoy a pint of Guinness and watch a game. This Irish pub is a local favorite and is a great place to catch a match. It is the best place to watch a football game in the United States. 167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Dublin Pub in Morristown

The Dublin Pub is an authentic Irish pub in New Jersey is known as "The Pub" by locals. The bar's interior is decorated with antiques and has Irish green walls. The menu includes everything from burgers to traditional Irish fare to nontraditional dishes. However, if you're looking for a more authentic Irish experience, you'll probably want to try the "Emerald Isle Tour" at the end of your journey. 4 Pine St, Morristown, NJ 07960

The Cottage Bar in Teaneck

Among the best Irish Pubs in New Jersey is the Cottage Bar, a popular destination for years. This pub has a bustling sports scene, friendly service, and a great authentic Irish menu. You can order a chicken pot pie, fish and chips, burgers, and a full-blown Irish bar. The Cottage Bar is a popular spot for St. Patrick's Day festivities in NJ. 178 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666