Charlotte, NC

4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzXrz_0lH5ANqu00
Photo byMateusz FeliksikonUnsplash

NORTH CAROLINA - This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!

JJ's Red Hots in Charlotte

With its retro-style counter serve and diverse toppings, JJ's Red Hots is an excellent choice for those craving a classic hot dog or sausage. This restaurant is a great option for any family outing in the University City neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. While hot dogs and sausages are the core of the menu, JJ's also offers a large variety of side dishes, including fresh fruit and homemade soup.

Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs in Rocky Point

If you're looking for the best hotdogs in Rocky Point, North Carolina, look no further than Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs. This local landmark has been in business for over 90 years and has become a popular destination for visitors and locals alike. The hotdogs are famous for their sweet relish and are sold nationwide. You can find Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs just 15 miles north of Wilmington.

Sup Dogs in Greenville

Casual joint serving up hot dogs, burgers & chicken sandwiches, plus frozen alcoholic drinks & beer. Founded in 2008 by Derek Oliverio, Sup Dogs Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind restaurant concept focused on bringing friends and families of all ages together and offering them extraordinary dining experiences. 213 E 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858

Tasty 8's in Raleigh

Tasty Eight offers a casual, pet-friendly atmosphere in the downtown core of Raleigh, NC. It serves gourmet hot dogs with all-North Carolina beef and artisan sausages. There are also vegan and vegetarian options, and the restaurant is open late on weekends until 3 am. During the week, customers can stop by during lunch or dinner, while weekend hours are extended until 3 am

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hot Dog# Eat# North Carolina

Comments / 19

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
7K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Blowing Rock, NC

Tweetsie Railroad Rolling Out New Rides for 2023

BLOWING ROCK (N.C.) -- The snowy mountains of North Carolina have not slowed down Tweetsie Railway. North Carolina's First Theme Park's opening day is April 8th. Construction crews are hard at work installing three new amusement rides.

Read full story

Niagara City Cruises Will Open Early This Year Due To Mild Weather

NEW YORK – Niagara City Cruises today announced that it's 2023 season would be a record year for the popular Niagara Falls boat trip, with the earliest opening date ever recorded.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Mr. Gatti's Pizza is Opening 3 New Locations in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - Mr. Gatti's Pizza is expanding its presence in Louisiana with three new locations. The first restaurant will open in the spring of 2024. It will offer its unique gaming experience and famous pizza to more pizza lovers and families. There are currently 8 of Mr. Gatti's locations in Louisiana.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

PrimoHoagies is Coming to Michigan

MICHIGAN - PrimoHoagies announces its entry into Michigan with an eight-store agreement. PrimoHoagies now has 85 stores under development, and another 125 are scheduled to open by 2023. The company has a record of $100 million in sales in 2023. This is more than twice the amount achieved by Nicholas Papanier Jr. in October 2019.

Read full story
4 comments
Martinsburg, WV

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

West Virginia - If you are looking for all-you-can-eat places in West Virginia, you have come to the right place! From the Rio de Grill in Charleston to the Super Buffet in Elkins, several great places to eat are worth a visit!

Read full story
2 comments
Monroe, WI

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN - If you're hungry for a meal with various foods, try an all-you-can-eat buffet. This type of dining experience is ideal for families and groups of friends. In Wisconsin, several local eateries offer a buffet. For example, the North Country Steak Buffet offers grilled steak, chicken, burgers, salads, and a dessert bar.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - If you are searching for a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are plenty of places to choose. Whether searching for something near Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head Island, chances are good that you'll find exactly what you're searching for.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Women of San Diego’s Award-winning Brewery

SAN DIEGO, CA - AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of a unique, limited-batch beer in honor of Women's History Month: Fearless IPA. Available on draft and 4-packs (16oz cans) featuring intricate artwork designed by local artist Mary Jhun on the label, Fearless IPA will be released Saturday, March 4th, at their tasting room on March 4th, 2019. A collaboration between their female employees and production team, this American IPA packs an impressive punch with Enigma, El Dorado LUPOMAX, and Citra hops.

Read full story
North Las Vegas, NV

First Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas Draws 2500-Plus People

On Saturday, March 11th, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrated the grand opening of their ninth location with a festival-style community event that featured music and family-friendly activities. Located at 1210 W. Craig Road, this is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for Pinkbox Doughnuts and the first in North Las Vegas.

Read full story
1 comments
Key West, FL

7 of Our Favorite Key West Bars

FLORIDA - Whether you are planning to visit Key West for a romantic getaway or to celebrate a special occasion, there are a few bars worth checking out. Here is a list of eight of the best bars in Key West.

Read full story

5 of Our Favorite Irish Bars in New Jersey

There are plenty of great Irish pubs in New Jersey. If you're looking for an authentic experience, check out the best of the best. You can find authentic Irish food and a great beer selection here and enjoy entertainment on select nights. If you're looking for a place to enjoy some great pub grub, you might consider visiting one of the state's best Irish pubs.

Read full story
1 comments

8 of Our Favorite Ghost Towns in America

UNITED STATES - Ghost towns are popular tourist attractions in the United States. They are usually small towns abandoned when the local industry moved away or died out. Ghost towns are often preserved as historical sites, and many have museums. Visiting ghost towns in America is a great way to experience the country's beauty. Each ghost town is unique and has a history that is worth studying. There are some great towns to visit in each state of the country.

Read full story
Texas State

How to Host a Texan BBQ Party

TEXAS - As the saying goes, ‘Everything is big in Texas.’ The Texan BBQ Party is no exception. You do not have to go to Texas. Stay where you are, and we offer you swashing ideas for a Texan BBQ Party.

Read full story
4 comments
Charleston, SC

5 of Our Favorite Barbecue Spots in South Carolina

South Carolina - If you're searching for the best BBQ spots in South Carolina, look no further. Not only will their brisket fall off the bone, but you can also find chicken, ribs, and wings to die for. Not forgetting periodic soups, vinegar slaw, and creamy lemon and peanut butter pie to top it off!

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Are you in search of the best pizza shops in Virginia? Look no further! Whether you're in the mood for a New York-style pie or something more casual, there are plenty of options in and around Norfolk and Alexandria. These restaurants make delicious pizzas with fresh ingredients. Check out Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria for something Italian.

Read full story
6 comments
Cumberland, MD

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 of Our Favorite Antique Shops in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a long history of manufacturing, and you can find some incredible antique stores here. You might find that special item you've been looking for or a piece of furniture you've always wanted. Whatever you find, you're sure to have fun! Lists below are some of our staff picks of The Best Antique Stores in PA.

Read full story
2 comments
Princeton, NJ

Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're looking for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Visiting Boston With Dogs

BOSTON - When traveling to Boston with Fido, the first thing you should do is to get your dog on a leash. Although a leash may not be necessary, having your dog on a leash and a carrier is a good idea in any large city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy