4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots

Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Unsplash

NORTH CAROLINA - This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!

JJ's Red Hots in Charlotte

With its retro-style counter serve and diverse toppings, JJ's Red Hots is an excellent choice for those craving a classic hot dog or sausage. This restaurant is a great option for any family outing in the University City neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. While hot dogs and sausages are the core of the menu, JJ's also offers a large variety of side dishes, including fresh fruit and homemade soup.

Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs in Rocky Point

If you're looking for the best hotdogs in Rocky Point, North Carolina, look no further than Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs. This local landmark has been in business for over 90 years and has become a popular destination for visitors and locals alike. The hotdogs are famous for their sweet relish and are sold nationwide. You can find Paul's Place Famous Hotdogs just 15 miles north of Wilmington.

Sup Dogs in Greenville

Casual joint serving up hot dogs, burgers & chicken sandwiches, plus frozen alcoholic drinks & beer. Founded in 2008 by Derek Oliverio, Sup Dogs Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind restaurant concept focused on bringing friends and families of all ages together and offering them extraordinary dining experiences. 213 E 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858

Tasty 8's in Raleigh

Tasty Eight offers a casual, pet-friendly atmosphere in the downtown core of Raleigh, NC. It serves gourmet hot dogs with all-North Carolina beef and artisan sausages. There are also vegan and vegetarian options, and the restaurant is open late on weekends until 3 am. During the week, customers can stop by during lunch or dinner, while weekend hours are extended until 3 am

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.