5 of Our Favorite Barbecue Spots in South Carolina

South Carolina - If you're searching for the best BBQ spots in South Carolina, look no further. Not only will their brisket fall off the bone, but you can also find chicken, ribs, and wings to die for. Not forgetting periodic soups, vinegar slaw, and creamy lemon and peanut butter pie to top it off!

Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway

Scott's Bar-B-Que is a beloved Hemingway barbecue joint that serves pit-roasted chicken and pork and boiled peanuts sides. Situated in an old house with rustic decor, it makes the ideal spot for date nights or family get-togethers. Established by Ella Scott in 1972, Scott's Bar-B-Que has grown into a thriving restaurant in which its current owner Rodney Scott took over the pitmaster role from his late mother.

Lewis Barbecue in Charleston

For a great barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina, look no further than Lewis Barbecue. Their food is delicious, and the service is fast and competitively priced. Plus, the staff is hospitable, and the decor is stunningly beautiful! Perfect for family meals at Lewis Barbecue; everything you need in a casual but welcoming atmosphere with a full bar, outdoor seating, barbecue grill, and pet-friendly policy (dogs allowed!)

Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, SC, in 2017 was born out of a friendship between Rodney Scott and Nick Pihakis and their mutual respect for the time and technique required to make a great barbecue. Rodney Scott's BBQ is one of Charleston's premier joints, serving slow-smoked chicken and ribs served counter-serve style. The menu also provides an array of sides and drinks, and the staff is friendly and helpful. The restaurant has become a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike.

Hite's Bar-B-Que in West Columbia

If you're searching for an excellent barbecue restaurant in West Columbia, South Carolina, Hite's Bar-B-Que is worth trying. Run by three generations of the same family, this takeout joint serves chicken, ribs, and whole hogs - though I had to pass on trying their slightly dry pork. The barbecue here is renowned for its two-hundred-mile hog ribs - order them by the pound or order sandwiches or plates with side dishes to go along with it. Some outdoor dining tables are available on the porch and by the pond. Call ahead to reserve a table if visiting on the weekend - space tends to fill quickly, so make reservations as soon as possible.

Bullies BBQ on Hilton Head Island

Bullies BBQ is a must-visit if you're craving some good grub in Hilton Head Island. This counter-service restaurant serves traditional southern BBQ made with lean pork slow-smoked over woods in various styles like sandwiches or dinner meals. Side dishes like Creamy Cole Slaw or Zesty 3 Bean Bake can also be ordered to go. Not only does the barbecue taste amazing here at Bullies, but there's a fantastic atmosphere, too; plus, there are various tchotchkes for sale along with Bullies' barbecue sauce! Plus, they offer daily specials and to-go picnics so that you can grab something quick while on your trip!

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.