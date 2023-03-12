Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia

Photo by Joshua Glass on Unsplash

VIRGINIA - Are you in search of the best pizza shops in Virginia? Look no further! Whether you're in the mood for a New York-style pie or something more casual, there are plenty of options in and around Norfolk and Alexandria. These restaurants make delicious pizzas with fresh ingredients. Check out Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria for something Italian.

Rocco's Pizza in Leesburg

Rocco's Pizza is a no-frills Pizzeria that serves up thin-crust pies from New York State and Italian bites. If you order or pick up from their delivery service, rest assured, knowing you'll get precisely what you want at an affordable price. Local food critics rave about Rocco's delicious pizza - from Nutella to 28-inch monster specials - plus plenty of cheese for everyone's enjoyment. You won't be disappointed with Rocco's offerings - they are genuinely are one of Virginia's best!

Anna's Brick Oven in Williamsburg

Anna's Brick Oven is an Italian restaurant known for its brick-oven pies, specialty toppings, and other Italian favorites. The casual dining atmosphere makes Anna's Brick Oven ideal for family outings; it's easily accessible, has friendly staff members, and provides excellent value for money with lovely decor and atmosphere. Furthermore, large groups are welcome here too!

Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk

Regino's is one of Norfolk's premier restaurants for the classic pizza and Italian comfort food. This unassuming joint also serves hearty pasta dishes. It makes an excellent stop for an easy family meal that uses quality ingredients presented with flair. Regino's has excellent reviews and ratings. Although prices may be higher here, don't worry: You won't be disappointed, and the food is well worth every penny spent!

Osteria Marzano in Alexandria

Osteria Marzano is an Italian restaurant serving modern Italian cuisine and some of the best pizzas. Their menu also boasts fresh fish, premium steaks, pasta, and gluten-free options. Additionally, it has ample parking and a dog-friendly policy; it was recently rated "Neighborhood Favorite" in 15 neighborhoods! Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Fire Works Wood Fired Pizza in Arlington

Fire Works Wood Fired Pizza in Arlington, VA, serves some of the region's best wood-fired pizza. This Americana-style pizzeria features excellent outdoor seating and a large selection of beers on tap; its wood-oven pies have become a hit with locals and visitors alike. While their wood-fired pizza may be the main draw here at Fire Works, their menu offers so much more - they also have an extensive beer and wine list. Perfect for families with children as, Fire Works also provides free Wi-Fi service while being great for groups looking for somewhere special!

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.