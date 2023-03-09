5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

Photo by Dan Rooney on Unsplash

When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie.

Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland

If you are looking for a hot dog place in Cumberland, Maryland, you've found it at Curtis' Coney Island Famous Wieners. The famous hot dog joint has been serving hot dogs and burgers since 1918. The restaurant's vibe is classic and simple, and the hot dogs and burgers are delicious and affordable. The famous hot dogs are topped with the sauce that makes Coney Island famous. This downtown Cumberland, Maryland staple has many drink options, including classic vanilla soda and cherry Coke. 35 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Pip’s Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis

If you're looking for a fun and delicious place to grab a dog, then Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis might be the place for you. This casual dining establishment is a must-stop if you're in the area. Choose from the traditional beef dog, the Coney Island Dog, the turkey dog, the veggie dog, and even a classic Chicago dog. Don't forget to order a lemonade, too. You can't go wrong with Pip's Dock Street Dogs! 118 Dock St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Ann’s Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie

The iconic footlong hot dog and milkshakes at Ann's Dari-Crème have been a fixture of the town for more than 70 years. The restaurant is a beloved landmark on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. The food is served in a charming atmosphere. The staff is creative, and the prices are affordable. In addition to tasty and affordable food, the atmosphere is delightful. Google users give Ann's Dari-Crème a 4.6 rating. If you're in the Glen Burnie area, try this local restaurant. 7918 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Stuggy’s Baltimore

If you're looking for a new hot dog spot in Baltimore, Clever Gourmet Hot Dogs might be for you. These specialty wieners are made with carefully sourced ingredients. They also serve soda floats and are located in a relaxed establishment. While you're eating, be sure to check out Clever Gourmet's soda floats. It's a must-try! While the original Stuggy's is known for its classic frankfurters, the new location focus on a diverse menu. In addition to hot dogs, Stuggy's will feature everything but the kitchen sink, including specialty fries and fried Oreos. 1928 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Shake Shack in Baltimore

The chain first opened as a hot dog cart in New York City, but it soon expanded beyond the Big Apple, opening locations across the country, including in Baltimore. Shake Shack's food is known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers. Other menu items include chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, and fresh-made frozen custard. And the burgers and fries are served with beer and crisp, crinkle-cut fries. 400 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.