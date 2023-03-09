5 of Our Favorite Antique Shops in Pennsylvania

Photo by Aly Ko on Unsplash

Pennsylvania has a long history of manufacturing, and you can find some incredible antique stores here. You might find that special item you've been looking for or a piece of furniture you've always wanted. Whatever you find, you're sure to have fun! Lists below are some of our staff picks of The Best Antique Stores in PA.

Merchants Square Mall in Allentown

If you're planning a weekend trip to the Lehigh Valley, you might want to stop by the Merchants Square Mall in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This large shopping center is a great place to visit for various shopping needs. It has a variety of different stores and plenty of parking. In addition, the mall often hosts events. This shopping center features over 100,000 square feet of antique and specialty shops. It also has a restaurant, auction house, and special events showroom. It's located about one mile from I-78, at the Lehigh St. exit. This center also hosts many different types of shows.

Eons Fashion Antique in Pittsburgh

When shopping for vintage clothing in Pittsburgh, you might not know where to start. Eons Fashion Antique is a hidden gem that sells vintage clothing from the late 19th century through the 1980s. It's tucked away among galleries, restaurants, and salons, so it's easy to miss. In addition to selling vintage clothes, Eons Fashion Antique is a green business focusing on sustainable practices and preserving the planet. All items in the store are handpicked by the owner, who ensures the quality and safety of the vintage clothing. The shop also helps costume designers work on various films and television shows.

Adamstown Antique Mall in Adamstown

The Adamstown Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is home to dozens of stores and thousands of dealers. This small historic town is known as the Antiques Capital of the United States. Most of the shops are located along a seven-mile stretch of highway. The town is also home to numerous small antique markets, antique showcases, and restaurants. Visitors can spend days shopping in this small town.

The Adamstown Antique Mall is located in northeast Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 286. It's also just eight miles north of Ephrata. It's open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.min Columbia, Pennsylvania, .

Burning Bridge Antiques Market in Columbia

Located in a 24,000-square-foot building, the Burning Bridge Antiques Market offers various collectibles. It is open seven days a week and offers free parking. It also features knowledgeable sales associates who can help you find the perfect treasure. For more information, call or stop by the Burning Bridge Antiques Market. The Burning Bridge Antiques Market is located in Columbia, Pennsylvania, and boasts over 200 vendors. The market will continue to operate under the direction of its manager Cindi Coleman.

Olde Good Things in Scranton

Olde Good Things is a unique store in Scranton, Pennsylvania, specializing in architectural salvage. Its selection includes items from the historic Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City. The majority of the items are salvaged from old factories or building parts. Many of them are restored to their former glory in the store's Scranton, Pennsylvania warehouse. The store offers an eclectic assortment of vintage and modern items. You can find a solid-bronze room divider, the 1920s traveling trunk wardrobe, a 19th-century wooden cabinet from a textile mill in New England, and many doorknobs and antique items. The price of these items reflects the quality and workmanship. If you're looking for a particularly beautiful piece, you may need to save up for a while. The merchandise is amazing, and the staff is always ready to help.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.