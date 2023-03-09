Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey

Photo by chrissie kremer on Unsplash

NEW JERSEY - If you're looking for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.

Then and Now Classics in Hawthorne

Then and Now Classic is an interesting place for anyone who loves collectibles. The store has floor-to-ceiling displays of old items. However, the store is disorganized and requires much time to peruse. Luckily, there's plenty of parking in the back of the store. Located behind the Hawthorne fire station, it's easy to find.

Nearly New in Princeton

Nearly New thrift shops in Princeton, NJ, are a great place to find unique items at great prices. You can find various items from clothing to home goods to furniture. These stores also accept consignments. For hours and location information, visit Nearly New's website. Nearly New Shop is a locally owned and operated store selling new and used items at affordable prices. It is a favorite of Shop Princeton. The knowledgeable staff can analyze your running gait to find the perfect sneaker. The store also has a modern kids' lifestyle line and a large selection of young men's and women's apparel.

Cottontails Children's Consignment in Tinton Falls

Cottontails Children's Consignment is a great place to find gently used clothes for your kids. Clothing in sizes from newborn to size 16 is accepted, along with toys, household items, furniture, and sports equipment. The consignment stores also accept jewelry, books, and DVDs for children. They also accept in-season clothing. To consign your clothing, simply bring it to the consignor drop-off door at the back of the building. When selling your used clothing, remember that the condition of the items is important. The clothing must be in good condition, current, and in season. Non-clothing items are also accepted. Contact the store's social media page to donate a specific item to learn about their acceptance policies. In addition, you can donate musical instruments, bicycles, and other items.

Twice Is Nice Kid's Consignments in East Hanover

Twice Is Nice is a consignment shop in East Hanover, NJ. The store offers a variety of clothing and other items for children. You can drop off clothing, toys, and more during their drop-off hours. Besides clothing, Twice Is Nice also accepts children's accessories, books, toys, sporting equipment, and furniture. You can consign in-season and current clothing, such as summer and fall fashions. You can bring your items to the consignor drop-off door at the back of the store.

The Arc Makes Cents in Ventnor City

The Arc Makes Cents Thrift Store in Ventnor City, NJ, is great for finding unique and affordable items. It is located at 6409 Ventnor Ave. You can find more information about the hours and location of the store by clicking on the map below. The Arc Ventnor Shop is a nonprofit thrift store that accepts donations and purchases for a good cause. All proceeds benefit programs run by the organization. It has been operating since 1996. Its mission is to provide a better life for people with disabilities and their families.

