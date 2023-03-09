Visiting Boston With Dogs

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash

BOSTON - When traveling to Boston with Fido, the first thing you should do is to get your dog on a leash. Although a leash may not be necessary, having your dog on a leash and a carrier is a good idea in any large city.

Boston is a beautiful place for dogs; if you like visiting historical sites, you're in the right place. You can explore many historical areas with your dog, such as the Freedom Trail or the Old South End. You and your dog can walk along the Freedom Trail if you aren't a history buff. You'll find plenty of time to stop and get water or other snacks along the 2.5-mile route.

Whether walking or biking, Boston is fun to explore with your dog. The Charles River has many beaches, and the Night Shift Owl's Nest Esplanade overlooks it. Many of these places allow dogs to be unleashed. But where should you go!

Beacon Hill, one of Boston's most charming neighborhoods, is known for its beautiful architecture and cobblestone streets. Some shops and cafes even allow you to take your dog with you if you're looking for collectibles and unique gifts. Beacon Hill is a great place to take photos.

Their are plenty of places and trails to take your dog to Boston. The Freedom Trail will take you through the heart and soul of Boston; it's the perfect place to bring your dog and make k9 friends. It's also a wonderful way to spend an afternoon while the sun sets behind you.

Another great place to walk your dog is the South End of Boston. You can find dog-friendly shops in the South End. There are many dog parks and restaurants around the area. You can take your dog to the SoWa Open Market if you are looking for somewhere to shop and eat.

Also, check out the RUFF North End Dog Park, the city's oldest park and one of the best places to let your dog run. There are also two off-leash areas.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.