Take a Day Trip to Mystic Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut - New Yorkers often dream of day trips to nearby destinations for a relaxing weekend. Fortunately, Mystic is only one minute away by car and just 7 minutes on foot from downtown's train station.

Mystic, Connecticut, offers a wealth of attractions for visitors to enjoy. No matter when you visit - winter or summer - there will surely be something exciting around every corner! From historic lighthouses to free activities, this New England town never fails to keep visitors occupied throughout their day.

Here is a list of things to do and see in Mystic. If you're traveling with children, ensure they bring a picnic basket! The Collections Research Center is an ideal attraction for families and couples; it boasts over two million artifacts from around the globe.

Mystic Seaport is the perfect day trip destination. Situated on 19 acres, the waterfront park features four National Historic Landmark vessels and original New England buildings from its maritime museum - America's largest maritime museum! Recreated 19th-century seafaring villages can also be visited at Mystic Pizza - famously featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza! For foodies on a budget, don't miss out on seeing Mystic Pizza - the star of its own movie!

For thrill-seekers, Mystic River kayaking trails offer many places to put in and dip in the Mystic River. And if biking is your thing, Mystic Bike Rentals have everything you need - they even deliver them right to your door with all your equipment! With bike rental from this company, you'll have all the tools necessary for exploring the town.

Mystic Seaport is an ideal day trip for the entire family, offering boat tours and summer camps to kids. Notable landmark vessels such as the USS Constitution make a must-see when visiting Mystic; there's plenty else to see and do here, too; spend your day enjoying all this charming town offers with family or friends!

The Mystic Drawbridge is a must-see attraction in Mystic's historic Old Town area. The Mystic Seaport Maritime Museum also houses one of America's largest collections of historic ships at National Historic Landmark locations: Mystic Shipyard, Harbor, and Village. While on your way there, don't forget to stop off at Route 27 shops for some retail therapy!

Mystic boasts an array of eateries, from fast-casual to fine dining. But the main draw is the Mystic River Bascule Bridge - a picturesque swing bridge with rotating lifts every 40-60 minutes for boat traffic. Though there are other excellent restaurants around town, Main Street serves the only full meal options and makes for ideal family-friendly fun.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.