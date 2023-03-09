The Coffee Pot House in Bedford Pennsylvania

Photo by PhillyBite Magazine

BEDFORD, PA - The Coffee Pot is a roadside attraction near Bedford, Pennsylvania, that has been restored. Built in 1927, the 18-foot-tall building is a tourist destination and gift shop with historical artifacts inside.

What is The Coffee Pot in Bedford, Pennsylvania?

Albert Koontz was the original owner of this coffee shop which stood next to his automobile service station and truck rental business. From 1937 until 1937, it served as a restaurant.

In the late 1980s, The Coffee Pot was in disrepair. Samuel Lashley and his sons purchased it for land, converted the restaurant into a bar, and added a motel at the rear. At that time, however, the building was in a precarious state when sold by Samuel Lashley to developers.

In the early 1990s, The Coffee Pot fell into disrepair and was left vacant for two decades. Finally, in 2003, however, The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor purchased it from Lashleys and restored its structure; today, The Coffee Pot serves as a welcome stop for travelers along the old Lincoln Highway.

The Coffee Pot was painted with its original silver and red paint, featuring "The Coffee Pot" written on its side. This unique building is a tourist attraction during fairground events and Fall Foliage Festival in October.

The Coffee Pot has been beautifully restored, now serving as a gift shop and museum, making it an attractive tourist attraction.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.