Our 8 Favorite Resorts in Texas

Photo by Karl Paul Baldacchino on Unsplash

TEXAS - If you want to stay in Texas, there are many great resorts. The most famous ones include the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, the Gage Hotel in Marathon, the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, and the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. You will also find great resorts in Houston and the Commodore Perry Estate Auberge Resorts Collection.

Best Resorts in Texas for a Rejuvenating Getaway

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa in Houston

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.

Gage Hotel in Marathon

The Gage Hotel is a historic hotel located in Marathon, Texas. This beautiful resort offers an ideal location for a romantic getaway. Before exploring the Big Bend National Park, it is a great place to stay. The Gage Hotel opened in 1927. It was initially used as a railroad hotel. Later, it was renovated and expanded. One of the most notable features of the Gage Hotel is its spa. You can enjoy a relaxing massage or eucalyptus sauna. Guests can also take advantage of a fitness center. Another feature of the Gage Hotel is the outdoor swimming pool. The hotel has a full-service spa that offers facials and massages.

Commodore Perry Estate Auberge Resorts Collection

Commodore Perry Estate, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, offers a charming country home experience with a modern twist. The 10-acre property is situated on Red River Street in Austin. It's a short drive to downtown and close to the 121-year-old Hancock Golf Course. Guests will enjoy various luxurious amenities such as a private heated pool, garden, and terrace. Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Located on 10 acres of lush gardens and lawns, the Commodore Perry Estate is a 5-star resort with 54 rooms and suites. Some suites have Juliet balconies, while others boast vintage heirloom decor. Throughout the property, guests will be surrounded by a landscape of pristine English gardens and humungous oak trees.

The Woodlands Resort in Woodlands

The Woodlands Resort is a luxury hotel with an array of on-site activities for guests. Located north of Houston, the resort features a wide variety of amenities. With its proximity to big-city attractions, this property offers a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's also an excellent choice for families looking to spend time together. Guests have access to two championship golf courses, and the resort boasts a spa with several nail treatments, saunas, and massages. In addition, there's a state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can enjoy complimentary transportation to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Additionally, several outdoor activities include water volleyball, kayaking, and tennis.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin

The Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is a luxury hotel in Austin, Texas, offering many amenities and services. This resort is a 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, and the property is surrounded by Texas Hill Country scenery. With four championship golf courses, an outdoor pool, a full-service spa, and various activities for the entire family, the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, is the perfect spot to enjoy a weekend or a week of relaxation. The hotel also features an in-house restaurant and a trendy bar. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's outdoor picnic and BBQ areas or linger in the spa's sauna and steam room.

La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa is a premier luxury resort in the Texas Hill Country. The resort offers mesmerizing views of the scenic landscape. It is close to downtown San Antonio but far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city to provide a secluded escape. With four swimming pools and a spa, guests can take a break from the rigors of daily life and relax in the comfort of their suites or cabanas. The resort's location is perfect for a family or romantic getaway. Guests can enjoy the amenities of the Hill Country, including two golf courses. The resort's fitness center features a variety of cardio equipment and dedicated weight training areas. There is also a full-service, state-of-the-art spa that provides relaxing treatments.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio

A luxurious resort in San Antonio, Texas, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa offers guests a relaxing and comfortable stay. The property is located in the scenic hills of the Texas Hill Country, twenty minutes from downtown San Antonio. It is also near many attractions, such as the historic Alamo. The rooms of this resort are spacious and feature an upscale touch. They are decorated with rustic wood furnishings and home-like decor. The resort and spa offers guests a wide variety of recreational activities. It is near several golf courses, a water park, and amusement parks. In addition to these amenities, the property has several restaurants and a spa.

Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, is an excellent destination for travelers looking for a place to stay. This resort offers many amenities and features, including indoor and outdoor pools, water parks, and nightclubs. In addition, guests can find unique entertainment and events. The resort also boasts a European-style spa with several treatment options, including facials, manicures, pedicures, and more. It also has a fitness center and jogging trails.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.