Our 8 Favorite Resorts in Texas

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5PfJ_0lAnb9SE00
Photo byKarl Paul BaldacchinoonUnsplash

TEXAS - If you want to stay in Texas, there are many great resorts. The most famous ones include the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, the Gage Hotel in Marathon, the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, and the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. You will also find great resorts in Houston and the Commodore Perry Estate Auberge Resorts Collection.

Best Resorts in Texas for a Rejuvenating Getaway

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa in Houston

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.

Gage Hotel in Marathon

The Gage Hotel is a historic hotel located in Marathon, Texas. This beautiful resort offers an ideal location for a romantic getaway. Before exploring the Big Bend National Park, it is a great place to stay. The Gage Hotel opened in 1927. It was initially used as a railroad hotel. Later, it was renovated and expanded. One of the most notable features of the Gage Hotel is its spa. You can enjoy a relaxing massage or eucalyptus sauna. Guests can also take advantage of a fitness center. Another feature of the Gage Hotel is the outdoor swimming pool. The hotel has a full-service spa that offers facials and massages.

Commodore Perry Estate Auberge Resorts Collection

Commodore Perry Estate, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, offers a charming country home experience with a modern twist. The 10-acre property is situated on Red River Street in Austin. It's a short drive to downtown and close to the 121-year-old Hancock Golf Course. Guests will enjoy various luxurious amenities such as a private heated pool, garden, and terrace. Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Located on 10 acres of lush gardens and lawns, the Commodore Perry Estate is a 5-star resort with 54 rooms and suites. Some suites have Juliet balconies, while others boast vintage heirloom decor. Throughout the property, guests will be surrounded by a landscape of pristine English gardens and humungous oak trees.

The Woodlands Resort in Woodlands

The Woodlands Resort is a luxury hotel with an array of on-site activities for guests. Located north of Houston, the resort features a wide variety of amenities. With its proximity to big-city attractions, this property offers a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's also an excellent choice for families looking to spend time together. Guests have access to two championship golf courses, and the resort boasts a spa with several nail treatments, saunas, and massages. In addition, there's a state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can enjoy complimentary transportation to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Additionally, several outdoor activities include water volleyball, kayaking, and tennis.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin

The Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is a luxury hotel in Austin, Texas, offering many amenities and services. This resort is a 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, and the property is surrounded by Texas Hill Country scenery. With four championship golf courses, an outdoor pool, a full-service spa, and various activities for the entire family, the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, is the perfect spot to enjoy a weekend or a week of relaxation. The hotel also features an in-house restaurant and a trendy bar. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's outdoor picnic and BBQ areas or linger in the spa's sauna and steam room.

La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa is a premier luxury resort in the Texas Hill Country. The resort offers mesmerizing views of the scenic landscape. It is close to downtown San Antonio but far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city to provide a secluded escape. With four swimming pools and a spa, guests can take a break from the rigors of daily life and relax in the comfort of their suites or cabanas. The resort's location is perfect for a family or romantic getaway. Guests can enjoy the amenities of the Hill Country, including two golf courses. The resort's fitness center features a variety of cardio equipment and dedicated weight training areas. There is also a full-service, state-of-the-art spa that provides relaxing treatments.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio

A luxurious resort in San Antonio, Texas, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa offers guests a relaxing and comfortable stay. The property is located in the scenic hills of the Texas Hill Country, twenty minutes from downtown San Antonio. It is also near many attractions, such as the historic Alamo. The rooms of this resort are spacious and feature an upscale touch. They are decorated with rustic wood furnishings and home-like decor. The resort and spa offers guests a wide variety of recreational activities. It is near several golf courses, a water park, and amusement parks. In addition to these amenities, the property has several restaurants and a spa.

Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, is an excellent destination for travelers looking for a place to stay. This resort offers many amenities and features, including indoor and outdoor pools, water parks, and nightclubs. In addition, guests can find unique entertainment and events. The resort also boasts a European-style spa with several treatment options, including facials, manicures, pedicures, and more. It also has a fitness center and jogging trails.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
6K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Cumberland, MD

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 of Our Favorite Antique Shops in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a long history of manufacturing, and you can find some incredible antique stores here. You might find that special item you've been looking for or a piece of furniture you've always wanted. Whatever you find, you're sure to have fun! Lists below are some of our staff picks of The Best Antique Stores in PA.

Read full story
2 comments
Princeton, NJ

Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're looking for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Visiting Boston With Dogs

BOSTON - When traveling to Boston with Fido, the first thing you should do is to get your dog on a leash. Although a leash may not be necessary, having your dog on a leash and a carrier is a good idea in any large city.

Read full story

Take a Day Trip to Mystic Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut - New Yorkers often dream of day trips to nearby destinations for a relaxing weekend. Fortunately, Mystic is only one minute away by car and just 7 minutes on foot from downtown's train station.

Read full story
Bedford, PA

The Coffee Pot House in Bedford Pennsylvania

BEDFORD, PA - The Coffee Pot is a roadside attraction near Bedford, Pennsylvania, that has been restored. Built in 1927, the 18-foot-tall building is a tourist destination and gift shop with historical artifacts inside.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Indiana

INDIANA - If you're a fan of buffets, there are plenty of great options to choose from. But not all buffets are created equal. For some, the best buffets are those that are both delicious and healthy. So if you're looking for a place that serves fresh salads and hot dishes, check out these buffets in Indiana.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Alabama

ALABAMA - Alabama is best known for its college football and barbecue. Still, the state boasts an incredibly vibrant food culture as well. From Southern soul food to Vietnamese pho, Alabama offers an array of mouthwatering dishes sure to please even the most discriminating palates. So whether you're a native or just visiting for the first time, take time out of your schedule to check out these eight restaurants in Alabama!

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Exploring the Pike Place Market in Seattle

Seattle, WA -Seattle's century-old market is a bustling mix of produce stands, artisanal shops, crafts markets, and street food vendors. It attracts over 10 million visitors annually to this vibrant space, where people come to buy fresh seafood, browse floral arrangements, or view the Elliott Bay waterfront. Pike Place Market is one of Seattle's most beloved attractions and may seem dauntingly large for first-timers. But there are ways to make navigating and enjoying this iconic attraction easier.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas State

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Kansas

KANSAS - Whether you're from Kansas or just visiting, there are dozens of restaurants. Many of Kansas's finest restaurants specialize in barbeque, but many more establishments offer other cuisines. So, if you've been looking for new restaurants, here is your guide to the best places!

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Things to Consider Before Moving to Texas

TEXAS - Before Relocating to Texas, you should consider a few things. Texas offers a lot to those searching for a new place to live. As one of America's fastest-growing states, it appeals to job seekers and entrepreneurs with its low cost of living, beautiful weather, and the promising job market. No wonder many people are moving here: Texas truly has it all!

Read full story
36 comments
Austin, TX

8 of Our Favorite Barbecue Spots in Austin, TX

TEXAS - You might want to try the best Barbeque in town during your visit to Austin, Texas. Texas is where barbecue is a way of life, and the Austin area has become a nationally recognized smoked meat cuisine center. Several restaurants have received James Beard Award nominations and won them! Here are some of our top picks for barbecue in Austin:

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI - When searching for the ideal restaurant in Cincinnati to enjoy a romantic date or celebrate an important milestone, here are some of the finest dining establishments around.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Is Becoming a Craft Beer City

Brew enthusiasts and beer connoisseurs may have noticed that Philadelphia is rapidly becoming known as a "Craft Beer City." This is due to various factors combining harmoniously to create an exciting local craft beer scene.

Read full story

Why The RV Lifestyle is Experiencing a Resurgence

Americans of all ages and economic levels are taking advantage of the chance to downsize their living expenses with an RV. Many are finding greater peace of mind by trading in their mortgage, property taxes, and utility bills associated with owning a home for a more flexible lifestyle where they can pick up and go whenever desired.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Does Whiskey Taste Better With Age?

Once bottled. The process of aging whiskey in barrels, known as "maturing," is known as "aging." However, the taste no longer improves with age. Whiskey can also taste different depending on the wood used to age it. Certain kinds of wood can drastically change or alter a whisky's final flavor profile, particularly for single malts and blends.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Our 8 Favorite Dive Bars Texas

TEXAS - Do you want a dive bar with a jukebox and cheap drinks? Or just somewhere to have fun with your friends? Texas's top dive bars will meet your needs. Continue reading to find your favorite spot!

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Our 5 Favorite Florida Islands to Visit

FLORIDA - Certain islands in Florida should not be missed. Sanibel, Marco, Anna Maria, and Key West are just a few of these must-visits. Read on to discover more about these incredible destinations and their incredible offerings.

Read full story
2 comments
Graniteville, SC

Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are many places in South Carolina where you can find secondhand clothing and other items. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy