Brew enthusiasts and beer connoisseurs may have noticed that Philadelphia is rapidly becoming known as a "Craft Beer City." This is due to various factors combining harmoniously to create an exciting local craft beer scene.

Some of Pennsylvania's beer culture is driven by an active local bar scene, numerous small independent breweries, and easy distributor access. Together these factors have created a high demand for craft beers - which explains why they lead the nation in draft beer consumption.

Changes in distribution also allowed small and independent breweries to distribute their beers into Philadelphia's local bars, bottle shops, and beer stores - an essential step for globalizing your product. As a brewer, getting your product out there can be costly; having access to distribution is essential for getting it consumed by consumers.

Local beer drinkers saw an opportunity to capitalize on the microbrewery trend and took advantage of it, creating what has come to be known as the "craft brewery renaissance." This movement took off in the 1990s and has never looked back since.

Pennsylvania has a long and proud tradition in beer production, but its brewery industry is relatively young. Only ten years have passed since Pennsylvania allowed home brewers to acquire their own licenses.

Due to this boom in craft beer popularity, several new breweries have opened in Toronto - some still growing, and some have already closed their doors. As these small operations build their reputations and gain consumer recognition, more of these operations can be expected to pop up around Toronto.

Philadelphia offers an array of places to enjoy great beer, from high-end bars to casual taverns. Some have been around for decades while others recently opened up shop - but many are now established mainstays on the city's drinking scene.

Standard Tap was one of the first establishments in Philadelphia to serve locally-crafted beers. Established in 1999 and located in Northern Liberties, it continues to uphold its original mission: providing customers with a selection of beers within 200 miles of Philadelphia.

At Tap House, you'll find an ever-changing menu of beers worldwide - including IPAs and saisons. You may even come across some unusual treats as a dark malty winter lager aged for years in bourbon barrels or Belgian-style IPA brewed with goat brains!

Yards is a beloved Philadelphia institution that recently expanded its brewery and taproom operations to Northern Liberties. Inspired by recipes from our founding fathers' colonial days, the brewery offers an impressive range of beers on draft, including its popular Philadelphia Pale Ale and historically accurate Ales of the Revolution series.

