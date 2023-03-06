Our 5 Favorite Florida Islands to Visit

Photo by Igor Oliyarnik on Unsplash

FLORIDA - Certain islands in Florida should not be missed. Sanibel, Marco, Anna Maria, and Key West are just a few of these must-visits. Read on to discover more about these incredible destinations and their incredible offerings.

Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a must-visit for beachgoers. Its shorelines are stunning, its mangrove forests dense, and it's home to various animals such as dolphins, alligators, sea turtles, and roseate spoonbills. Furthermore, this island is known as the shelling capital of the world; visitors can find hundreds of shells washed up on its shores daily.

Marco Island

Marco Island, Florida, is a vacation haven with plenty of activities for visitors. With nearly 1000 restaurants across both islands and nearby Naples, visitors can find everything from casual waterfront dining to fine dining at Snook Inn on Marco Island or Sale e Pepe at Beach Ocean Resort. Popular restaurants include both! Whether you're on a family getaway or looking for an intimate dinner for two, Marco Island offers something unique.

On Marco Island, explore the lagoon with its soft bottom and stingrays. Tigertail Beach is another popular spot with various activities like shelling or beachcombing; plus, there's a snack bar and basic amenities. Furthermore, Marco Island boasts the Marco Island Historical Museum on Heathwood Drive.

Key West

While in Key West, be sure to visit the local museum. Here you'll find exhibits on pirates, shipwrecks, and slave trading and a conservation center where archaeologists research artifacts recovered from Key West waters. Best of all? Admission is free every day of the week, with guided tours available too!

Experience Key West from above with plenty of water activities! Take a catamaran ride to see dolphins or humpback whales up close; snorkel or scuba dive to explore what lies beneath. With crystal-clear waters, you may spot bird species nestling within its borders.

Anna Maria Island

Anna Maria Island is ideal for kayakers who want to get out on the water and take in the scenery. Several great kayaking spots exist, such as mangrove tunnels and Tampa Bay; you can also explore nearby nature preserves. A guided tour can help navigate these waters if you are new at this - they provide information about the island and local area while showing a leisurely route. Kayak rental companies typically offer maps showing different ways you can take; alternatively, apps such as Strava can help you find your ideal route!

Cycling is an ideal way to explore Anna Maria Island. The small island is perfectly equipped for cycling, with designated lanes and sidewalks. You can even rent bicycles and take them on your adventures around the island!

Santa Rosa Island

Santa Rosa Island is the place to go if you're searching for some of Florida's finest beaches. With its breathtaking natural environment and iconic Futuro house, this beach will take your breath away. To gain more insight into the island's nature and history, walk along Footprints in the Sand Eco Trail, which gives visitors an up-close glimpse of its surrounding ecosystem.

Santa Rosa Island boasts fifty miles of stunning beach, not counting the seashore of the Santa Rosa Sound! Walking along this expanse is genuinely awe-inspiring. There are numbered parking lots along the island, so you can quickly locate your spot.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.