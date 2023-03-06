5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash

MARYLAND - There are several excellent seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. If you are a seafood fan, you can't go wrong with any of these places. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.

Woody's Crab House in North East

Woody's Crab House in North Eastern Maryland serves local steamed crabs and delicious crab cakes. The restaurant is comfortable and spacious, with tables covered with brown paper. Crab cakes are served on homemade biscuits. Crab cakes are a must for this popular eatery. Woody's also serves other Maryland specialties like shrimp cocktails. The restaurant maintains Eastern Shore living traditions, making its food delicious and fresh. Woody's Crab House in North East Maryland has been featured in several national publications and has won many awards for its seafood restaurant and "best of" crab cakes. 29 S Main St, North East, MD 21901

Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis

Cantler's Riverside Inn is a charming and historic place in Annapolis, Maryland. The old-school inn is a great place to escape it all and enjoy a quiet night out. This riverfront crab house & deck highlights seafood specialties from Maryland. Its old-fashioned atmosphere and welcoming staff make this the ideal place for a romantic dinner for two. Enjoy Maryland blue crabs and seafood chowder, or try the pan-fried soft shell crab. 458 Forest Beach Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409

Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore

Visit Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore for a fun dinner on the waterfront. It has been serving Maryland's freshest seafood since 1964. Local crab lovers will appreciate the restaurant's tiki-bar atmosphere and classic seafood experience. This is the perfect place to spend a romantic date with your sweetheart. If you're looking for a special occasion or just want to celebrate a special occasion with a loved one, head to the Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore for a fantastic meal. Plus, they have a Tiki Bar. 2780 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore, MD 21224

Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg

This classic fish house turns out sandwiches & platters (with an on-site market for crabs to go). This fish house opened in 1971 and offered sandwiches, platters, and fresh crab. The crabs are also sold on-site. Captain Dan's will satisfy your craving whether you prefer fresh or fried. This local favorite serves up a variety of seafood dishes. 2021 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Island View Waterfront Café in Essex

The casual restaurant serves up a seafood-heavy menu while overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. The friendly staff and beautiful views will leave you wanting more. If you're looking for a casual meal in Essex, Maryland, Island View Waterfront Café is for you. This eatery is located in the heart of Essex, Maryland. It's not too far from the city center, making it the perfect place to dine before or after the beach. The menu at Island View Waterfront Cafe features an array of delicious seafood. The cafe also offers various salads, soups, and sandwiches. You'll love the food here. It's also a great place to hold a party or a casual get-together. 2542 Island View Rd, Essex, MD 21221

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.