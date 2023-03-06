The Origins of The Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

Photo by Syed F Hashemi on Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Few sandwiches are as beloved and beloved as Philadelphia Cheesesteaks. Whether you're searching for the classic cheesesteak hoagie filled with Cheez Whiz cheese or something a little more gourmet with sharp cheddar, there are plenty of options to choose from throughout the city of Brotherly Love.

The Evolution of Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

The cheesesteak, affectionately known as a "Philly Steak," is an iconic American sandwich created in 1930 in South Philadelphia and is now widely popular throughout America. It was invented by brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri while operating their hot dog stand there.

A passing taxi driver ordered one for himself, and it quickly spread like wildfire. Now, visitors to the Philadelphia region and beyond enjoy this delectable sandwich just as much as residents do.

Over the years, Philadelphia has seen several cheesesteak shops open, each offering its unique take on this classic sandwich. Some add fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms, while others prefer traditional flavors like steak.

Jim's, which began as a West Philadelphia house in 1939, now has locations throughout the region. Bill Proetto acquired the original location in 1966 and opened another on South Street two decades later.

Shank's is another great option, located a block from the Liberty Bell. They accept walk-up customers and deliver via DoorDash.

Geno's, located on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, opened its doors in 1966 and quickly gained a competitive edge against Pat's King of Steaks across the street. This longstanding rivalry has endured for decades and earned both establishments an enthusiastic following among residents and tourists.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.