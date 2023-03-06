Our Five Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash

Connecticut - When you go on vacation in Connecticut, there are many excellent seafood restaurants. There are many restaurants in Connecticut. You can dine outdoors or indoors. Many restaurants also offer seasonal hours. Choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and prices for the best seafood selection in Connecticut.

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven

Shell ‘n’ Bones is a New Haven seafood bar and grill. The perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner with your partner. This is a great place to catch up with family and friends. You will be back for more because of the friendly service and delicious seafood. The restaurant is situated at New Haven's historic City Point, Connecticut. It offers stunning views of the harbor. It uses local, sustainable ingredients and creative twists on classic dishes. There is also a wide selection of wines and creative cocktails. The menu has something for everyone, whether you are a seafood or meat lover. Shell & Bones will make you feel full and satisfied.

The Whelk of Westport

Two restaurants are in the Saugatuck River Valley: The Whelk at Westport and Kawa Ni in Saugatuck. His restaurants have received many accolades, including the "Best New Restaurant" award from Connecticut Magazine and the NY Times' "Best Seafood" award. Taibe believes in sharing and encourages family-style dining at The Whelk. A local oyster farm has been a partner of the Chef, and he has established a kitchen-sharing program that will increase wages for those who work in his kitchen.

Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale, Westbrook

Shoreline Seafood Mainstay Lenny & Joe’s offers a wide variety of delicious seafood, including fried fish, lobster rolls, and more. This outdoor restaurant overlooks the water and has a large deck. Locals love it for the freshest seafood. It is known for only using the best seafood and high-quality ingredients. The restaurant offers a wide selection of tap beers and delicious food. 86 Boston Post Rd, Westbrook, CT 06498

S&P Oyster, Mystic

S&P Oyster in Mystic offers a variety of seafood dishes. If you want a truly unique dining experience, this seafood restaurant is the place for you. The deck and dock offer stunning views of the Mystic river. You can also dine outside or on the deck. Many appetizers are available at the restaurant, including Mediterranean calamari and seafood stuffed potato skins. You can also choose from a gluten-free or vegan menu. Locals and tourists alike should visit this Connecticut seafood restaurant.

Southbury's Lucas Local Oyster Bar

You can't go wrong with the Lucas Local Oyster Bar if you love oysters. The seafood restaurant offers a full bar, fresh seafood, and wood-fired cuisine. Vincent Cappelletti, the owner, has 35 years' of experience as a chef, and his passion for the ocean is evident in this seafood restaurant. He has a passion for food and the determination to make it delicious. This is why he opened a popular restaurant that serves local Connecticut seafood. Recently, the restaurant was recognized for its fresh seafood and innovative seafood dishes.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.