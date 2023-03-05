Our Favorite Cheesesteaks in Delaware

Tenderbones Cheesesteaks Photo by Photo: Jimmy Pappas

Delaware - Are you a foodie searching for the best Delaware cheesesteaks? Delaware has many cheesesteak shops, but Claymont Steak Shop is the best. Claymont's cheesesteaks are well-known, and the steaks there are massive! Each location offers one. You'll be content for days

Tenderbones

Delaware is home to many cheesesteak restaurants. TenderBones is known for its huge, homemade cheesesteaks. The owner of TenderBones, Chef Bones, personally prepares every dish at the restaurant. This ensures that each bite is fresh and delicious. TenderBones is best known for its cheesesteaks but it also serves barbecue staples and homemade side dishes. The Philly cheesesteak is the most popular dish at TenderBones. It comes in a 3-pound container made of Styrofoam and signed by the chef.

Claymont Steak Shop

Claymont Steak Shop is the best place to go for delicious and hand-crafted cheesesteaks in Delaware. The sandwiches are delicious and will please cheesesteak enthusiasts, with three locations. Claymont Steak Shop is well-known for their huge steaks so there are many options when it comes to ordering one of their cheesesteaks. Claymont Steak Shop is well-known for its excellent steaks but it also offers delicious sandwiches like pizzas. The kitchen is small and makes their own dough every day. This ensures that you will always find delicious treats! Claymont Steak Shop's success is due to the hard work of their staff, according to the owners.

Ioannoni's Specialty sandwiches

Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches can be found in New Castle, DE. It is directly across from William Penn High School. It is only a 25-minute drive to eastern Maryland and southeastern Pennsylvania. One of the many options for delicious Italian sandwiches is one of their selections. Michael Ioannoni owns and operates Ioannoni's, an Italian-owned restaurant. Since the 1930s, the Ioannoni family has been a part of the community. Today's Ioannoni family is the third generation to manage the business. Michael's great aunt and uncle ran a grocery and deli for 50 years. They sold everyday household goods.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.