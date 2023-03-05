Our 5 Favorite Dive Bars in the State of Georgia

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

GEORGIA - Dive bars are more than just a place to grab a quick drink; they're symbolic for many Atlantans and visitors to the city.

They may not always be the cleanest places around town, but these bars often have plenty of beer and spirits as well as some old televisions to show the latest sports match. On Tuesday night, Electric City Life decided to check out some local favorites and get an insight into what drives them so special.

1. Original Pinkie Masters

One of Savannah's oldest bars, The Original Pinkie Masters, has remained true to its roots since 1951. This classic cash-only establishment serves up a selection of beers and cocktails with an aged feel.

For a fun-filled evening, Pinkie Master's is the place to be! Whether you're searching for conversation with strangers, $3 beers or refreshing slushies, this bar has it all.

2. Abe’s on Lincoln

Abe's on Lincoln is one of Savannah's oldest bars in a tranquil corner. It's popular among locals and tourists alike - making it an essential stop when visiting Savannah.

The bar's ever-evolving installation of napkin art featuring Abraham Lincoln covers nearly every inch of its walls and ceiling. These intricate drawings come in all shapes, sizes, and styles - from a zombie version of the 16th president to an intricate portrait.

3. Northside Tavern

Northside Tavern is an iconic Atlanta dive bar that's been a cornerstone of the music scene for decades. Here, you can come with friends and enjoy delicious food and live entertainment.

The tavern offers an extensive selection of drinks, from cheap tall boy pints to beer and wine. It also has pool tables and jukeboxes, plus its open seven nights a week!

4. Trackside Tavern

The Trackside Tavern is A longtime neighborhood joint serving up drink specials & pub grub, with billiards & darts in Decatur, Georgia. "Small local dive bar. Thursday nights with drunk bingo. Affordable drinks. A good place to unwind or go has a drink with some friends. Pool table and darts as well."

5. Red Door Tavern

Red Door Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, is a must-visit for those who want to try cheap food and drinks. This place has a really cool vibe and is perfect for families, groups, or couples looking to hang out. It has a great game room, awesome live music, and even darts! It's definitely one of the best bars in town.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.