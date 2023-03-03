Norfolk, VA

5 of Our Favorite Chicken Wing Spots in Virginia

East Coast Traveler

Photo bySyed F HashemionUnsplash

VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:

The Dirty Buffalo in Norfolk

The Dirty Buffalo is located in Norfolk, Virginia, and offers authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings. The wings arrive crisp outside, with a meaty flavor on the inside. There are 32 different flavors to choose from. The Dirty Buffalo also offers chicken bites and salads. Its happy employees keep the atmosphere fun and relaxed. It also has fair prices.

The Dirty Buffalo also offers a "Dirty Plate" with two home sides and two burgers. The wings are also available for a half dozen and have a special dipping sauce. The Dirty Buffalo has two locations. Originally, Russ Gilbert lived in Buffalo, New York, for several years. He later met Stephanie, and the couple moved to Norfolk. Russ graduated with a marketing degree from ODU and set out to create a family-friendly sports bar.

Lendys Cafe in Virginia Beach

Located in the heart of Virginia Beach, Lindys Cafe, and Raw Bar serve up a mean line of signature sauces. From a mild barbecue glaze to a fiery habanero-spiced Below Hell, the menu offers a variety of choices for anyone looking for a spicy kick. They also serve beer on tap and host fun karaoke nights. They offer takeout and offer outdoor seating. They even accept credit cards.

Wild Wing Cafe in Chesapeake

Located at the Walmart Way Crossing in Chesapeake, the Wild Wing Cafe is more than just a burger joint. It also boasts a full-service bar and a menu with a little something for everyone. It's also an excellent spot to pick up some growlers of your favorite local brew. The Wild Wing Cafe is slightly larger than your average burger joint, but that doesn't mean you can't find a table with your buddies. The staff is friendly, and the happy hour is one of the best times to be in town. The menu has a few novelty items thrown into the mix, including a burger and a ribeye. You can also order from a selection of drool-worthy fried chicken and ribs.

Stafford Wings in Stafford

One is a winner among hundreds of establishments in and around Stafford, Va. The establishment's name may be a mouthful but it certainly lives up to its moniker. The restaurant is home to many happy patrons and knowledgeable and gregarious staff. The restaurant offers a wide selection of wing options, from classic to innovative, to suit any appetite. It is also a convenient destination for any business or private party seeking a tasty affordably-priced repast. The place is also home to an impressive array of beverages, including the best martini you'll ever have. With a menu spanning the gamut, it's no wonder America's Best Wings tops the charts in the chicken wing category.

East Coast Wings in Lynchburg VA

Located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 5, Lynchburg, VA, it is the first location for the famous American grill chain known for its dozens of buffalo wing flavors. Entrepreneur magazine recently named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments. The fast-growing family-dining franchise has more than 60 locations across the country and is growing rapidly. Its mission is to provide food quality and strategic menu innovation. It has a data-driven approach to unit-level economics and seeks driven entrepreneurs to expand in nearby communities.

While ECW+G is known for its variety of buffalo wings, the menu includes burgers, salads, and flatbreads. The company's sauces are inspired by different cultures and mixed to order with fresh ingredients.

