5 of Our Favorite Buffalo Wings in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6xcJ_0l38eQwT00
Photo byAtharva TulsionUnsplash

MARYLAND - Whether you are a native Marylander or a visitor to the state, you must know where to go to get the best wings. The good news is that several places in Maryland has some of the best wings around. Here are some of the places that you can try.

Annapolis Smokehouse and Tavern in Annapolis

Whether you're craving a quick snack or a full-blown dinner, Annapolis Smokehouse and Tavern is an excellent option for a great meal. They serve a variety of wings, along with other barbecue favorites, including brisket, ribs, and chicken. The menu also has items you won't find anywhere else. They're all made fresh, and you can pick them up to go or have them delivered to you. This restaurant is an excellent option for those looking for a fun place to eat with friends. Their wings are all antibiotic-free, and they also have North Carolina pulled pork on the menu. You'll also find a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with live music on the weekends.

Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas and wings in town. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.

Wings 21 in Upper Marlboro

Located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wings 21 is a Chicken Restaurant that has been in business for seven years. Their menu includes a wide variety of chicken wings and other items. They also offer delivery services for Upper Marlboro residents. They also accept credit cards and Visa gift cards. Their website offers a full menu, which is available for online ordering. They also accept cash and credit to a PayPal account. Located at 10578 Campus Way S., Wings 21 is a great place to dine if you're in the area.

Chad’s BBQ in Edgewater

Whether you are visiting or living in Edgewater, Maryland, there are several places where you can find The Best Wings. The Smoked Meet Café, Chad's BBQ, and Sam's Market Deli & Grill are just a few. These three local restaurants have gained much popularity among residents of the area. They offer food for takeout and also offer pickup options. Whether you plan on taking your family for a meal or having a romantic dinner for two, Chad's BBQ has something to satisfy everyone's taste buds.

Bruce Lee's Wings in Baltimore

Among the numerous restaurants in the Baltimore area, Bruce Lee's Wings is a good choice for take-out or delivery. The restaurant is located in the Cross Street Market in the Federal Hill neighborhood. It serves various dishes, including Caribbean, Barbecue, and other fares. The restaurant has served this area for almost 30 years and has been a staple in the neighborhood.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

