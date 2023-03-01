Scenic RV Campgrounds in South Carolina

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tpRG_0l38JOSK00
Photo byKevin SchmidonUnsplash

SOUTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a relaxing retreat or a place to escape it all, there are scenic RV campgrounds in South Carolina that can help you do both. Whether looking for a state or county park, you can find various options to suit your needs.

Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort

Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort is located near Hilton Head Island and offers a relaxing vacation experience. It is next to Sergeant Jasper State Park and offers 320 acres of nature preserve.

The campground offers full hookups, cable TV, restrooms, and laundry facilities. It is a gated community with total security. Guests can enjoy various amenities, from swimming pools to tennis courts. Guests can also enjoy a fun game of golf at the on-site golf course.

The camp store offers a variety of supplies for guests, including firewood, gas grills, and camping equipment. There is also a fitness center with exercise equipment.

Guests can also enjoy the on-site water park, featuring an Olympic-sized pool and a splash pad. There is also a mini-golf course and arcade games. There are also fishing lakes and a boat launch.

Guests can also enjoy kayak and paddleboard rentals. This is a perfect way to get some exercise while enjoying the scenery. The resort is also close to major tourist attractions. It is also near several golf courses, theme parks, and lakes.

Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina

Located on the north end of Hilton Head Island, SC, Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina offers a variety of on-site activities. Visitors can enjoy the marina's water sports and dolphin tours or relax at the on-site swimming pool.

The Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina is open year-round. This resort features 200 full hookup RV sites. The sites are beautiful and well-maintained.

The resort also has a marina that offers boat and jet ski rentals. You can also enjoy great dining at the Sunset Grille restaurant. Guests can also enjoy discounts for extended stays. There is also an exercise room and laundry facility.

The campground also offers four pickleball courts and an onsite dog park. You can also find a basketball court, a dog wash, and free Wi-Fi. There are also two pools.

You can also enjoy the clubhouse and mini golf. You can also rent bikes to ride the trails around the campground.

The campground is conveniently located near the beach. You can also enjoy fishing, swimming, and other water activities.

Hunting Island State Park

Hunting Island State Park is a popular vacation destination located in the South Carolina Lowcountry and attracts nearly one million visitors a year. The park features five miles of beachfront, a saltwater lagoon, and the state's only publicly-accessible lighthouse.

Located on 5,000 acres of the barrier island, Hunting Island State Park offers a variety of activities. In addition to the beach, you can enjoy hiking trails, fishing, and boating. The park also includes a visitor center, a theater, and interactive exhibits.

Hunting Island State Park campgrounds feature full hookups, water, and electricity. Some sites feature gravel pads, while others are paved. There are also cabins available. There are also restroom facilities, a shower house, a grocery store, and a dump station.

The campground has an excellent range of sites, with campsites able to accommodate RVs from 28 to 40 feet. However, a two-night minimum is required. Most sites are located near the beach and are easy to maneuver.

Hunting Island State Park also features a fishing pier. The pier extends 1120 feet into Fripp Inlet. You can fish in the saltwater lagoon, Johnson Creek, and the harbor river.

Edisto Beach State Park

Edisto Beach State Park has various activities on the east coast of South Carolina. The park offers a beach, hiking trails, and cabins. The park is also home to a nature center, gift shop, and nature trail.

If you're interested in camping in the area, the Edisto Beach State Park offers two campgrounds: Beach Campground and Live Oak Campground. Both campgrounds offer great views of the ocean and marsh. The campgrounds also have a large lake, a popular fishing spot.

Both campgrounds offer water and electrical hookups. In addition, the campgrounds have restrooms, showers, and other amenities. A general store and coffee house/cafe is also available at the campgrounds. There are also picnic tables and fire pits.

Several trails in the park, including the Spanish Mount Trail. The trail leads to a 4,000-year-old shell midden. The trail also has informational signs about land surveying. Another trail, the Bache (Monument) Trail, leads to a granite monument that was used to measure the east coast of the United States in the mid-1800s.

Mount Pleasant KOA

Located just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Mount Pleasant KOA is an excellent destination for outdoor lovers. Guests can enjoy fishing in a lake, playing mini golf, or catching a free wagon ride to the Oakland Plantation. Guests are also treated to a scenic nature trail and a great selection of cable channels.

The campground is also located near many shops, restaurants, and plantations. It is an excellent base camp for Charleston and offers easy access to many historical sites. It is located just past the Isle of Palms Connector and is easy to get to.

Mount Pleasant KOA is also close to the Atlantic Coast and Kiawah Island. Guests can take a free wagon ride to the Oakland Plantation to learn about its rich history. The campground also offers fishing, biking, and horseback riding. The campground also offers a splash pad for children. Guests can also enjoy weekly pancake breakfasts.

Mount Pleasant KOA is located near the town of Mount Pleasant. This area is known for its beautiful parks.

James Island County Park

In Charleston, South Carolina, James Island County Park is a scenic RV campground with abundant amenities. The park has an excellent playground, a pet play area, bike and kayak rentals, and an 18-hole disc golf course. The campground is open year-round and popular for families and RV travelers.

James Island County Park offers full-hookup RV and primitive tent sites. The campground features an 18-hole disc golf course, a fishing pier, a playground, a dog park, and hiking trails.

James Island County Park is owned and operated by the Charleston County Parks Association. This private park offers year-round fun for the whole family. The campground boasts a scenic natural setting, open meadows, and paved trails. It also offers saltwater fishing, horseshoe pits, and picnic spots.

The campground is also well-equipped with laundry facilities and an activity center. It also has a nice bike path and a dog park. The restrooms are clean and updated.

The campground is not far from downtown Charleston. It's also near Fort Sumter National Monument, Folly Beach, and local plantations.

Devils Fork State Park

Located just seven miles north of Salem, South Carolina, Devils Fork State Park is an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. It offers a unique blend of wildlife, natural beauty, and a scenic lakefront experience.

Devils Fork State Park offers a variety of water and boating activities, including boat rentals and tours of the lake. The park also has a campground with 59 lakeside sites and 25 walk-in tent sites. The campground also features a fire pit, restrooms, and a dump station.

Devils Fork State Park also offers boat-in primitive camping. The campground's paved roads are well-maintained and provide a safe way to travel with your boat. The campground is located along the shore of Lake Jocassee. It is also located on the eastern edge of the Sumter National Forest.

Devils Fork State Park offers several trails, including the Oconee Bell Trail. This easy one-mile loop is a spectacular site in the early spring. It crosses streams and offers a view of the lake.

Dreher Island State Recreation Area

Located in Lexington County, South Carolina, Dreher Island State Recreation Area offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. The park is on Lake Murray, a 50,000-acre reservoir that the Dreher Shoals Dam forms. The park offers a boat launch ramp for those exploring the lake. There are also 12 miles of shoreline for those looking to get out and enjoy the scenery.

The Dreher Island State Recreation Area campgrounds feature paved campsites for both RVs and tents. The sites are all equipped with water and electrical hookups. There are also restrooms and hot showers available for campers. Three fishing tournament shelters are also available for those looking to participate in fishing tournaments.

The park also offers a gift shop and store for fishing supplies and fishing licenses. The store also offers snacks and souvenirs. The area is home to many species of bass and stripers, and there are also some good large-mouth bass fishing opportunities.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.for fishing

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
6K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Florida State

Our 5 Favorite Florida Islands to Visit

FLORIDA - Certain islands in Florida should not be missed. Sanibel, Marco, Anna Maria, and Key West are just a few of these must-visits. Read on to discover more about these incredible destinations and their incredible offerings.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. If you are a seafood fan, you can't go wrong with any of these places. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Origins of The Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Few sandwiches are as beloved and beloved as Philadelphia Cheesesteaks. Whether you're searching for the classic cheesesteak hoagie filled with Cheez Whiz cheese or something a little more gourmet with sharp cheddar, there are plenty of options to choose from throughout the city of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Our Five Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

Connecticut - When you go on vacation in Connecticut, there are many excellent seafood restaurants. There are many restaurants in Connecticut. You can dine outdoors or indoors. Many restaurants also offer seasonal hours. Choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and prices for the best seafood selection in Connecticut.

Read full story
4 comments
Delaware State

Our Favorite Cheesesteaks in Delaware

Delaware - Are you a foodie searching for the best Delaware cheesesteaks? Delaware has many cheesesteak shops, but Claymont Steak Shop is the best. Claymont's cheesesteaks are well-known, and the steaks there are massive! Each location offers one. You'll be content for days.

Read full story
43 comments
Georgia State

Our 5 Favorite Dive Bars in the State of Georgia

GEORGIA -Dive bars are more than just a place to grab a quick drink; they're symbolic for many Atlantans and visitors to the city. They may not always be the cleanest places around town, but these bars often have plenty of beer and spirits as well as some old televisions to show the latest sports match. On Tuesday night, Electric City Life decided to check out some local favorites and get an insight into what drives them so special.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, GA

Our Favorite Restaurants in Columbus GA

COLUMBUS, GA - Whether you want a greasy diner breakfast or a luxurious eight-course culinary experience, Columbus, GA, has what you need. Columbus, Georgia, is home to some of the finest restaurants in the country. There are various options, from American cuisine to Italian Fare.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Burger Joints in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey, and Rouge, Both in Rittenhouse. The menu has several vegetarian and vegan options and a few classic burger options.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, RI

Our Favorite Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND - Thrift Stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

5 of Our Favorite Chicken Wing Spots in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:

Read full story
6 comments
Gettysburg, PA

5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Gettysburg, PA

The Town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, loves its coffee. The brewers and roasters are some of the best in the country. The coffee at Ragged Edge Coffee House is one of the best in town. You can grab a coffee in the summer while attending the National Apple Harvest Festival or visiting historical sites. As the countryside turns golden at fall harvest time, the coffee brewers serve delicious hot drinks made with local produce, pastries, and snacks.

Read full story
2 comments
Montclair, NJ

5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in New Jersey

If you love coffee, you're lucky because you can find some of the best coffee shops in New Jersey. There are some fantastic places to stop for a bite to eat, a cup of tea, or a hot drink. Here are a few of them.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Our 5 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - Whether you're looking for Mexican food or want to try it, there are several restaurants in Delaware that you should visit. These include Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in Bear, DE, and the Mexican Post in Wilmington, DE.

Read full story
2 comments
Delaware State

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Joints in Delaware

Philadelphia, PA -Delaware has excellent options for a good hot dog. The state has some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that trying them all is difficult.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

5 of Our Favorite Buffalo Wings in Maryland

MARYLAND - Whether you are a native Marylander or a visitor to the state, you must know where to go to get the best wings. The good news is that several places in Maryland has some of the best wings around. Here are some of the places that you can try.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Comfort in Your Vacation Rental

EAST COAST - Traveling can make some people anxious because your home feels a certain way, you know all the local TV channels, and everything feels cozy. But when traveling, you should be able to see it as a "home away from home." Just because your renting, you should feel at home, and your family may find that your prospective rental may offer a few perks that make it all worth your stay.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

5 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA - and For all you visitors to the state, there are a few places you will want to try in downtown Oklahoma City. These restaurants offer a wide array of dishes and drinks and will surely have something to satisfy even the most adventurous foodie.

Read full story
2 comments

5 of Our Favorite New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

NEW JERSEY - Whether you are in New Jersey or out of state, there are plenty of places where you can stop and enjoy a good old-fashioned hot dog. Here are some of the best places to get yours in New Jersey.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Whether you are looking for a great place to eat lunch or dinner, you must try several restaurants in Virginia Beach. These include The Back Deck, IL Giardino Ristorante, Steinhilber's Restaurant, and The Porch on Long Creek.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy