Photo by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash

SOUTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a relaxing retreat or a place to escape it all, there are scenic RV campgrounds in South Carolina that can help you do both. Whether looking for a state or county park, you can find various options to suit your needs.

Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort

Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort is located near Hilton Head Island and offers a relaxing vacation experience. It is next to Sergeant Jasper State Park and offers 320 acres of nature preserve.

The campground offers full hookups, cable TV, restrooms, and laundry facilities. It is a gated community with total security. Guests can enjoy various amenities, from swimming pools to tennis courts. Guests can also enjoy a fun game of golf at the on-site golf course.

The camp store offers a variety of supplies for guests, including firewood, gas grills, and camping equipment. There is also a fitness center with exercise equipment.

Guests can also enjoy the on-site water park, featuring an Olympic-sized pool and a splash pad. There is also a mini-golf course and arcade games. There are also fishing lakes and a boat launch.

Guests can also enjoy kayak and paddleboard rentals. This is a perfect way to get some exercise while enjoying the scenery. The resort is also close to major tourist attractions. It is also near several golf courses, theme parks, and lakes.

Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina

Located on the north end of Hilton Head Island, SC, Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina offers a variety of on-site activities. Visitors can enjoy the marina's water sports and dolphin tours or relax at the on-site swimming pool.

The Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina is open year-round. This resort features 200 full hookup RV sites. The sites are beautiful and well-maintained.

The resort also has a marina that offers boat and jet ski rentals. You can also enjoy great dining at the Sunset Grille restaurant. Guests can also enjoy discounts for extended stays. There is also an exercise room and laundry facility.

The campground also offers four pickleball courts and an onsite dog park. You can also find a basketball court, a dog wash, and free Wi-Fi. There are also two pools.

You can also enjoy the clubhouse and mini golf. You can also rent bikes to ride the trails around the campground.

The campground is conveniently located near the beach. You can also enjoy fishing, swimming, and other water activities.

Hunting Island State Park

Hunting Island State Park is a popular vacation destination located in the South Carolina Lowcountry and attracts nearly one million visitors a year. The park features five miles of beachfront, a saltwater lagoon, and the state's only publicly-accessible lighthouse.

Located on 5,000 acres of the barrier island, Hunting Island State Park offers a variety of activities. In addition to the beach, you can enjoy hiking trails, fishing, and boating. The park also includes a visitor center, a theater, and interactive exhibits.

Hunting Island State Park campgrounds feature full hookups, water, and electricity. Some sites feature gravel pads, while others are paved. There are also cabins available. There are also restroom facilities, a shower house, a grocery store, and a dump station.

The campground has an excellent range of sites, with campsites able to accommodate RVs from 28 to 40 feet. However, a two-night minimum is required. Most sites are located near the beach and are easy to maneuver.

Hunting Island State Park also features a fishing pier. The pier extends 1120 feet into Fripp Inlet. You can fish in the saltwater lagoon, Johnson Creek, and the harbor river.

Edisto Beach State Park

Edisto Beach State Park has various activities on the east coast of South Carolina. The park offers a beach, hiking trails, and cabins. The park is also home to a nature center, gift shop, and nature trail.

If you're interested in camping in the area, the Edisto Beach State Park offers two campgrounds: Beach Campground and Live Oak Campground. Both campgrounds offer great views of the ocean and marsh. The campgrounds also have a large lake, a popular fishing spot.

Both campgrounds offer water and electrical hookups. In addition, the campgrounds have restrooms, showers, and other amenities. A general store and coffee house/cafe is also available at the campgrounds. There are also picnic tables and fire pits.

Several trails in the park, including the Spanish Mount Trail. The trail leads to a 4,000-year-old shell midden. The trail also has informational signs about land surveying. Another trail, the Bache (Monument) Trail, leads to a granite monument that was used to measure the east coast of the United States in the mid-1800s.

Mount Pleasant KOA

Located just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Mount Pleasant KOA is an excellent destination for outdoor lovers. Guests can enjoy fishing in a lake, playing mini golf, or catching a free wagon ride to the Oakland Plantation. Guests are also treated to a scenic nature trail and a great selection of cable channels.

The campground is also located near many shops, restaurants, and plantations. It is an excellent base camp for Charleston and offers easy access to many historical sites. It is located just past the Isle of Palms Connector and is easy to get to.

Mount Pleasant KOA is also close to the Atlantic Coast and Kiawah Island. Guests can take a free wagon ride to the Oakland Plantation to learn about its rich history. The campground also offers fishing, biking, and horseback riding. The campground also offers a splash pad for children. Guests can also enjoy weekly pancake breakfasts.

Mount Pleasant KOA is located near the town of Mount Pleasant. This area is known for its beautiful parks.

James Island County Park

In Charleston, South Carolina, James Island County Park is a scenic RV campground with abundant amenities. The park has an excellent playground, a pet play area, bike and kayak rentals, and an 18-hole disc golf course. The campground is open year-round and popular for families and RV travelers.

James Island County Park offers full-hookup RV and primitive tent sites. The campground features an 18-hole disc golf course, a fishing pier, a playground, a dog park, and hiking trails.

James Island County Park is owned and operated by the Charleston County Parks Association. This private park offers year-round fun for the whole family. The campground boasts a scenic natural setting, open meadows, and paved trails. It also offers saltwater fishing, horseshoe pits, and picnic spots.

The campground is also well-equipped with laundry facilities and an activity center. It also has a nice bike path and a dog park. The restrooms are clean and updated.

The campground is not far from downtown Charleston. It's also near Fort Sumter National Monument, Folly Beach, and local plantations.

Devils Fork State Park

Located just seven miles north of Salem, South Carolina, Devils Fork State Park is an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. It offers a unique blend of wildlife, natural beauty, and a scenic lakefront experience.

Devils Fork State Park offers a variety of water and boating activities, including boat rentals and tours of the lake. The park also has a campground with 59 lakeside sites and 25 walk-in tent sites. The campground also features a fire pit, restrooms, and a dump station.

Devils Fork State Park also offers boat-in primitive camping. The campground's paved roads are well-maintained and provide a safe way to travel with your boat. The campground is located along the shore of Lake Jocassee. It is also located on the eastern edge of the Sumter National Forest.

Devils Fork State Park offers several trails, including the Oconee Bell Trail. This easy one-mile loop is a spectacular site in the early spring. It crosses streams and offers a view of the lake.

Dreher Island State Recreation Area

Located in Lexington County, South Carolina, Dreher Island State Recreation Area offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. The park is on Lake Murray, a 50,000-acre reservoir that the Dreher Shoals Dam forms. The park offers a boat launch ramp for those exploring the lake. There are also 12 miles of shoreline for those looking to get out and enjoy the scenery.

The Dreher Island State Recreation Area campgrounds feature paved campsites for both RVs and tents. The sites are all equipped with water and electrical hookups. There are also restrooms and hot showers available for campers. Three fishing tournament shelters are also available for those looking to participate in fishing tournaments.

The park also offers a gift shop and store for fishing supplies and fishing licenses. The store also offers snacks and souvenirs. The area is home to many species of bass and stripers, and there are also some good large-mouth bass fishing opportunities.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.for fishing